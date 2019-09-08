Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 25: Model that beat experts says start Asdrubal Cabrera, sit Bryce Harper

With just three weeks remaining in the MLB regular season, Fantasy baseball owners are turning over every rock and analyzing every lineup chart daily to try and find the edge that makes the difference between cashing in their league and being left out. As teams have expanded their rosters and some players on teams not destined for the playoffs will likely be shut down soon, it is important to have a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings – as that knowledge can turn the tide. The New York Yankees are hoping that Giancarlo Stanton could be returning for a playoff run, as he had five plate appearances in a recent simulated game while rehabilitating a right knee injury he sustained in late June. Stanton's return before the end of the regular season could be huge for Fantasy owners, and that's why you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, saying he'd finish as the third-best player at his position despite a market ranking of 48th. The result: Trevino has recorded a home run, three doubles and is hitting 100 points over his season batting average so far in Week 24. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 25, we can tell you Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the fourth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Harper faces the Atlanta Braves four times in Week 25, and he's hit them 11 points below his season average and has 14 strikeouts against the Braves this season. Harper's .211 batting average so far in September is also a concern, so he is a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

One player the model is high on this week: Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera. The 13-year veteran is getting better with age – as he is hitting 76 points better after the All-Star Game than he was before, and is 82 points over his season average in September. He's also recorded at least one hit in five of his last seven games.

Now, Cabrera and the Nationals will finish the week with a three-game series against the Braves at home, which will allow Cabrera more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. Cabrera has racked up 53 hits, 41 runs scored, 13 doubles, 12 homers and 45 RBI at Nationals Park this season. That's one reason why SportsLine lists him as their No. 9 second baseman in their Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in just 59 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

