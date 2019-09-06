Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 25: Model that beat experts says start Robinson Cano, sit Bryce Harper

In the final few weeks of the MLB regular season, some teams are competing for playoff spots and others are simply playing out the calendar. For Fantasy baseball owners, knowing which players and teams are looking ahead to the future is vital in securing a victory in their league. Whether it is a player like Angels center fielder Mike Trout or Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, or an upcoming talent like Dodgers center fielder Alex Verdugo or Brandon Lowe, dialed-in owners are watching and searching daily for that one player that will make a difference to them in their league. Savvy owners who grabbed those kind of players early are in prime position to win big since they've been staples atop the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. Fantasy owners everywhere know a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings can be the difference between winning the championship or going home with nothing. That's why you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, saying he'd finish as the third-best player at his position despite a market ranking of 48th. The result: Trevino has recorded a home run, three doubles and is hitting 100 points over his season batting average so far in Week 24. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 25, we can tell you Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, the fourth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Harper faces the Atlanta Braves four times in Week 25, and he's hit them 11 points below his season average and has 14 strikeouts against the Braves this season. Harper's .211 batting average so far in September is also a concern, so he is a player to consider putting on the bench this week.

One player the model is high on this week: New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano. With 12 hits, five RBI and four doubles in his last six games, Cano is on a torrid streak. Cano also has a slash line of .314/.348/.628 after the All-Star Break, meaning his hot bat isn't going away. That's exactly why SportsLine lists him as their No. 10 second baseman in their Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which shortstop is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.