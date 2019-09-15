Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 26: Model that beat experts says start Tim Anderson, sit Ozzie Albies

With only two weeks remaining in the MLB regular season, injuries will play a major factor for all 32 MLB teams – whether they are in contention for the postseason or simply playing out the string. The New York Yankees are dealing with uncertainty surrounding Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez, who were both injured in a doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday. Encarnacion exited with a strained left oblique, and Sanchez departed with a strained left groin. In the National League, Rich Hill returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start since June 19 with a strained left forearm, and promptly strained the MCL in his knee – leaving his postseason status unclear. As teams shuffle their lineups based on injury, it is important for Fantasy owners to have updated information. You'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings for all the answers. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Washington Nationals third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, saying he'd finish in the Top 10 at his position despite a market ranking of 17th. The result: Cabrera has hit 180 points over his season average with six RBI, a double, a triple and a home run so far in Week 25. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 26, we can tell you Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and isn't even close to the Top 10. Albies has struggled in the past 30 days, hitting almost 50 points below his season average with 19 strikeouts. Albies and the Braves have three games against the Giants, a team he has hit just .200 against in 2019. Consider benching Albies for Week 26, as there are better available options at his position.

One player the model is high on this week: Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

The four-year veteran is having a stellar year for the White Sox, hitting .333 with 16 home runs, 31 doubles and 73 runs scored. Anderson's September has been superb, too, as he is hitting .389 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 runs scored. Anderson's .333/.354/.509 slash line is by far the best in his four MLB seasons. He has also destroyed the Twins' two Week 26 opponents – Minnesota and Detroit – to the tune of a .482 combined average. Simply put: Anderson is red hot down the stretch, and is worth a look in your Week 26 lineup. SportsLine lists him as their No. 5 shortstop in their Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's being started in just 76 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which shortstop is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.