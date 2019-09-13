Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 26: Model that beat experts says start Willians Astudillo, sit Ozzie Albies

Only two weeks remain in the MLB regular season, but there's still a ton on the line for Fantasy owners nationwide trying to win their leagues. Teams are all working with expanded rosters, and clubs not in contention are aiming to get young talent playing time in the big leagues. Knowing what teams are doing is a challenge, and that is why it is important to have a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings – as that knowledge can turn the tide. Mike Clevinger has returned and Shane Bieber has shined in Cleveland, making the Indians dangerous as the playoffs loom. The Brewers will try to hang on despite losing Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap. And the Cubs will try to claw back into a wild card spot despite losing Javier Baez for the rest of the month. Which players will make the difference for Fantasy owners before the end of the regular season? You'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings for all the answers.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Washington Nationals third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera, saying he'd finish in the Top 10 at his position despite a market ranking of 17th. The result: Cabrera has hit 180 points over his season average with six RBI, a double, a triple and a home run so far in Week 25. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 26, we can tell you Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and isn't even close to the Top 10. Albies has struggled in the past 30 days, hitting almost 50 points below his season average with 19 strikeouts. Albies and the Braves have three games against the Giants, a team he has hit just .200 against in 2019. Consider benching Albies for Week 26, as there are better available options at his position.

One player the model is high on this week: Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo. The second-year standout has almost played every position for the Twins in 2019 -- logging games at every spot except shortstop and center field. Astudillo's last 30 days have been especially productive, as he has hit 27 points over his season average.

The Twins get the lowly White Sox and Royals at home in Week 26, and Astudillo has hit .295 this season at Target Field. Astudillo's versatility is a weapon for Minnesota down the stretch, and he is worth a spot in Fantasy owners' lineups in Week 26. That is why SportsLine lists him as their No. 5 catchers in their Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's owned in less than 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

