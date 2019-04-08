Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Kendrys Morales, bench Danny Jansen

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is off and running and the process of shaping a roster that can bring home a championship is anything but simple. You have to make the right start-sit decisions every day or week, work the waiver wire and find advantageous trades. There are multiple way to find the next Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, but you need the help of reliable Fantasy baseball rankings like the one's from the SportsLine Projection Model. They'll help you set optimal lineups and find the top players to target on the Fantasy baseball waiver wire in Week 3 (April 8-14).

For Week 2 of the Fantasy baseball season, the model was high on Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte. The result: Marte has a hit in every game in April, slugged three home runs this month, and swiped four bases. Anyone who followed the model's advice was well on their way to a winning week. Now, it's simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times.

One player the model is high on this week: Athletics first baseman Kendrys Morales. The 36-year-old was signed as a replacement for Athletics starting first baseman Matt Olson, who is rehabbing from surgery on his right hand during the offseason. Morales brings 211 career home runs to the table and has had an OPS of at least .750 in eight of the last nine years.

The Athletics have a four-game set against the Orioles and a three-game set in Texas against the Rangers that should set Morales up with several premium matchups. He's owned in just 17 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is only the No. 42 first baseman this week according to market value. But the model says he'll finish well inside the top five in Fantasy points among all first basemen, so confidently pick him up and start him.

And a massive shocker: Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, the eighth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time this week and finishes well outside the top 25. The trade of Russell Martin paved the way for Jansen to start after two huge offensive years in the minors. However, he's off to a 4-for-28 start and has just one hit in 20 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

