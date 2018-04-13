Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Asdrubal Cabrera, bench Bryce Harper

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 4 (April 16-22), thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now the model has set its sights on Fantasy Baseball and has revealed its rankings.

A player the model loves in Week 4: Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. He has shown plenty of power from both sides of the plate this season. He's only owned in 56 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-five shortstop this week. Start him with confidence.

SportsLine's model also loves Mets third baseman Todd Frazier. He is only owned in 52 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-12 third baseman. Check your waiver wire and add Frazier if he's available.

A player to avoid this week: Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper is currently a top-five Fantasy Baseball outfielder, but is projected to stumble this week. He's projected to have just 17.8 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 20 among outfielders.

This week, Harper will face a gauntlet of pitching talent including Clayton Kershaw (1.89 ERA), Zach Wheeler (1.29 ERA) and Jacob deGrom (3.06 ERA).

