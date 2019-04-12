Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Jonathan Schoop, bench Charlie Blackmon

If you're setting your Week 4 Fantasy baseball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Athletics SS Marcus Semien. The result: Semien recorded seven hits, six runs scored, 5 RBIs and two homers in the four-game series against the Orioles. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop. The 27-year-old dominated at the plate in Minnesota's two-game home stand against the Mets. Schoop recorded five hits, four runs scored, five RBIs and two homers against New York. Now, Minnesota will finish the week with a three-game series against the Orioles, who rank near the bottom of the league in team ERA, which will allow Schoop more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

Schoop is projected as the third-best Fantasy second baseman this week, but was only started in 42 percent of leagues last week. Schoop is owned in less than 70 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, so confidently pick him up and start him this week.

And a massive shocker: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the fourth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and finishes well outside the top 25. Blackmon enters the weekend having failed to record a hit in five of his last eight games and has recorded just one RBI in his last nine. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

