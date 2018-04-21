Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Johan Camargo, bench George Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 5 (April 23-29), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.
Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Fantasy Baseball and revealed its rankings.
A player the model loves in Week 5: Braves third baseman Johan Camargo.
Camargo made his season debut in Week 4 after beginning the year on the disabled list with an oblique injury. He hit an impressive .299 in 82 games as a rookie in 2017, including 21 doubles and 30 runs scored.
Atlanta's offense is off to a hot start in 2018, giving Camargo, who is expected to see regular time at third base, more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's owned in just 8 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish in the top 10 in his position this week, so grab him off the waiver wire while you still can.
A player to avoid this week: Astros outfielder George Springer.
Springer is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 5 fantasy outfielder in terms of market value. But the model is calling for a drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 10.
Springer faces a gauntlet of pitching talent, including Shohei Ohtani (3.60 ERA). He also battles Sean Manaea (1.63 ERA) and Trevor Cahill (0.00 ERA). Springer is projected to have just 18.3 fantasy points, so there are much better values available.
The model is also calling for a catcher you're not even thinking about to be in the top five in his position. This player is likely sitting on your waiver wire right now, so this is a value pick you don't want to miss.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which starting catcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.
