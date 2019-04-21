Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Niko Goodrum, bench Adalberto Mondesi

Week 5 of the Fantasy baseball season brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Mets second baseman Robinson Cano, who has a tough week of matchups, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Nationals second baseman Wilmer Difo, who's seeing significant playing time with Trea Turner (finger) sidelined? Should a player dealing with an injury like Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (foot) be high in your Week 5 Fantasy baseball rankings? These are the types of questions Fantasy baseball owners will have to answer before locking in their lineups. And owners around the country know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home empty handed. With so much uncertainly and so much at stake, listen to the Week 5 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model was high on White Sox catcher Welington Castillo. The result: Castillo enters the weekend having recorded four hits, four RBIs, two runs scored and two homers in his past three games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times and entered Week 4 on a 38-24 run on its top-rated MLB picks, has set its sights on Fantasy baseball and has revealed its rankings for the week of April 22-28.

One player the model loves this week: Tigers 2B Niko Goodrum. He has been red-hot to start the 2019 MLB schedule. He's recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games and will look to keep that momentum going in a four-game series against the Red Sox.

Boston's pitching staff has struggled mightily so far this season, allowing a league-worst 6.01 team ERA. That bodes well for Goodrum, who's projected to finish as the No. 9 Fantasy second baseman in Week 5 despite the fact that he's being started in just 42 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. So far this season, he's batting .281 and slugging .509, both career-highs. Lock him in as one of the top value picks and look for a big return this week.

And a massive shocker: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 20. Mondesi and the Royals will open the week with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who boast the MLB's top pitching staff. The Rays have an accumulative team ERA of 2.50, and have held opponents to two runs or less 12 times this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

