Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Shin-Soo Choo, bench Adalberto Mondesi

Last week, the model was high on White Sox catcher Welington Castillo. The result: Castillo enters the weekend having recorded four hits, four RBIs, two runs scored and two homers in his past three games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

the model, simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times and entered Week 4 on a 38-24 run on its top-rated MLB picks, has set its sights on Fantasy baseball and has revealed its rankings for the week of April 22-28.

One player the model loves this week: Rangers 1B/DH Shin-Soo Choo. The 36-year-old dominated at the plate in Texas' three-game stand against the Angels. Choo recorded six hits, four runs scored, three RBIs and one home run against Los Angeles. Plus, Choo has hit safely in 10 of 16 games with seven of those being of the multi-hit variety.

Now, Texas will finish the week with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, a team Choo has had success against already this season. He's projected as the eighth-best Fantasy 1B/DH this week, but was only started in 32 percent of leagues last week. Choo's owned in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, so confidently pick him up and start him this week.

And a massive shocker: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 20. Mondesi and the Royals will open the week with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who boast the MLB's top pitching staff. The Rays have an accumulative team ERA of 2.50, and have held opponents to two runs or less 12 times this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

