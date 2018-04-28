Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Aledmys Diaz, bench Andrew Benintendi

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 6 (April 30 to May 6), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Fantasy Baseball and revealed its rankings.



A player the model loves in Week 6: Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz.



Toronto's offense is off to a hot start in 2018, giving Diaz more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's owned in just 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish in the top 10 at his position this week.

The Blue Jays also face several struggling pitchers this week, including Lance Lynn (7.71 ERA), Phil Hughes (7.71 ERA), and Jacob Faria (6.33 ERA), so grab him off the waiver wire while you still can.



A player to avoid this week: Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.



Benintendi is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 8 fantasy outfielder in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 20.



Benintendi seems to be the only Red Sox hitter who isn't off to a scorching start in 2018. He's batting just .232 with only one homer and 16 strikeouts in 82 at-bats.

Keep Benintendi on your bench until his bat rebounds. This week, the Red Sox face pitchers like Jakob Junis (3.34 ERA), Jason Hammel (3.38 ERA), and Bartolo Colon (2.59 ERA). Benintendi is projected to have just 17.0 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



The model is also calling for an outfielder you're not even thinking about to be in the top five in his position. This player might be sitting on your waiver wire right now, so this is a value pick you don't want to miss.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which outfielder is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.