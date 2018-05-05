Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Maikel Franco, bench A.J. Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 7 (May 7-13), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.
Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
Last week, the model said Astros 3B Alex Bregman, the No. 7 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, would face-plant. The result: Bregman had just two hits and no RBI in four games against the Yankees -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.
Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Fantasy Baseball and revealed its rankings.
One player the model loves this week: Phillies 3B Maikel Franco. Philadelphia's offense ranks in the top half of the league in runs, giving Diaz more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's owned in just 62 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish in the top 10 at his position this week.
Plus, the Phillies play all of their games at home this week. Philadelphia has won 11 of its last 16 at Citizens Bank Park, so grab Franco off the waiver wire while you still can.
A player to avoid this week: Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock.
Pollock is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is the No. 6 fantasy outfielder in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15.
The Diamondbacks will face the Dodgers and Nationals, two clubs that rank in the top 12 in team ERA. Pollock is projected to have just 17.5 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.
The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he's probably on your waiver wire right now.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which shortstop is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...