Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Tommy La Stella, fade Charlie Blackmon

If you're setting your Week 7 lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the latest Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Nationals 2B Howie Kendrick, saying he'd finish inside the top 10 second basemen despite being owned in less than 15 percent of leagues. The result: Kendrick enters the weekend having recorded six hits in his past three games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy baseball and has revealed its rankings for the week of May 6-12.

One player the model is high on this week: Angels third baseman Tommy La Stella. The 30-year-old has been dominant at the plate early this season. In fact, he's already hit a career-high seven home runs and has recorded at least one hit in five of his last seven overall. La Stella has hit safely in eight of his last 14 games, with four of those being of the multi-hit variety.

Now, La Stella and the Angels will finish the week with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (5.89), who rank dead last in Major League Baseball in team ERA, which will allow La Stella more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's projected as the sixth-best Fantasy third baseman this week, but is owned in just 29 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He's a player you can confidently pick up and start this week.

And a massive shocker: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 25. Blackmon and the Rockies will play six games this week against extremely tough pitching. Colorado will open the week with a three-game series against the Giants, who boast a top 10 pitching staff. The Rockies will close the week with a three-game home stand against the Padres, who are allowing opponents to hit just .227 against them. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

The model is also calling for a surprising catcher you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the Week 7 Fantasy baseball rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy baseball rankings for every position, plus see which catcher is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.