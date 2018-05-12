Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Addison Russell, bench Alex Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 8 (May 14-20), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.
Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
Last week, the model said Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie, a Top 10 second baseman in terms of market value, would face-plant. The result: Lowrie had just one hit and one RBI in Oakland's series against the Astros -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.
Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 8 rankings.
One player the model loves this week: Cubs SS Addison Russell. Chicago's offense ranks in the Top 5 in runs, giving Russell plenty of opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's only owned in 45 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the Top 10 in fantasy points among all shortstops. Pick him up and start him with confidence for the Cubs' seven-game slate this week.
A player to avoid this week: Astros 3B Alex Bregman.
Bregman is owned in 99 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 9 fantasy third baseman in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15.
The Astros face the Angels and Indians, two ball clubs that rank in the top half of the league in team ERA. Bregman is projected to have just 15.1 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.
The model is also calling for a surprising outfielder you aren't even thinking about to finish in the Top 10 of the fantasy baseball rankings, and he may be on your fantasy baseball waiver wire right now. This player could make-or-break your week.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which outfielder is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.
