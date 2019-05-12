Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Dwight Smith, sit Dee Gordon

The MLB schedule rolls on, and Fantasy baseball owners are starting to think about how to transform their rosters to make a playoff run. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Mariners outfielder Domingo Santana and Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German have been among the biggest surprises of the season so far. Will the magic continue, or will these players begin to disappoint and plummet down 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings? Owners will continue searching high and low via the Fantasy baseball waiver wire and trades for players who can make unexpected impacts and get them to the championship. To do that, they'll need a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings to help them steer clear of landmines. That's why you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say before setting your lineups for Week 8.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, saying he'd finish in the top five at his position despite being started in 80 percent of leagues. The result: Ryu enters the weekend having already thrown a complete-game shutout and is scheduled for another start on Sunday against the Nationals.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of May 13 to 19.

One player the model is high on this week: Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith. The Blue Jays struggled to find a spot for Smith despite his power during his time in their farm system, but now that he's found regular playing time in Baltimore, he's putting his skills on full display.

Smith enter the weekend slashing .284/.331/.485 with six home runs and 23 RBIs to go along with four stolen bases. However, he's still available in 19 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues and is only being started in 67 percent of them. None of Smith's peripherals fly off the page to indicate that his stats are a farce. More importantly, he has eye-popping matchups in Week 8 and ranks as a top-12 outfielder according to the model's Week 8 Fantasy baseball rankings.

And a massive shocker: Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, the ninth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time this week and doesn't even crack the top 25. Gordon is an ode to a forgotten era as one of the game's true base-stealing threats and has had a resurgent season with a .304 batting average and 10 steals. His BABIP is .335, which is not out of line considering how well he runs. He's already hit three home runs in 151 plate appearances despite never recording more than four at any level in any season of his career.

The power surge is helping push Gordon's OPS up to a respectable .741, but he's never been a big OBP guy (.323), so his numbers are sure to plummet in the coming months. Even as Gordon's ability to swipe bases continues to make him an asset, you'll have to pick and choose your spots as his other numbers regress.

The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 8 Fantasy baseball rankings.

