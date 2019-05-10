Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Jonathan Loaisiga, sit Dee Gordon

As the 2019 MLB schedule continues on, there are plenty of players returning from injury. Shohei Ohtani won't pitch in 2019 for the Los Angeles Angels, but he's returned from Tommy John surgery to join the lineup as the designated hitter the remainder of the season. Even though Ohtani is back, should he be high up in your 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for the coming week and beyond? Meanwhile, Anthony Rendon is back in the Nationals' lineup after getting hit by a pitch on the elbow. Should you give him time to recoup or put him back in your lineups immediately? Figuring out how to improve your roster via trades and the Fantasy baseball waiver wire is a tall task. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings is critical and can help you make the most informed decisions possible. So, before you set your lineups, listen to the Week 8 Fantasy baseball rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, saying he'd finish in the top five at his position despite being started in 80 percent of leagues. The result: Ryu enters the weekend having already thrown a complete-game shutout and is scheduled for another start on Sunday against the Nationals.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for the week of May 13 to 19.

One player the model is high on this week: Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. He's projected as the 24th-best Fantasy starter this week, but is owned in just 31 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Loaisiga has had his ups and downs over 38.2 innings in the Major Leagues the last two seasons and hasn't thrown more than 80.2 innings in any season of his development. However, the Yankees have seen enough liveliness in his arm to fast-track him to the big leagues thanks to the injury issues plaguing the organization.

He has a well-commanded fastball in the mid-90s, a curveball with a 40 percent chase rate and a potentially dominant changeup that generates swings and misses. And even though he hasn't thrown more than four innings in a start and the Yankees will continue being careful, they've gradually stepped up his pitch count.

And a massive shocker: Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, the ninth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time this week and doesn't even crack the top 25. Gordon is an ode to a forgotten era as one of the game's true base-stealing threats and has had a resurgent season with a .304 batting average and 10 steals. His BABIP is .335, which is not out of line considering how well he runs. He's already hit three home runs in 151 plate appearances despite never recording more than four at any level in any season of his career.

The power surge is helping push Gordon's OPS up to a respectable .741, but he's never been a big OBP guy (.323), so his numbers are sure to plummet in the coming months. Even as Gordon's ability to swipe bases continues to make him an asset, you'll have to pick and choose your spots as his other numbers regress.

