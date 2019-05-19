Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Gio Urshela, sit Justin Turner

As Week 9 of the MLB season approaches, the standings are beginning to take shape in several divisions. It looks like a three-team race in the AL East with the Rays, Yankees and resurgent Red Sox battling for the top. The Astros, meanwhile, have taken a commanding lead in the AL West after the Mariners' hot start has cooled. Fantasy baseball players are also getting a feel for what it will take to reach the postseason, but even if it's been a slow start, there's still plenty of time to make a charge as summer approaches. The best set of 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings can give you an edge while making decisions on trades, waiver wire pickups and lineup decisions. So, before setting your rosters for Week 9, be sure to see the latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, the model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, saying he would be the No. 2 starting pitcher even though his market rank was No. 10. The result: Carrasco was dominant against the White Sox on May 14, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out six as he provided huge returns for Fantasy baseball owners.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 9, which runs from May 20 to 26.

One player the model is high on in its Week 9 Fantasy baseball rankings: Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela. Despite a lengthy injury list, New York has stayed in contention in the AL East thanks to the play of less familiar faces like Urshela. He enters play on May 17 hitting .330 with a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs. He's just a .243 career hitter, so his impact has been a major surprise in the Bronx. With Miguel Andujar (shoulder) likely done for the year, the path has been cleared for Urshela to see consistent playing time at the hot corner.

SportsLine's model ranks Urshela as the No. 7 third baseman for Week 9 even though his market rank is just No. 22 at his position, and he's owned in just 20 percent of leagues. He's a player you can pick up and start with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, the 10th-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's hitting just .182 over the past seven days and has just five games on his Week 9 schedule, two of which are against the AL-East leading Rays. He's a player to consider putting on your bench this week.

