Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Mike Soroka, sit Justin Turner

It's been almost two months since the first pitch of the season, and Fantasy baseball owners are continuing to evaluate their rosters with an eye towards a playoff push. The past week has seen players like Charlie Blackmon, J.D. Martinez and George Springer put up monster numbers, while others like Jason Heyward, Starlin Castro and Brian Dozier have majorly cooled off. Their streaks have had a major impact on the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings as a new week looms. MLB injuries continue to be a big storyline as well, with players such as Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder) heading to the injured list recently. Altuve could be back this month, while Andujar is likely done for the season.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, saying he would be the No. 2 starting pitcher even though his market rank was No. 10. The result: Carrasco was dominant against the White Sox on May 14, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out six as he provided huge returns for Fantasy baseball owners.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 9, which runs from May 20 to 26.

One player the model is high on in its Week 9 Fantasy baseball rankings: Braves pitcher Mike Soroka. The 21-year old is off to a sizzling start in 2019, entering the weekend with a 4-1 record, a 0.98 ERA and a WHIP of just 1.01. He's striking out almost a batter per inning and has kept walks under control, issuing just 14 on the season. Soroka is the 38th best starting pitcher, according to market rank, but the model projects him to be the No. 16 starting pitcher this week. He's a player you can confidently start in Week 9 as an SP2.

And a massive shocker: Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, the 10th-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's hitting just .182 over the past seven days and has just five games on his Week 9 schedule, two of which are against the AL-East leading Rays. He's a player to consider putting on your bench this week.

