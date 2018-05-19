Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Todd Frazier, bench Khris Davis

If you're setting your Fantasy Baseball lineups for Week 9 (May 21-27), thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



Last week, the model said Astros OF George Springer, facing rock-solid pitching, would face-plant. The result: Springer had just two hits and no RBIs in Houston's series against the Angels -- anyone who faded him dodged a major bullet.



Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has its sights set on Week 9 Fantasy Baseball and revealed its rankings.



One player the model loves this week: Mets 3B Todd Frazier. New York hosts the Marlins for a three-game series to start the week. The Marlins' pitching staff has a team ERA of over 5.00, which will allow Frazier more opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers. He's only owned in 62 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but the model says he'll finish in the top 10 in fantasy points among all third basemen. Pick him up and start him with confidence.



A player to avoid this week: Athletics OF Khris Davis.



Davis is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 8 fantasy outfielder in terms of market value, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off, saying he'll finish well outside the top 15 this week.



The Athletics will face the Diamondbacks in a three-game series starting Friday, and Arizona ranks in the top five in team ERA. Davis is projected to have just 17.2 fantasy points this week, so there are much better values available.



The model is also calling for a surprising shortstop you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he may be on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every position, plus see which shortstop is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.