The Blue Jays' fledgling lineup got a lot more playoff experience with the addition of George Springer on a six-year, $150 million deal late Tuesday. They felt so good about that one that they then added his former Astros teammate Michael Brantley the next morning.

The duo brings a known quantity to a group that's trending the right direction but remains less than a sure thing on a few fronts -- most notably the outfield, where Randal Grichuk has run hot and cold throughout his career and Teoscar Hernandez had known only mediocrity before last year.

There's room for both still, along with Springer and Brantley, but it would depend on Lourdes Gurriel moving back to the infield. First base is a possibility, as is third base, with Vladimir Guerrero sliding back over to first. Of course, either of those scenarios would crush the hopes of Rowdy Tellez stans who've pinned their hopes on his .886 OPS and dramatic reduction in strikeout rate last year. Perhaps the most likely scenario, barring a trade, is a platoon between the left handed-hitting Tellez and the right handed-hitting Grichuk, with Gurriel shifting between the outfield and infield as needed.

So where does that leave Hernandez? Look, he obviously belongs in the lineup after the numbers he put up in 2020, but these moves give the Blue Jays the leeway to change things up if he turns back into a pumpkin. In a 60-game season, elite production counts for only so much, especially from a player with no track record to support it and especially when it's accompanied by a 30.4 percent strikeout rate.

Teoscar Hernandez RF TOR Toronto • #37 • Age: 28 2020 Stats AVG .289 HR 16 SB 6 OPS .919 AB 190 K 63

Hernandez is going 72nd overall on average, according to FantasyPros, but any hit to his job security, no matter how subtle, might be enough for me to pass him up at that price. It's also possible the Blue Jays are signaling their own skepticism with the additions of Springer and Brantley.

There may be an impact on other Blue Jays hitters with regard to lineup position, but presumably Springer will slot in at the top with everyone else sliding down a spot. Maybe if Cavan Biggio dropped to the nine hole, he'd lose some of his clout, but batting second or third instead of leadoff won't make a substantive difference for him.

Of course, where Brantley fits isn't an obvious. He hit mostly third for the Astros last year, but maybe cleanup would make the most sense, behind Springer, Biggio and Bo Bichette. HIs profile has stabilized as a contact-first hitter with enough power to matter in all formats (though the points league remains his best).

Michael Brantley DH HOU Houston • #23 • Age: 33 2020 Stats AVG .300 HR 5 OPS .840 AB 170 BB 17 K 28

As for Springer himself, he's about as consistent a performer as they come, routinely ranking among the top outfielders in Fantasy Baseball since he first broke into the league. He turned his production up a notch in 2019, setting career highs with a .292 batting average, 39 homers and .974 OPS, before regressing to numbers more typical of him last year:

George Springer CF HOU Houston • #4 • Age: 31 2020 Stats AVG .265 HR 14 OPS .899 AB 189 BB 24 K 38

But the curious thing about his supposed return to normalcy is that his expected stats, according to Statcast, were actually more in line with that monstrous 2019. A .294 xBA and .570 xSLG paint a rosier picture than his actual stats do, satisfactory though they were. Oh, and it just so happens Springer was contending with a wrist injury at the start of the year, needing a September surge to bring his numbers up to snuff. He hit .341 with nine homers and a 1.097 OPS over his final 23 games.

Taking into account the full context of his 2020 season, it's possible Springer's likeliest outcome is closer to the 4.11 Head-to-Head points per game he averaged in 2019 than the 3.55 points per game he averaged last year (roughly the difference between Fernando Tatis and Bichette, to put it another way).

That's maybe a glass-half-full outlook, but regardless of where the Blue Jays play in 2021 -- be it Toronto, Buffalo again or their training site in Dunedin, Fla. -- it should be a slightly better hitting environment than Springer was used to in Houston. As long as he continues to bat leadoff, I'd point the arrow slightly up and target him as a top-12 outfielder with the potential for more.