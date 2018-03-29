Fantasy Baseball Reaction: Greg Holland should be a top-10 closer for the Cardinals

We knew it would happen eventually.

Greg Holland would sign with a team without a clear answer for the ninth inning and ... provide that answer to the ninth inning.

Would it be the Rangers? The Angels? The Braves? The Mets? If you had asked me at the start of the offseason, I would have said the Cardinals, but that ship had seemingly sailed.

Apparently, the price came down, because he's suddenly St. Louis-bound.

And it's a good thing for Fantasy Baseball. I know the timing is less than ideal because some owners are invested in Dominic Leone at this point, but let's be real: It wasn't a weighty investment, not with Luke Gregerson being the Cardinals' original choice and eventually due back from a strained hamstring.

And let's clear up one other thing:

So if Leone is lights out, he’s gonna get yanked from the job... don’t think so — Logan Schwada (@schwada34) March 29, 2018

but Greg Holland kinda sucks — Kyle Johansen (@kylejohansen) March 29, 2018

I can understand why someone might deduce as much with just a quick glance at last year's numbers -- Holland had a 3.61 ERA in 61 appearances for the Rockies -- but it was in the most unfavorable of pitching environments and was mostly confined to a terrible month of August when he lost the feel for his slider. Over the other five months, he had a 1.69 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

And if you remember before the elbow troubles in 2015 that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery, he was part of an elite foursome that included Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman, compiling a 1.32 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings during a two-year stretch for the Royals.

So yes, the fact Holland has a closer gig is good news in Fantasy Baseball, especially since it's for a team with playoff aspirations. He may need a week or two to build up to where he can pitch in games, but I regard him as a top-10 reliever from that point forward and am comfortable moving on from Leone and Gregerson.