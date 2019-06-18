Fantasy Baseball: Rest-of-season rookie rankings, tiers, with Fernando Tatis at the top
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando Tatis atop the first tier.
You'd be forgiven if your head is spinning from all of these rookie call ups. They've come early and often this season and a lot of them have been really impressive.
- Nine rookies have hit double-digit home runs already, led by Pete Alonso with 23.
- Six of them are hitting better than .300, led by Bryan Reynolds at .361.
- Six more have at least five stolen bases, led by Victor Robles with eight.
Yes, rookie are making a serious impact on Fantasy Baseball. The difficult part is keeping in mind their youth, the small sample size, and what we thought of them before this season. Guys like Brandon Lowe and Austin Riley have clearly been more impressive than Vladimir Guerrero so far, but that doesn't mean we'd rather have them rest of season. Right? That's the question I'm here to answer with my rookie-only rest of season rankings. I've grouped them into tiers with a short blurb on each tier.
Tier 1
- Fernando Tatis, SS, Padres
- Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets
- Nick Senzel, 2B/OF, Reds
- Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, Blue Jays
Tatis has just been remarkable so far. HIs 150-game pace is a 30-30 season with 100 runs and a .330 average. The one thing I feel confident won't last is the average, but he's still my No. 1 rookie. The one surprise in this tier might be Nick Senzel, but on a per-game basis he's put up very similar numbers to Guerrero except he leads off in a better offense and steals some bases. Despite Guerrero's slide in 2019 value, he still profiles as the better hitter long term.
Tier 2
5. Eloy Jimenez, OF, White Sox
6. Yordan Alvarez, OF, Astros
7. Austin RIley, 3B/OF, Braves
Alvarez and Riley have both been considerably better than Jimenez (or anyone really), but pedigree still needs to factor in here. Jimenez has had enough time to struggle and work his way through things and now he's raking in June. Riley has started to cool off as of late and we just haven't seen near enough from Alvarez. I wouldn't be surprised if anyone in this tier was the best rookie hitter moving forward.
Tier 3
8. Cavan Biggio, 2B, OF, Blue Jays
9. Oscar Mercado, OF, Indians
10. Carson Kelly, C Diamondbacks
11. Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, Mariners
12. Victor Robles, OF, Nationals
13. Brandon Lowe, 1B/2B/OF, Rays
14. Michael Chavis, 1B/2B/3B, Red Sox
This is a fun group with plenty of warts. Biggio looked lost at the plate until the last week. But he walks a ton, runs some, and has power. That profile will play in any format. Kelly is only in this tier because he's a catcher, but he's doing a lot of things we'd hoped Danny Jansen would do. He's probably a top-10 catcher if he keeps doing it. The biggest disappointment of the group is Robles by far. He just hasn't run at the same rate in the majors and his bat has been a big-time disappointment.
Tier 4
15. Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros
If Tucker was in the majors and guaranteed a job for the rest of the season he'd be at least two tiers higher, probably three. He's played 165 game in Triple-A and has a .314/.385/.610 slash line with 47 home runs and 37 stolen bases. The problem is that Alvarez beat him to the majors and it's not totally clear there's a spot rest of season for either of them.
Tier 5
16. Dwight Smith, OF, Orioles
17. Garrett Cooper, 1B/OF, Marlins
18. Christian Walker, 1B, Diamondbacks
19. Keston Hiura, 2B, Brewers
20. Luis Urias, 2B, Padres
Smith, Cooper and Walker have all had stretches where they look like must-start options in a standard CBS Roto league. Hiura and Urias have big-time upside at a weak position but no certainty about when they'll see the majors again.
Tier 6
21. Alex Verdugo, OF, Dodgers
22. Kevin Newman, 2B/SS, Pirates
23. Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pirates
24. Nicky Lopez, 2B/SS, Royals
25. Christin Stewart, OF, Tigers
I don't really expect much from this group rest of season, but there's just enough there with each of them to keep them on your bench in a deeper league.
