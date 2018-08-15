Fantasy Baseball: Ronald Acuna shooting up in latest Rotisserie rankings update

Looking to make a deal? Head over to SportsLine.com and check out Scott White's latest top-250 trade value rankings.

So I think it's fair to say Ronald Acuna's stock is on the rise.

I'm not even sure how to dampen expectations after what he's done over the past seven days, homering eight times. It would be a losing battle, right? Rare is a prospect hyped like he was coming into the season, with some even comparing him to Mike Trout, so putting limits on his ceiling feels kind of arbitrary. I mean, if you project his numbers over 162 games, he has 46 home runs.

And yet just a little over a week ago, that pace was only 30. And yet … he's only 20, which means his best is presumably still yet to come.

But this year? No, this year you have to assume the best is already behind him, in large part because so much of his production has come from the home runs. He runs a little, sure, and that's not insignificant. But judging from his strikeout and line-drive rates, he would be quite a bit less than a .288 hitter if not for the boost provided by the unsustainable home run pace of the past week.

He'll remain a home run hitter, in all likelihood — he makes hard contact and elevates the ball well — but even the 40-homer guys average only 1 1/2 per week. With the kind of run he's on, a cool-off period is inevitable.

Still, Acuna has certainly made a big move up the rankings, surpassing some of this season's earlier movers like Mitch Haniger, Scooter Gennett and Jesus Aguilar. Of course, if you were looking to move him, he's not untouchable in redraft leagues.