Fantasy Baseball: Ronald Acuna shooting up in latest Rotisserie rankings update
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for the rest of the season.
Looking to make a deal? Head over to SportsLine.com and check out Scott White's latest top-250 trade value rankings.
So I think it's fair to say Ronald Acuna's stock is on the rise.
I'm not even sure how to dampen expectations after what he's done over the past seven days, homering eight times. It would be a losing battle, right? Rare is a prospect hyped like he was coming into the season, with some even comparing him to Mike Trout, so putting limits on his ceiling feels kind of arbitrary. I mean, if you project his numbers over 162 games, he has 46 home runs.
And yet just a little over a week ago, that pace was only 30. And yet … he's only 20, which means his best is presumably still yet to come.
But this year? No, this year you have to assume the best is already behind him, in large part because so much of his production has come from the home runs. He runs a little, sure, and that's not insignificant. But judging from his strikeout and line-drive rates, he would be quite a bit less than a .288 hitter if not for the boost provided by the unsustainable home run pace of the past week.
He'll remain a home run hitter, in all likelihood — he makes hard contact and elevates the ball well — but even the 40-homer guys average only 1 1/2 per week. With the kind of run he's on, a cool-off period is inevitable.
Still, Acuna has certainly made a big move up the rankings, surpassing some of this season's earlier movers like Mitch Haniger, Scooter Gennett and Jesus Aguilar. Of course, if you were looking to move him, he's not untouchable in redraft leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA, OF
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS, OF
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B
|4
|Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS
|5
|Max Scherzer, WAS, SP
|6
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF
|7
|Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B
|8
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|9
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|10
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|11
|Manny Machado, LAD, 3B/SS
|12
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF
|13
|Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS
|14
|Trea Turner, WAS, SS
|15
|Corey Kluber, CLE, SP
|16
|Bryce Harper, WAS, OF
|17
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS
|18
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF
|19
|Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B
|20
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B
|21
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF
|22
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|23
|Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP
|24
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|25
|Starling Marte, PIT, OF
|26
|Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B
|27
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|28
|Trevor Story, COL, SS
|29
|Christian Yelich, MIL, OF
|30
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP
|31
|Zack Greinke, ARI, SP
|32
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|33
|Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP
|34
|Blake Snell, TB, SP
|35
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B
|36
|Carlos Correa, HOU, SS
|37
|George Springer, HOU, OF
|38
|Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
|39
|Khris Davis, OAK, OF
|40
|James Paxton, SEA, SP
|41
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP
|42
|Charlie Morton, HOU, SP
|43
|Luis Severino, NYY, SP
|44
|Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP
|45
|Juan Soto, WAS, OF
|46
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|47
|A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF
|48
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF
|49
|Jose Berrios, MIN, SP
|50
|Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP
|51
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP
|52
|Blake Treinen, OAK, RP
|53
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|54
|Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF
|55
|Michael Brantley, CLE, OF
|56
|Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B
|57
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF
|58
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B
|59
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B
|60
|Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH
|61
|Nick Markakis, ATL, OF
|62
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF
|63
|Jean Segura, SEA, SS
|64
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B
|65
|Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS
|66
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP
|67
|Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP
|68
|Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP
|69
|Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B
|70
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF
|71
|Justin Upton, LAA, OF
|72
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|73
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|74
|Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B
|75
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF
|76
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS
|77
|Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF
|78
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF
|79
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF
|80
|Chris Archer, PIT, SP
|81
|Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
|82
|Rick Porcello, BOS, SP
|83
|David Price, BOS, SP
|84
|Wil Myers, SD, 1B/OF
|85
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF
|86
|Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF
|87
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B
|88
|Yadier Molina, STL, C/1B
|89
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C
|90
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP
|91
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|92
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP
|93
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP
|94
|Gary Sanchez, NYY, C
|95
|Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF
|96
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF
|97
|Daniel Murphy, WAS, 1B/2B
|98
|Buster Posey, SF, C/1B
|99
|Evan Gattis, HOU, C
|100
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|101
|Rougned Odor, TEX, 2B
|102
|Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP
|103
|Zack Godley, ARI, SP
|104
|Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP
|105
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP
|106
|Elvis Andrus, TEX, SS
|107
|Wilson Ramos, PHI, C
|108
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|109
|Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP
|110
|J.A. Happ, NYY, SP
|111
|Jon Gray, COL, SP
|112
|Kirby Yates, SD, RP
|113
|A.J. Minter, ATL, RP
|114
|Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP
|115
|Yu Darvish, CHC, SP
|116
|Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP
|117
|David Peralta, ARI, OF
|118
|Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF
|119
|Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP
|120
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|121
|Robinson Cano, SEA, 2B
|122
|Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF
|123
|Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF
|124
|Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF
|125
|Matt Chapman, OAK, 3B
|126
|Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF
|127
|Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B
|128
|Travis Shaw, MIL, 2B/3B
|129
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|130
|Joey Gallo, TEX, 1B/3B/OF
|131
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP
|132
|Lance McCullers, HOU, SP
|133
|Sean Manaea, OAK, SP
|134
|Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP
|135
|Dylan Bundy, BAL, SP
|136
|Jake Arrieta, PHI, SP
|137
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP
|138
|Jose Leclerc, TEX, RP
|139
|Cody Allen, CLE, RP
|140
|Bud Norris, STL, RP
|141
|Will Smith, SF, RP
|142
|Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP
|143
|Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP
|144
|Cole Hamels, CHC, SP
|145
|Tommy Pham, TB, OF
|146
|Matt Olson, OAK, 1B
|147
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS
|148
|DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B
|149
|Robbie Ray, ARI, SP
|150
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP
|151
|Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP
|152
|Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP
|153
|Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP
|154
|Jose Quintana, CHC, SP
|155
|Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP
|156
|Rich Hill, LAD, SP
|157
|Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B
|158
|Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP
|159
|Alex Wood, LAD, SP
|160
|Zach Eflin, PHI, SP
|161
|Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B
|162
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF
|163
|Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B
|164
|Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF
|165
|Hector Rondon, HOU, RP
|166
|Wade Davis, COL, RP
|167
|Mallex Smith, TB, OF
|168
|Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF
|169
|Kole Calhoun, LAA, OF
|170
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI, 3B/SS
|171
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|172
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, SP/RP
|173
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI, 2B
|174
|Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF
|175
|Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|176
|Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B
|177
|Ketel Marte, ARI, 2B/SS
|178
|Blake Parker, LAA, RP
|179
|Shane Greene, DET, RP
|180
|Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM, 2B/3B/SS
|181
|Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF
|182
|Jonathan Schoop, MIL, 2B
|183
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
|184
|Jon Lester, CHC, SP
|185
|Marcus Stroman, TOR, SP
|186
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|187
|German Marquez, COL, SP
|188
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP
|189
|Tanner Roark, WAS, SP
|190
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT, C
|191
|Robinson Chirinos, TEX, C
|192
|Miguel Andujar, NYY, 3B
|193
|Corey Knebel, MIL, RP
|194
|Roberto Osuna, HOU, RP
|195
|Pedro Strop, CHC, RP
|196
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|197
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP
|198
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH
|199
|Tyler Glasnow, TB, SP/RP
|200
|Tyler Anderson, COL, SP
|201
|Kevin Gausman, ATL, SP
|202
|Kyle Freeland, COL, SP
|203
|Jeremy Jeffress, MIL, RP
|204
|Brad Hand, CLE, RP
|205
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC, OF
|206
|Yasiel Puig, LAD, OF
|207
|Ender Inciarte, ATL, OF
|208
|Maikel Franco, PHI, 3B
|209
|Carlos Gonzalez, COL, OF
|210
|Stephen Piscotty, OAK, OF
|211
|Corey Dickerson, PIT, OF
|212
|Michael Conforto, NYM, OF
|213
|Kyle Seager, SEA, 3B
|214
|Jose Martinez, STL, 1B/OF
|215
|Paul DeJong, STL, 2B/SS
|216
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|217
|Chris Taylor, LAD, 2B/SS/OF
|218
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 2B
|219
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|220
|Jose Peraza, CIN, 2B/SS
|221
|Marcus Semien, OAK, SS
|222
|Johan Camargo, ATL, 3B/SS
|223
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|224
|C.J. Cron, TB, 1B
|225
|Willy Adames, TB, 2B/SS
|226
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|227
|Trevor Cahill, OAK, SP
|228
|Junior Guerra, MIL, SP
|229
|Chase Anderson, MIL, SP
|230
|Lance Lynn, NYY, SP
|231
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS, SP
|232
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*, SP/RP
|233
|Matt Kemp, LAD, OF
|234
|Adam Eaton, WAS, OF
|235
|Avisail Garcia, CHW, OF
|236
|Tucker Barnhart, CIN, C
|237
|Kurt Suzuki, ATL, C
|238
|Ken Giles, TOR, RP
|239
|Drew Steckenrider, MIA, RP
|240
|Mychal Givens, BAL, RP
|241
|Michael Fulmer, DET, SP
|242
|Michael Wacha, STL, SP
|243
|Luke Weaver, STL, SP
|244
|Koda Glover, WAS, RP
|245
|Mike Zunino, SEA, C
|246
|Taylor Ward, LAA, C
|247
|Danny Duffy, KC, SP
|248
|Carlos Martinez, STL, SP
|249
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL, SP
|250
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD, SP
