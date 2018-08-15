Fantasy Baseball: Ronald Acuna shooting up in latest Rotisserie rankings update

With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for the rest of the season.

Looking to make a deal? Head over to SportsLine.com and check out Scott White's latest top-250 trade value rankings. 

So I think it's fair to say Ronald Acuna's stock is on the rise.

I'm not even sure how to dampen expectations after what he's done over the past seven days, homering eight times. It would be a losing battle, right? Rare is a prospect hyped like he was coming into the season, with some even comparing him to Mike Trout, so putting limits on his ceiling feels kind of arbitrary. I mean, if you project his numbers over 162 games, he has 46 home runs.

And yet just a little over a week ago, that pace was only 30. And yet … he's only 20, which means his best is presumably still yet to come.

But this year? No, this year you have to assume the best is already behind him, in large part because so much of his production has come from the home runs. He runs a little, sure, and that's not insignificant. But judging from his strikeout and line-drive rates, he would be quite a bit less than a .288 hitter if not for the boost provided by the unsustainable home run pace of the past week.

He'll remain a home run hitter, in all likelihood — he makes hard contact and elevates the ball well — but even the 40-homer guys average only 1 1/2 per week. With the kind of run he's on, a cool-off period is inevitable.

Still, Acuna has certainly made a big move up the rankings, surpassing some of this season's earlier movers like Mitch Haniger, Scooter Gennett and Jesus Aguilar. Of course, if you were looking to move him, he's not untouchable in redraft leagues.

RankPlayer
1Mike Trout, LAA, OF
2Mookie Betts, BOS, OF
3Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B
4Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS
5Max Scherzer, WAS, SP
6J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF
7Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B
8Chris Sale, BOS, SP
9Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
10Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
11Manny Machado, LAD, 3B/SS
12Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF
13Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS
14Trea Turner, WAS, SS
15Corey Kluber, CLE, SP
16Bryce Harper, WAS, OF
17Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS
18Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF
19Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B
20Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B
21Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF
22Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
23Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP
24Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
25Starling Marte, PIT, OF
26Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B
27Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
28Trevor Story, COL, SS
29Christian Yelich, MIL, OF
30Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP
31Zack Greinke, ARI, SP
32Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
33Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP
34Blake Snell, TB, SP
35Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B
36Carlos Correa, HOU, SS
37George Springer, HOU, OF
38Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
39Khris Davis, OAK, OF
40James Paxton, SEA, SP
41Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP
42Charlie Morton, HOU, SP
43Luis Severino, NYY, SP
44Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP
45Juan Soto, WAS, OF
46Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
47A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF
48Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF
49Jose Berrios, MIN, SP
50Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP
51Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP
52Blake Treinen, OAK, RP
53Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
54Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF
55Michael Brantley, CLE, OF
56Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B
57Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF
58Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B
59J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B
60Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH
61Nick Markakis, ATL, OF
62Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF
63Jean Segura, SEA, SS
64Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B
65Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS
66Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP
67Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP
68Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP
69Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B
70Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF
71Justin Upton, LAA, OF
72Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
73Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
74Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B
75Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF
76Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS
77Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF
78Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF
79Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF
80Chris Archer, PIT, SP
81Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
82Rick Porcello, BOS, SP
83David Price, BOS, SP
84Wil Myers, SD, 1B/OF
85Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF
86Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF
87Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B
88Yadier Molina, STL, C/1B
89Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C
90Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP
91Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
92Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP
93Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP
94Gary Sanchez, NYY, C
95Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF
96Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF
97Daniel Murphy, WAS, 1B/2B
98Buster Posey, SF, C/1B
99Evan Gattis, HOU, C
100Willson Contreras, CHC, C
101Rougned Odor, TEX, 2B
102Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP
103Zack Godley, ARI, SP
104Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP
105Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP
106Elvis Andrus, TEX, SS
107Wilson Ramos, PHI, C
108Salvador Perez, KC, C
109Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP
110J.A. Happ, NYY, SP
111Jon Gray, COL, SP
112Kirby Yates, SD, RP
113A.J. Minter, ATL, RP
114Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP
115Yu Darvish, CHC, SP
116Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP
117David Peralta, ARI, OF
118Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF
119Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP
120Josh Hader, MIL, RP
121Robinson Cano, SEA, 2B
122Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF
123Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF
124Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF
125Matt Chapman, OAK, 3B
126Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF
127Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B
128Travis Shaw, MIL, 2B/3B
129Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
130Joey Gallo, TEX, 1B/3B/OF
131Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP
132Lance McCullers, HOU, SP
133Sean Manaea, OAK, SP
134Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP
135Dylan Bundy, BAL, SP
136Jake Arrieta, PHI, SP
137Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP
138Jose Leclerc, TEX, RP
139Cody Allen, CLE, RP
140Bud Norris, STL, RP
141Will Smith, SF, RP
142Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP
143Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP
144Cole Hamels, CHC, SP
145Tommy Pham, TB, OF
146Matt Olson, OAK, 1B
147Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS
148DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B
149Robbie Ray, ARI, SP
150Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP
151Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP
152Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP
153Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP
154Jose Quintana, CHC, SP
155Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP
156Rich Hill, LAD, SP
157Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B
158Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP
159Alex Wood, LAD, SP
160Zach Eflin, PHI, SP
161Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B
162Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF
163Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B
164Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF
165Hector Rondon, HOU, RP
166Wade Davis, COL, RP
167Mallex Smith, TB, OF
168Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF
169Kole Calhoun, LAA, OF
170Eduardo Escobar, ARI, 3B/SS
171Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
172Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, SP/RP
173Cesar Hernandez, PHI, 2B
174Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF
175Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
176Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B
177Ketel Marte, ARI, 2B/SS
178Blake Parker, LAA, RP
179Shane Greene, DET, RP
180Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM, 2B/3B/SS
181Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF
182Jonathan Schoop, MIL, 2B
183Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
184Jon Lester, CHC, SP
185Marcus Stroman, TOR, SP
186Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
187German Marquez, COL, SP
188Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP
189Tanner Roark, WAS, SP
190Francisco Cervelli, PIT, C
191Robinson Chirinos, TEX, C
192Miguel Andujar, NYY, 3B
193Corey Knebel, MIL, RP
194Roberto Osuna, HOU, RP
195Pedro Strop, CHC, RP
196Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
197Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP
198Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH
199Tyler Glasnow, TB, SP/RP
200Tyler Anderson, COL, SP
201Kevin Gausman, ATL, SP
202Kyle Freeland, COL, SP
203Jeremy Jeffress, MIL, RP
204Brad Hand, CLE, RP
205Kyle Schwarber, CHC, OF
206Yasiel Puig, LAD, OF
207Ender Inciarte, ATL, OF
208Maikel Franco, PHI, 3B
209Carlos Gonzalez, COL, OF
210Stephen Piscotty, OAK, OF
211Corey Dickerson, PIT, OF
212Michael Conforto, NYM, OF
213Kyle Seager, SEA, 3B
214Jose Martinez, STL, 1B/OF
215Paul DeJong, STL, 2B/SS
216Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
217Chris Taylor, LAD, 2B/SS/OF
218Yoan Moncada, CHW, 2B
219Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
220Jose Peraza, CIN, 2B/SS
221Marcus Semien, OAK, SS
222Johan Camargo, ATL, 3B/SS
223Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
224C.J. Cron, TB, 1B
225Willy Adames, TB, 2B/SS
226Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
227Trevor Cahill, OAK, SP
228Junior Guerra, MIL, SP
229Chase Anderson, MIL, SP
230Lance Lynn, NYY, SP
231Gio Gonzalez, WAS, SP
232Joe Musgrove, PIT*, SP/RP
233Matt Kemp, LAD, OF
234Adam Eaton, WAS, OF
235Avisail Garcia, CHW, OF
236Tucker Barnhart, CIN, C
237Kurt Suzuki, ATL, C
238Ken Giles, TOR, RP
239Drew Steckenrider, MIA, RP
240Mychal Givens, BAL, RP
241Michael Fulmer, DET, SP
242Michael Wacha, STL, SP
243Luke Weaver, STL, SP
244Koda Glover, WAS, RP
245Mike Zunino, SEA, C
246Taylor Ward, LAA, C
247Danny Duffy, KC, SP
248Carlos Martinez, STL, SP
249Jhoulys Chacin, MIL, SP
250Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD, SP
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories