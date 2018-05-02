Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season H2H points top-200 rankings

Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.

A month into the season, the changes here are becoming more extreme.

Giancarlo Stanton, for instance, has dropped 13 spots since the last update to the Head-to-Head top 200. He's still a stud, of course, but he no longer demands a first-round premium. Charlie Morton is closing in on Astros co-aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, rising more than 40 spots, and Blake Snell and Sean Manaea have made similar leaps.

The legitimacy of Ozzie Albies and Didi Gregorius is becoming even harder to question, and they're gaining more of a foothold as a result, each cracking the top 60 overall. In a format where you pretty much have to overpay for a stud, given the quality of player on the waiver wire, those two are about in that range now.

RankNamePOS
1Mike Trout, LAAOF
2Jose Altuve, HOU2B
3Bryce Harper, WASOF
4Nolan Arenado, COL3B
5Charlie Blackmon, COLOF
6Mookie Betts, BOSOF
7Clayton Kershaw, LADSP
8Corey Kluber, CLESP
9Max Scherzer, WASSP
10Manny Machado, BAL3B/SS
11Paul Goldschmidt, ARI1B
12Trea Turner, WASSS
13Chris Sale, BOSSP
14Aaron Judge, NYYOF
15Kris Bryant, CHC3B
16Carlos Correa, HOUSS
17Freddie Freeman, ATL1B
18Jose Ramirez, CLE2B/3B
19Joey Votto, CIN1B
20Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B
21Gerrit Cole, HOUSP
22Justin Verlander, HOUSP
23Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF
24Francisco Lindor, CLESS
25Luis Severino, NYYSP
26Jacob deGrom, NYMSP
27George Springer, HOUOF
28Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF
29Stephen Strasburg, WASSP
30Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP
31Gary Sanchez, NYYC
32Brian Dozier, MIN2B
33J.D. Martinez, BOSOF
34Zack Greinke, ARISP
35Carlos Martinez, STLSP
36Carlos Carrasco, CLESP
37Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF
38Anthony Rendon, WAS3B
39Yu Darvish, CHCSP
40Patrick Corbin, ARISP
41Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS
42Jose Abreu, CHW1B
43Tommy Pham, STLOF
44Ozzie Albies, ATL2B
45Josh Donaldson, TOR3B
46Charlie Morton, HOUSP
47Chris Archer, TBSP
48A.J. Pollock, ARIOF
49Dallas Keuchel, HOUSP
50Jose Quintana, CHCSP
51James Paxton, SEASP
52Shohei Ohtani, LAASP/DH
53Edwin Encarnacion, CLE1B
54Buster Posey, SFC/1B
55Didi Gregorius, NYYSS
56Christian Yelich, MILOF
57Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF
58Marcell Ozuna, STLOF
59Nelson Cruz, SEADH
60Zack Godley, ARISP
61Aaron Nola, PHISP
62Jose Berrios, MINSP
63Dylan Bundy, BALSP
64Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP
65Willson Contreras, CHCC
66Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS
67Craig Kimbrel, BOSRP
68Blake Snell, TBSP
69Lorenzo Cain, MILOF
70Trevor Bauer, CLESP
71Madison Bumgarner, SFSP
72Justin Upton, LAAOF
73Travis Shaw, MIL3B
74Jonathan Schoop, BAL2B
75Dee Gordon, SEA2B/OF
76Starling Marte, PITOF
77Elvis Andrus, TEXSS
78Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP
79Khris Davis, OAKOF
80Ronald Acuna, ATLOF
81Sean Manaea, OAKSP
82Lance McCullers, HOUSP
83Whit Merrifield, KC2B
84Miguel Cabrera, DET1B
85Carlos Santana, PHI1B
86Robbie Ray, ARISP
87David Price, BOSSP
88Andrew McCutchen, SFOF
89Mitch Haniger, ARIOF
90Alex Wood, LADSP
91Kenley Jansen, LADRP
92Johnny Cueto, SFSP
93Luke Weaver, STLSP
94Jake Arrieta, PHISP
95Luis Castillo, CINSP
96Rafael Devers, BOS3B
97Eric Hosmer, SD1B
98Matt Carpenter, STL1B/2B/3B
99Justin Turner, LAD3B
100Daniel Murphy, WAS2B
101Robinson Cano, SEA2B
102DJ LeMahieu, COL2B
103Javier Baez, CHC2B/SS
104Jean Segura, SEASS
105Edwin Diaz, SEARP
106Roberto Osuna, TORRP
107J.T. Realmuto, MIAC
108Mike Moustakas, KC3B
109Adam Eaton, WASOF
110Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP
111Jameson Taillon, PITSP
112Jon Lester, CHCSP
113Mike Clevinger, CLESP
114Rick Porcello, BOSSP
115Trevor Story, COLSS
116Salvador Perez, KCC
117Jose Martinez, STL1B/OF
118Wil Myers, SD1B/OF
119Sean Doolittle, WASRP
120Brandon Morrow, CHCRP
121Wade Davis, COLRP
122Jay Bruce, NYMOF
123Yoenis Cespedes, NYMOF
124Gio Gonzalez, WASSP
125Michael Fulmer, DETSP
126J.A. Happ, TORSP
127Yoan Moncada, CHW2B
128Matt Olson, OAK1B
129Ryan Braun, MILOF
130Nicholas Castellanos, DET3B/OF
131Joey Gallo, TEX1B/3B
132Kyle Schwarber, CHCOF
133Ender Inciarte, ATLOF
134Chase Anderson, MILSP
135Miles Mikolas, STLSP
136Jon Gray, COLSP
137Gregory Polanco, PITOF
138Chris Taylor, LAD2B/OF
139Rich Hill, LADSP
140Sonny Gray, NYYSP
141Marcus Stroman, TORSP
142Garrett Richards, LAASP
143Cole Hamels, TEXSP
144Raisel Iglesias, CINRP
145Jeurys Familia, NYMRP
146Adrian Beltre, TEX3B
147Ken Giles, HOURP
148Felipe Vazquez, PITRP
149Cody Allen, CLERP
150Brad Hand, SDRP
151Mike Minor, TEXSP/RP
152Joey Lucchesi, SDSP
153Kyle Seager, SEA3B
154Yadier Molina, STLC
155Kelvin Herrera, KCRP
156Corey Knebel, MILRP
157Kevin Gausman, BALSP
158Tanner Roark, WASSP
159Evan Gattis, HOUC
160Michael Conforto, NYMOF
161Eddie Rosario, MINOF
162Yasmani Grandal, LADC
163Andrelton Simmons, LAASS
164Cesar Hernandez, PHI2B
165Wilson Ramos, TBC
166Jeff Samardzija, SFSP
167Jake Junis, KCSP
168Brandon Belt, SF1B
169Byron Buxton, MINOF
170Yasiel Puig, LADOF
171Eduardo Nunez, BOS2B/3B/OF
172Miguel Sano, MIN3B
173Jake Lamb, ARI3B
174Jed Lowrie, OAK2B
175Matt Chapman, OAK3B
176Yonder Alonso, CLE1B
177Danny Duffy, KCSP
178Tyson Ross, SDSP
179Kenta Maeda, LADSP
180Corey Dickerson, PITOF
181Francisco Cervelli, PITC
182Sean Newcomb, ATLSP
183Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP
184Alex Colome, TBRP
185Max Kepler, MINOF
186Michael Brantley, CLEOF
187Josh Bell, PIT1B
188Marwin Gonzalez, HOU1B/2B/SS/OF
189Ian Kinsler, DET2B
190Yangervis Solarte, TOR2B/3B/SS
191Eugenio Suarez, CIN3B
192Jake Faria, TBSP
193Tyler Skaggs, LAASP
194Nick Pivetta, PHISP
195Hunter Strickland, SFRP
196Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP
197Mike Foltynewicz, ATLSP
198Julio Teheran, ATLSP
199Nick Kingham, PITSP
200Caleb Smith, MIASP/RP
