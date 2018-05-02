Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season H2H points top-200 rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
A month into the season, the changes here are becoming more extreme.
Giancarlo Stanton, for instance, has dropped 13 spots since the last update to the Head-to-Head top 200. He's still a stud, of course, but he no longer demands a first-round premium. Charlie Morton is closing in on Astros co-aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, rising more than 40 spots, and Blake Snell and Sean Manaea have made similar leaps.
The legitimacy of Ozzie Albies and Didi Gregorius is becoming even harder to question, and they're gaining more of a foothold as a result, each cracking the top 60 overall. In a format where you pretty much have to overpay for a stud, given the quality of player on the waiver wire, those two are about in that range now.
|Rank
|Name
|POS
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|2
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|3
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|4
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|5
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|6
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|7
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|8
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|9
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|10
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B/SS
|11
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|12
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|13
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|14
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|15
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B
|16
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|17
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|18
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|19
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|20
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|21
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|22
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|23
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|24
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|25
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|26
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|27
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|28
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|29
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|30
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|31
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|32
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|33
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|34
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|35
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|36
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|37
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|38
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|39
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|40
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|41
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|42
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|43
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|44
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|45
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|46
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|47
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|48
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|49
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|50
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|51
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|52
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|53
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|54
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|55
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|56
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|57
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|58
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|59
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|60
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|61
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|62
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|63
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|64
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|65
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|66
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|67
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|68
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|69
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|70
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|71
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|72
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|73
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|74
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|75
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|76
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|77
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|78
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|79
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|80
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|81
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|82
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|83
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B
|84
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|85
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|86
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|87
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|88
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|89
|Mitch Haniger, ARI
|OF
|90
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|91
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|92
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|SP
|93
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|94
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|95
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|96
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|97
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|98
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/2B/3B
|99
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|100
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|101
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|102
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|103
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/SS
|104
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|105
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|106
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|RP
|107
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|108
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|109
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|110
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|111
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|112
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|113
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|114
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|115
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|116
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|117
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|118
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B/OF
|119
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|120
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|121
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|122
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|OF
|123
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|124
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|125
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|126
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|127
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B
|128
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|129
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|OF
|130
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|131
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B
|132
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|OF
|133
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|134
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|135
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|136
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|137
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|138
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/OF
|139
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|140
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
|141
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|142
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|143
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|144
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|145
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|146
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|3B
|147
|Ken Giles, HOU
|RP
|148
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|149
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|150
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|151
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP/RP
|152
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|153
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|3B
|154
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|155
|Kelvin Herrera, KC
|RP
|156
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|157
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|158
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|159
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|160
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|161
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|162
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|163
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|164
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|165
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|166
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|SP
|167
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|168
|Brandon Belt, SF
|1B
|169
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|170
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|171
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|2B/3B/OF
|172
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|173
|Jake Lamb, ARI
|3B
|174
|Jed Lowrie, OAK
|2B
|175
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|176
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|1B
|177
|Danny Duffy, KC
|SP
|178
|Tyson Ross, SD
|SP
|179
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|180
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|OF
|181
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT
|C
|182
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|183
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|184
|Alex Colome, TB
|RP
|185
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|186
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|187
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|188
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|1B/2B/SS/OF
|189
|Ian Kinsler, DET
|2B
|190
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|2B/3B/SS
|191
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|192
|Jake Faria, TB
|SP
|193
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|194
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|195
|Hunter Strickland, SF
|RP
|196
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|197
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|198
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|SP
|199
|Nick Kingham, PIT
|SP
|200
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP/RP
