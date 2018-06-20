Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season overall top-200 rankings for H2H

Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the season.

Mookie Betts is on pace for better numbers than he had during his near-MVP 2016 season, and J.D. Martinez has completely lived up to his breakthrough 2017.

And yet neither is the Red Sox's highest-scoring outfielder in standard CBS points leagues. No, that honor goes to Andrew Benintendi, whose numbers may not be as flashy but are diverse in a way that this format can appreciate, buoyed by a low strikeout rate, a high walk rate and a bunch of doubles and triples.

Granted, Betts smokes him on a per-game basis, his totals lagging because of a brief DL stint, but the fact is Benintendi belongs in the same discussion now, his numbers supported by a sustainable .322 BABIP and realistic home run-to-fly ball rate. Modest improvements across the board have elevated him to the elite class of outfielders, and that's how you should value him in trades going forward. My latest top-200 for Head-to-Head points slots him 20th overall, right in between Aaron Judge and George Springer.

Rank Player POS
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF
2 Mookie Betts, BOS OF
3 Jose Ramirez, CLE 2B/3B
4 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B
5 Max Scherzer, WAS SP
6 Chris Sale, BOS SP
7 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B
8 Manny Machado, BAL 3B/SS
9 Corey Kluber, CLE SP
10 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF
11 Bryce Harper, WAS OF
12 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF
13 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS
14 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B
15 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP
16 Justin Verlander, HOU SP
17 Luis Severino, NYY SP
18 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP
19 Aaron Judge, NYY OF
20 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF
21 George Springer, HOU OF
22 Carlos Correa, HOU SS
23 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF
24 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS
25 Trea Turner, WAS SS
26 Paul Goldschmidt, ARI 1B
27 Joey Votto, CIN 1B
28 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP
29 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP
30 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP
31 Zack Greinke, ARI SP
32 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF
33 Gary Sanchez, NYY C
34 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B
35 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP
36 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B
37 Charlie Morton, HOU SP
38 Aaron Nola, PHI SP
39 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP
40 James Paxton, SEA SP
41 Blake Snell, TB SP
42 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP
43 Jose Berrios, MIN SP
44 Carlos Martinez, STL SP
45 Patrick Corbin, ARI SP
46 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B
47 Brian Dozier, MIN 2B
48 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B
49 Buster Posey, SF C/1B
50 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF
51 Christian Yelich, MIL OF
52 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF
53 Jean Segura, SEA SS
54 Jose Quintana, CHC SP
55 Carlos Santana, PHI 1B
56 Yu Darvish, CHC SP
57 Chris Archer, TB SP
58 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP
59 Edwin Encarnacion, CLE 1B
60 Tommy Pham, STL OF
61 Justin Upton, LAA OF
62 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF
63 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF
64 Travis Shaw, MIL 3B
65 Starling Marte, PIT OF
66 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B
67 Khris Davis, OAK OF
68 Craig Kimbrel, BOS RP
69 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP
70 Edwin Diaz, SEA RP
71 Mike Moustakas, KC 3B
72 Nelson Cruz, SEA DH
73 Lance McCullers, HOU SP
74 Miles Mikolas, STL SP
75 Dylan Bundy, BAL SP
76 Trevor Story, COL SS
77 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF
78 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF
79 Mitch Haniger, SEA OF
80 Michael Brantley, CLE OF
81 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS
82 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS
83 Dallas Keuchel, HOU SP
84 Rick Porcello, BOS SP
85 Whit Merrifield, KC 1B/2B/OF
86 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/SS
87 A.J. Pollock, ARI OF
88 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP
89 Robbie Ray, ARI SP
90 Sean Newcomb, ATL SP
91 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS
92 Willson Contreras, CHC C
93 J.T. Realmuto, MIA C
94 Gio Gonzalez, WAS SP
95 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP
96 David Price, BOS SP
97 Jon Lester, CHC SP
98 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP
99 Josh Donaldson, TOR 3B
100 Brandon Belt, SF 1B/OF
101 Jose Martinez, STL 1B/OF
102 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP
103 Brad Hand, SD RP
104 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP
105 Juan Soto, WAS OF
106 Tanner Roark, WAS SP
107 Cole Hamels, TEX SP
108 J.A. Happ, TOR SP
109 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP
110 Ross Stripling, LAD SP/RP
111 Tyler Skaggs, LAA SP
112 Justin Turner, LAD 3B
113 Daniel Murphy, WAS 2B
114 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS
115 Andrelton Simmons, LAA SS
116 Eugenio Suarez, CIN 3B
117 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP
118 Corey Knebel, MIL RP
119 Brandon Morrow, CHC RP
120 Blake Treinen, OAK RP
121 Wade Davis, COL RP
122 Nicholas Castellanos, DET 3B/OF
123 DJ LeMahieu, COL 2B
124 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B
125 Andrew McCutchen, SF OF
126 Jake Junis, KC SP
127 Sean Manaea, OAK SP
128 Michael Wacha, STL SP
129 Jack Flaherty, STL SP
130 Nick Pivetta, PHI SP
131 Evan Gattis, HOU C
132 Zack Godley, ARI SP
133 Ender Inciarte, ATL OF
134 Adam Eaton, WAS OF
135 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF
136 Wil Myers, SD 1B/OF
137 Nomar Mazara, TEX OF
138 Nick Markakis, ATL OF
139 Eduardo Escobar, MIN 3B/SS
140 Odubel Herrera, PHI OF
141 Chris Taylor, LAD 2B/SS/OF
142 Yangervis Solarte, TOR 2B/3B/SS
143 Luis Castillo, CIN SP
144 Garrett Richards, LAA SP
145 Walker Buehler, LAD SP/RP
146 Brandon Nimmo, NYM OF
147 Yasmani Grandal, LAD C
148 Salvador Perez, KC C
149 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP
150 Arodys Vizcaino, ATL RP
151 Brad Boxberger, ARI RP
152 Cody Allen, CLE RP
153 Shohei Ohtani, LAA SP/DH
154 Tyson Ross, SD SP
155 Cesar Hernandez, PHI 2B
156 Wilson Ramos, TB C
157 Francisco Cervelli, PIT C
158 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP
159 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/2B/3B
160 Yadier Molina, STL C
161 Kevin Gausman, BAL SP
162 Jon Gray, COL SP
163 Vince Velasquez, PHI SP
164 Jonathan Schoop, BAL 2B
165 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B
166 Matt Olson, OAK 1B
167 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/3B/OF
168 Yoenis Cespedes, NYM OF
169 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/3B/OF
170 Alex Wood, LAD SP
171 Luke Weaver, STL SP
172 Domingo German, NYY SP/RP
173 Caleb Smith, MIA SP/RP
174 Jeurys Familia, NYM RP
175 Bud Norris, STL RP
176 Fernando Rodney, MIN RP
177 Keone Kela, TEX RP
178 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP
179 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP
180 Andrew Heaney, LAA SP
181 Jeimer Candelario, DET 3B
182 Justin Bour, MIA 1B
183 Matt Kemp, LAD OF
184 Jurickson Profar, TEX 2B/SS/OF
185 Brandon Crawford, SF SS
186 Shin-Soo Choo, TEX OF
187 Mike Soroka, ATL SP
188 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP/RP
189 Julio Teheran, ATL SP
190 Michael Fulmer, DET SP
191 John Hicks, DET C/1B
192 Rich Hill, LAD SP
193 Carlos Rodon, CHW SP
194 Marco Gonzales, SEA SP
195 Kyle Gibson, MIN SP
196 Yasiel Puig, LAD OF
197 David Peralta, ARI OF
198 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR OF
199 Fernando Romero, MIN SP
200 Sonny Gray, NYY SP
