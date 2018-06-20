Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season overall top-200 rankings for H2H

Mookie Betts is on pace for better numbers than he had during his near-MVP 2016 season, and J.D. Martinez has completely lived up to his breakthrough 2017.

And yet neither is the Red Sox's highest-scoring outfielder in standard CBS points leagues. No, that honor goes to Andrew Benintendi, whose numbers may not be as flashy but are diverse in a way that this format can appreciate, buoyed by a low strikeout rate, a high walk rate and a bunch of doubles and triples.

Granted, Betts smokes him on a per-game basis, his totals lagging because of a brief DL stint, but the fact is Benintendi belongs in the same discussion now, his numbers supported by a sustainable .322 BABIP and realistic home run-to-fly ball rate. Modest improvements across the board have elevated him to the elite class of outfielders, and that's how you should value him in trades going forward. My latest top-200 for Head-to-Head points slots him 20th overall, right in between Aaron Judge and George Springer.

