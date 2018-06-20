Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season overall top-200 rankings for H2H
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the season.
Mookie Betts is on pace for better numbers than he had during his near-MVP 2016 season, and J.D. Martinez has completely lived up to his breakthrough 2017.
And yet neither is the Red Sox's highest-scoring outfielder in standard CBS points leagues. No, that honor goes to Andrew Benintendi, whose numbers may not be as flashy but are diverse in a way that this format can appreciate, buoyed by a low strikeout rate, a high walk rate and a bunch of doubles and triples.
Granted, Betts smokes him on a per-game basis, his totals lagging because of a brief DL stint, but the fact is Benintendi belongs in the same discussion now, his numbers supported by a sustainable .322 BABIP and realistic home run-to-fly ball rate. Modest improvements across the board have elevated him to the elite class of outfielders, and that's how you should value him in trades going forward. My latest top-200 for Head-to-Head points slots him 20th overall, right in between Aaron Judge and George Springer.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|4
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|5
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|6
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|7
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|8
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B/SS
|9
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|10
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|11
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|12
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|13
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|14
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|15
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|16
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|17
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|18
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|19
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|20
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|21
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|22
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|23
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|24
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|25
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|26
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|27
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|28
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|29
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|30
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|31
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|32
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|33
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|34
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|35
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|36
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|37
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|38
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|39
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|40
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|41
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|42
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|43
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|44
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|45
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|46
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|47
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|48
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|49
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|50
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|51
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|52
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|53
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|54
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|55
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|56
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|57
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|58
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|59
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|60
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|61
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|62
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|63
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|64
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|65
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|66
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|67
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|68
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|69
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|70
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|71
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|72
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|73
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|74
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|75
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|76
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|77
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|78
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|79
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|80
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|81
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|82
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|83
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|84
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|85
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|1B/2B/OF
|86
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/SS
|87
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|88
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|89
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|90
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|91
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|92
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|93
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|94
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|95
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|96
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|97
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|98
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|99
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|100
|Brandon Belt, SF
|1B/OF
|101
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|102
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|103
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|104
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|105
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|106
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|107
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|108
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|109
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|110
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|111
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|112
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|113
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|114
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|115
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|116
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|117
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|118
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|119
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|120
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|121
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|122
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|123
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|124
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|125
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|126
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|127
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|128
|Michael Wacha, STL
|SP
|129
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|130
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|131
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|132
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|133
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|134
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|135
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|136
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B/OF
|137
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|138
|Nick Markakis, ATL
|OF
|139
|Eduardo Escobar, MIN
|3B/SS
|140
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|OF
|141
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/SS/OF
|142
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|2B/3B/SS
|143
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|144
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|145
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP/RP
|146
|Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|OF
|147
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|148
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|149
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|150
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|RP
|151
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|152
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|153
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|154
|Tyson Ross, SD
|SP
|155
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|156
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|157
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT
|C
|158
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|159
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/2B/3B
|160
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|161
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|162
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|163
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|SP
|164
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|165
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|166
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|167
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B/OF
|168
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|169
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/3B/OF
|170
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|171
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|172
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP/RP
|173
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP/RP
|174
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|175
|Bud Norris, STL
|RP
|176
|Fernando Rodney, MIN
|RP
|177
|Keone Kela, TEX
|RP
|178
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|179
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|180
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|SP
|181
|Jeimer Candelario, DET
|3B
|182
|Justin Bour, MIA
|1B
|183
|Matt Kemp, LAD
|OF
|184
|Jurickson Profar, TEX
|2B/SS/OF
|185
|Brandon Crawford, SF
|SS
|186
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|187
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|188
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP/RP
|189
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|SP
|190
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|191
|John Hicks, DET
|C/1B
|192
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|193
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|SP
|194
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|195
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|196
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|197
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|198
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
|OF
|199
|Fernando Romero, MIN
|SP
|200
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
