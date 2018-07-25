Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season top-200 for H2H points leagues

It was a long time coming for Matt Carpenter.

Even dating back to last year, he had an awe-inspiring batted-ball profile, with his line-drive, fly-ball and hard-contact rates all ranking among the best hitters in the game. He had the look of a player who should be hitting for both average and power, but month after month, he came up short.

Boy, has he made up for lost time. There was the stretch of six games with eight home runs, which culminated just after the All-Star break, but take it back a little further and his OPS has risen more than 200 points in a span of about 40 games. It's now the seventh-best in all of baseball.

And since there isn't much in the batted-ball profile to refute it, of course, Carpenter's Fantasy ranking has risen along with it, to the point he's a top-50 player now in his best format, Head-to-Head points.

