Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season top-200 for H2H points leagues
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
It was a long time coming for Matt Carpenter.
Even dating back to last year, he had an awe-inspiring batted-ball profile, with his line-drive, fly-ball and hard-contact rates all ranking among the best hitters in the game. He had the look of a player who should be hitting for both average and power, but month after month, he came up short.
Boy, has he made up for lost time. There was the stretch of six games with eight home runs, which culminated just after the All-Star break, but take it back a little further and his OPS has risen more than 200 points in a span of about 40 games. It's now the seventh-best in all of baseball.
And since there isn't much in the batted-ball profile to refute it, of course, Carpenter's Fantasy ranking has risen along with it, to the point he's a top-50 player now in his best format, Head-to-Head points.
- Mike Trout, LAA, OF
- Mookie Betts, BOS, OF
- Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B
- Max Scherzer, WAS, SP
- Chris Sale, BOS, SP
- Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
- Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B
- Manny Machado, BAL, 3B/SS
- Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS
- Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
- Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
- J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF
- Corey Kluber, CLE, SP
- Luis Severino, NYY, SP
- Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS
- Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP
- Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF
- Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
- Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF
- Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B
- Bryce Harper, WAS, OF
- Trea Turner, WAS, SS
- Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
- Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
- Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP
- Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP
- Zack Greinke, ARI, SP
- Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP
- Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
- Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP
- George Springer, HOU, OF
- Blake Snell, TB, SP
- James Paxton, SEA, SP
- Charlie Morton, HOU, SP
- Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP
- Jose Berrios, MIN, SP
- Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B
- Lance McCullers, HOU, SP
- Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF
- Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF
- Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF
- Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF
- A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF
- Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B
- Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B
- Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS
- Trevor Story, COL, SS
- Carlos Correa, HOU, SS
- Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP
- Christian Yelich, MIL, OF
- Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B
- Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF
- Michael Brantley, CLE, OF
- Starling Marte, PIT, OF
- Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP
- Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B
- Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B
- Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B
- J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B
- Chris Archer, TB, SP
- Carlos Martinez, STL, SP
- Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP
- Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
- Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP
- Khris Davis, OAK, OF
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
- Jean Segura, SEA, SS
- Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF
- Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF
- Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP
- Blake Treinen, OAK, RP
- Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
- Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP
- Rick Porcello, BOS, SP
- Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH
- Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS
- Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF
- Justin Upton, LAA, OF
- Juan Soto, WAS, OF
- Buster Posey, SF, C/1B
- Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP
- Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS
- Nick Markakis, ATL, OF
- Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B
- Corey Knebel, MIL, RP
- Evan Gattis, HOU, C
- Gary Sanchez, NYY, C
- Dylan Bundy, BAL, SP
- David Price, BOS, SP
- Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP
- Willson Contreras, CHC, C
- Robbie Ray, ARI, SP
- Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP
- Travis Shaw, MIL, 3B
- Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF
- Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF
- Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF
- Wil Myers, SD, 1B/OF
- Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF
- Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP
- Yu Darvish, CHC, SP
- Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP
- Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP
- Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP
- Sean Manaea, OAK, SP
- Yadier Molina, STL, C
- Wilson Ramos, TB, C
- Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP
- Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
- Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF
- Mike Moustakas, KC, 3B
- Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B
- Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF
- Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF
- Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF
- Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF
- J.A. Happ, TOR, SP
- Kenta Maeda, LAD, SP
- Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP
- Wade Davis, COL, RP
- Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP
- Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C
- Jose Quintana, CHC, SP
- Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP
- Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP
- Keone Kela, TEX, RP
- Jon Lester, CHC, SP
- Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP
- Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
- Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B
- Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS
- Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP
- Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP
- Kirby Yates, SD, RP
- Fernando Rodney, MIN, RP
- Cody Allen, CLE, RP
- Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF
- Jesse Winker, CIN, OF
- Tommy Pham, STL, OF
- Zack Godley, ARI, SP
- Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP
- Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP
- Cole Hamels, TEX, SP
- Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
- Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF
- Chris Taylor, LAD, 2B/SS/OF
- Eduardo Escobar, MIN, 3B/SS
- A.J. Minter, ATL, RP
- Josh Hader, MIL, RP
- Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF
- Matt Olson, OAK, 1B
- Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF
- Jon Gray, COL, SP
- Danny Duffy, KC, SP
- Daniel Murphy, WAS, 1B/2B
- DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B
- Kyle Tucker, HOU, OF
- Yangervis Solarte, TOR, 2B/3B/SS
- Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
- Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM, 2B/3B/SS
- Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF
- David Peralta, ARI, OF
- Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP
- Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
- Tyler Anderson, COL, SP
- Kyle Freeland, COL, SP
- Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP
- Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP
- Joe Musgrove, PIT, SP/RP
- Hector Rondon, HOU, RP
- Kyle Barraclough, MIA, RP
- Jose Martinez, STL, 1B/OF
- Ender Inciarte, ATL, OF
- Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF
- Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF
- Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B
- Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
- Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
- Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP
- Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
- Kevin Gausman, BAL, SP
- Gio Gonzalez, WAS, SP
- Tyson Ross, SD, SP
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH
- Michael Fulmer, DET, SP
- Michael Wacha, STL, SP
