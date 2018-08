Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's rest-of-season top-250 for Rotisserie leagues

He's an MVP candidate on a 30-30 pace with triple eligibility in standard CBS Sports leagues.

It's time to start treating Javier Baez like the stud he is

At least in Rotisserie leagues, as in the traditional 5x5 format, where his lack of plate discipline doesn't cost you anything in and of itself. Shoot, even in points leagues, where it does cost you something, he's the No. 5 third baseman, the No. 4 shortstop and the No. 2 second baseman.

But back to Rotisserie leagues, since that's the format represented in this week's rankings. It's rare you find speed anywhere these days, but especially from a player with his kind of power and his kind of versatility. And while it's easy to scream regression because of his high BABIP, his BABIP has been in this same range three years running. He may legitimately be this good, and in any case, a buyer should have to pay like he is.