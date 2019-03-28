Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's Top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues say to pay up for top-shelf talent
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay a premium for top-shelf talent, as Scott White's trade values show.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
We've all been there.
The season is just starting. So many exciting options are emerging on the waiver. You try to gather up as many as you can but keep finding yourself just a roster spot short.
"I know!" you say. "I'll free up one with a 2-for-1 trade!"
Consolidating resources — it's not a bad plan. But here's the problem: For it to be worth your while, you have to be pretty sure the one is better than each of the two. And this early in the season, you can't be too sure of anything.
That's especially true in our standard Head-to-Head points format, where small roster sizes and selective scoring make the threshold for an impact player unusually high. There are the players who went in the top 50 or 60, and there's everybody else.
So those first 50-60 players are the ones you're pooling your resources to get, but make no mistake: It'll cost you, as my Trade Chart below shows. The sum of the numbers in the "value" column for the two players would most likely have to exceed the individual value of the one — and even then, it's no guarantee. Your prospective trade partner is probably feeling the roster pinch as well.
These trade values can be helpful in other ways, of course, like in identifying possible sell-high candidates. Fernando Tatis, for instance, is a trendy name right now after unexpectedly securing an everyday job. He certainly has stud potential and is certainly must-own, as his 147th placement on this list indicates. But being a completely unproven player with a wide range of possible outcomes, there's a cost to having him occupy a roster spot, and that cost brings down his trade value in a shallower format like this one.
If the hype surrounding him right now allows you to pair him with a mid-range player for one of those top-50 types — the very range Tatis is aspiring to reach — it's worth pursuing. Provided I'm comfortable with my shortstop alternatives, Tatis and Josh Donaldson (15 in combined value) for Kris Bryant (25) is a deal I'm inclined to make.
But there are caveats:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Position
|
Value
|
1
|
Mike Trout, LAA
|
OF
|
50
|
2
|
Mookie Betts, BOS
|
OF
|
50
|
3
|
Jose Ramirez, CLE
|
3B
|
48
|
4
|
Nolan Arenado, COL
|
3B
|
46
|
5
|
Jose Martinez, BOS
|
OF
|
46
|
6
|
Max Scherzer, WAS
|
SP
|
45
|
7
|
Jose Altuve, HOU
|
2B
|
42
|
8
|
Alex Bregman, HOU
|
3B/SS
|
42
|
9
|
Christian Yelich, MIL
|
OF
|
42
|
10
|
Chris Sale, BOS
|
SP
|
41
|
11
|
Jacob deGrom, NYM
|
SP
|
41
|
12
|
Bryce Harper, PHI
|
OF
|
39
|
13
|
Manny Machado, SD
|
SS
|
38
|
14
|
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|
1B
|
38
|
15
|
Francisco Lindor, CLE
|
SS
|
37
|
16
|
Trea Turner, WAS
|
SS
|
37
|
17
|
Corey Kluber, CLE
|
SP
|
37
|
18
|
Justin Verlander, HOU
|
SP
|
36
|
19
|
Ronald Acuna, ATL
|
OF
|
35
|
20
|
Aaron Judge, NYY
|
OF
|
35
|
21
|
Blake Snell, TB
|
SP
|
34
|
22
|
Aaron Nola, PHI
|
SP
|
34
|
23
|
Trevor Story, COL
|
SS
|
33
|
24
|
Charlie Blackmon, COL
|
OF
|
33
|
25
|
Freddie Freeman, ATL
|
1B
|
33
|
26
|
Trevor Bauer, CLE
|
SP
|
33
|
27
|
Gerrit Cole, HOU
|
SP
|
33
|
28
|
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|
1B
|
32
|
29
|
Anthony Rendon, WAS
|
3B
|
32
|
30
|
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|
OF
|
30
|
31
|
Javier Baez, CHC
|
2B/3B/SS
|
30
|
32
|
Juan Soto, WAS
|
OF
|
30
|
33
|
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|
OF
|
29
|
34
|
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|
SP
|
28
|
35
|
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|
SP
|
28
|
36
|
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|
C
|
27
|
37
|
Patrick Corbin, WAS
|
SP
|
26
|
38
|
Zack Greinke, ARI
|
SP
|
26
|
39
|
Carlos Correa, HOU
|
SS
|
25
|
40
|
Kris Bryant, CHC
|
3B/OF
|
25
|
41
|
Walker Buehler, LAD
|
SP
|
25
|
42
|
Whit Merrifield, KC
|
2B/OF
|
25
|
43
|
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|
OF
|
25
|
44
|
Khris Davis, OAK
|
DH
|
24
|
45
|
Joey Votto, CIN
|
1B
|
23
|
46
|
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|
SS
|
23
|
47
|
James Paxton, NYY
|
SP
|
21
|
48
|
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|
SP
|
21
|
49
|
Gary Sanchez, NYY
|
C
|
21
|
50
|
Matt Carpenter, STL
|
1B/3B
|
20
|
51
|
Corey Seager, LAD
|
SS
|
20
|
52
|
Jose Abreu, CHW
|
1B
|
20
|
53
|
German Marquez, COL
|
SP
|
19
|
54
|
Mike Clevinger, CLE
|
SP
|
19
|
55
|
George Springer, HOU
|
OF
|
18
|
56
|
Edwin Diaz, NYM
|
RP
|
17
|
57
|
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|
SP
|
16
|
58
|
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|
3B
|
16
|
59
|
Ozzie Albies, ATL
|
2B
|
16
|
60
|
Eugenio Suarez, STL
|
3B
|
16
|
61
|
Jack Flaherty, STL
|
SP
|
15
|
62
|
Blake Treinen, OAK
|
RP
|
15
|
63
|
Cody Bellinger, LAD
|
1B/OF
|
15
|
64
|
Luis Severino, NYY
|
SP
|
15
|
65
|
Starling Marte, PIT
|
OF
|
15
|
66
|
Daniel Murphy, COL
|
2B
|
14
|
67
|
Chris Archer, PIT
|
SP
|
14
|
68
|
Jameson Taillon, PIT
|
SP
|
14
|
69
|
Jose Berrios, MIN
|
SP
|
14
|
70
|
Justin Turner, LAD
|
3B
|
13
|
71
|
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|
RP
|
13
|
72
|
Madison Bumgarner, SF
|
SP
|
12
|
73
|
David Price, BOS
|
SP
|
12
|
74
|
Miles Mikolas, STL
|
SP
|
12
|
75
|
Travis Shaw, MIL
|
2B/3B
|
12
|
76
|
Tommy Pham, TB
|
OF
|
12
|
77
|
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|
OF
|
12
|
78
|
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|
SS
|
12
|
79
|
Zack Wheeler, NYM
|
SP
|
12
|
80
|
Josh Donaldson, ATL
|
3B
|
11
|
81
|
Michael Brantley, HOU
|
OF
|
11
|
82
|
Aaron Hicks, NYY
|
OF
|
11
|
83
|
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|
C
|
11
|
84
|
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|
SP
|
10
|
85
|
Jesus Aguilar, MIL
|
1B
|
10
|
86
|
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|
SP
|
10
|
87
|
Max Muncy, LAD
|
1B/3B
|
10
|
88
|
Carlos Santana, CLE
|
1B
|
10
|
89
|
A.J. Pollock, LAD
|
OF
|
10
|
90
|
Yasiel Puig, CIN
|
OF
|
10
|
91
|
David Dahl, COL
|
OF
|
10
|
92
|
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|
OF
|
10
|
93
|
Mitch Haniger, SEA
|
OF
|
10
|
94
|
Kenley Jansen, LAD
|
RP
|
8
|
95
|
Sean Doolittle, WAS
|
RP
|
8
|
96
|
Justin Upton, LAA
|
OF
|
8
|
97
|
Nelson Cruz, MIN
|
DH
|
8
|
98
|
Luis Castillo, CIN
|
SP
|
8
|
99
|
Charlie Morton, TB
|
SP
|
8
|
100
|
Willson Contreras, CHC
|
C
|
8
|
101
|
Roberto Osuna, HOU
|
RP
|
8
|
102
|
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|
RP
|
8
|
103
|
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|
OF
|
8
|
104
|
Eddie Rosario, MIN
|
OF
|
8
|
105
|
Gleyber Torres, NYY
|
2B/SS
|
8
|
106
|
Robinson Cano, NYM
|
2B
|
8
|
107
|
Jean Segura, PHI
|
SS
|
8
|
108
|
Brad Hand, CLE
|
RP
|
8
|
109
|
Jose Leclerc TEX
|
RP
|
7
|
110
|
Yu Darvish, CHC
|
SP
|
7
|
111
|
Cole Hamels, CHC
|
SP
|
7
|
112
|
J.A. Happ, NYY
|
SP
|
7
|
113
|
Michael Conforto, NYM
|
OF
|
7
|
114
|
Wilson Ramos, NYM
|
C
|
7
|
115
|
Kirby Yates, SD
|
RP
|
7
|
116
|
Craig Kimbrel, FA
|
RP
|
6
|
117
|
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|
OF
|
6
|
118
|
Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|
1B
|
6
|
119
|
Rick Porcello, BOS
|
SP
|
6
|
120
|
Miguel Andujar, NYY
|
3B
|
6
|
121
|
Dee Gordon, SEA
|
2B/OF
|
6
|
122
|
Joey Gallo, TEX
|
1B/OF
|
6
|
123
|
Wade Davis, COL
|
RP
|
6
|
124
|
Matt Chapman, OAK
|
3B
|
6
|
125
|
Victor Robles, WAS
|
OF
|
6
|
126
|
Robbie Ray, ARI
|
SP
|
5
|
127
|
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|
SP
|
5
|
128
|
Jurickson Profar, OAK
|
1B/3B/SS
|
5
|
129
|
Yadier Molina, STL
|
C
|
5
|
130
|
Jon Gray, COL
|
SP
|
5
|
131
|
Brian Dozier, WAS
|
2B
|
5
|
132
|
Buster Posey, SF
|
C
|
5
|
133
|
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|
RP
|
5
|
134
|
Shane Bieber, CLE
|
SP
|
5
|
135
|
Nick Pivetta, PHI
|
SP
|
5
|
136
|
Tyler Glasnow, TB
|
SP/RP
|
5
|
137
|
Marcell Ozuna, STL
|
OF
|
5
|
138
|
Jesse Winker, CIN
|
OF
|
4
|
139
|
David Peralta, ARI
|
OF
|
4
|
140
|
Wil Myers, SD
|
3B/OF
|
4
|
141
|
Danny Jansen, TOR
|
C
|
4
|
142
|
Jose Peraza, CIN
|
SS
|
4
|
143
|
Pete Alonso, NYM
|
1B
|
4
|
144
|
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
|
OF
|
4
|
145
|
Rafael Devers, BOS
|
3B
|
4
|
146
|
Luke Voit, NYY
|
1B
|
4
|
147
|
Fernando Tatis, SD
|
SS
|
4
|
148
|
Collin McHugh, HOU
|
RP
|
3
|
149
|
Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|
SP
|
3
|
150
|
Kenta Maeda, LAD
|
SP/RP
|
3
|
151
|
Brad Peacock, HOU
|
RP
|
3
|
152
|
Jose Quintana, CHC
|
SP
|
3
|
153
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|
SP
|
3
|
154
|
Josh Hader, MIL
|
RP
|
3
|
155
|
Rich Hill, LAD
|
SP
|
3
|
156
|
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|
SP
|
3
|
157
|
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|
SP
|
3
|
158
|
Ross Stripling, LAD
|
SP/RP
|
3
|
159
|
Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|
SP
|
2
|
160
|
Joe Musgrove, PIT
|
SP
|
2
|
161
|
Chris Paddack, SD
|
SP
|
2
|
162
|
Matt Strahm, SD
|
SP/RP
|
2
|
163
|
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|
RP
|
2
|
164
|
Adam Eaton, WAS
|
OF
|
2
|
165
|
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|
OF
|
2
|
166
|
Nomar Mazara, TEX
|
OF
|
2
|
167
|
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|
DH
|
2
|
168
|
Cody Allen, LAA
|
RP
|
1
|
169
|
Kyle Freeland, COL
|
SP
|
1
|
170
|
Jon Lester, CHC
|
SP
|
1
|
171
|
Ken Giles, TOR
|
RP
|
1
|
172
|
Cody Burnes, MIL
|
RP
|
1
|
173
|
Julio Urias, LAD
|
RP
|
1
|
174
|
David Robertson, PHI
|
RP
|
1
|
175
|
Mallex Smith, TB
|
OF
|
1
|
176
|
Miguel Cabrera, DET
|
1B
|
1
|
177
|
Marco Gonzales, SEA
|
SP
|
1
|
178
|
Matt Barnes, BOS
|
RP
|
1
|
179
|
Joey Lucchesi, SD
|
SP
|
1
|
180
|
Jordan Hicks, STL
|
RP
|
1
|
181
|
Rougned Odor, TEX
|
2B
|
1
|
182
|
Mike Moustakas, MIL
|
3B
|
1
|
183
|
Jeff McNeil, NYM
|
2B
|
1
|
184
|
Ryan McMahon, COL
|
1B
|
1
|
185
|
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|
SP
|
1
|
186
|
Andrew Heaney, LAA
|
SP
|
1
|
187
|
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
|
SP
|
1
|
188
|
Carlos Martinez, STL
|
SP/RP
|
1
|
189
|
Trevor Richards, MIA
|
SP
|
1
|
190
|
Domingo German, NYY
|
SP
|
1
|
191
|
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|
SP
|
1
|
192
|
Caleb Smith, MIA
|
SP
|
1
|
193
|
Sonny Gray, CIN
|
SP
|
1
|
194
|
Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|
RP
|
1
|
195
|
Alex Wood, CIN
|
SP
|
1
|
196
|
Kyle Gibson, MIN
|
SP
|
1
|
197
|
Jake Arrieta, PHI
|
SP
|
1
|
198
|
Francisco Mejia, SD
|
C
|
1
|
199
|
Gregory Polanco, PIT
|
OF
|
1
|
200
|
Zach Eflin, PHI
|
SP
|
1
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...