Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's Top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues say to pay up for top-shelf talent

If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay a premium for top-shelf talent, as Scott White's trade values show.

We've all been there.

The season is just starting. So many exciting options are emerging on the waiver. You try to gather up as many as you can but keep finding yourself just a roster spot short.

"I know!" you say. "I'll free up one with a 2-for-1 trade!"

Consolidating resources — it's not a bad plan. But here's the problem: For it to be worth your while, you have to be pretty sure the one is better than each of the two. And this early in the season, you can't be too sure of anything.

That's especially true in our standard Head-to-Head points format, where small roster sizes and selective scoring make the threshold for an impact player unusually high. There are the players who went in the top 50 or 60, and there's everybody else.

So those first 50-60 players are the ones you're pooling your resources to get, but make no mistake: It'll cost you, as my Trade Chart below shows. The sum of the numbers in the "value" column for the two players would most likely have to exceed the individual value of the one — and even then, it's no guarantee. Your prospective trade partner is probably feeling the roster pinch as well.

These trade values can be helpful in other ways, of course, like in identifying possible sell-high candidates. Fernando Tatis, for instance, is a trendy name right now after unexpectedly securing an everyday job. He certainly has stud potential and is certainly must-own, as his 147th placement on this list indicates. But being a completely unproven player with a wide range of possible outcomes, there's a cost to having him occupy a roster spot, and that cost brings down his trade value in a shallower format like this one.

If the hype surrounding him right now allows you to pair him with a mid-range player for one of those top-50 types — the very range Tatis is aspiring to reach — it's worth pursuing. Provided I'm comfortable with my shortstop alternatives, Tatis and Josh Donaldson (15 in combined value) for Kris Bryant (25) is a deal I'm inclined to make. 

But there are caveats:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

50

2

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

50

3

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

48

4

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

46

5

Jose Martinez, BOS

OF

46

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

45

7

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

42

8

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

42

9

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

42

10

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

41

11

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

41

12

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

39

13

Manny Machado, SD

SS

38

14

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

38

15

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

37

16

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

37

17

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

37

18

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

36

19

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

35

20

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

35

21

Blake Snell, TB

SP

34

22

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

34

23

Trevor Story, COL

SS

33

24

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

33

25

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

33

26

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

33

27

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

33

28

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

32

29

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

32

30

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

30

31

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

30

32

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

30

33

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

29

34

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

28

35

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

28

36

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

27

37

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

26

38

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

26

39

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

25

40

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

25

41

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

25

42

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

25

43

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

OF

25

44

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

24

45

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

23

46

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

23

47

James Paxton, NYY

SP

21

48

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

21

49

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

21

50

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

20

51

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

20

52

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

20

53

German Marquez, COL

SP

19

54

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

19

55

George Springer, HOU

OF

18

56

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

17

57

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

16

58

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

16

59

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

16

60

Eugenio Suarez, STL

3B

16

61

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

15

62

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

15

63

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

15

64

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

15

65

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

15

66

Daniel Murphy, COL

2B

14

67

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

14

68

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

14

69

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

14

70

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

13

71

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

13

72

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

12

73

David Price, BOS

SP

12

74

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

12

75

Travis Shaw, MIL

2B/3B

12

76

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

12

77

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

12

78

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

12

79

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

12

80

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

11

81

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

11

82

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

11

83

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

11

84

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

10

85

Jesus Aguilar, MIL

1B

10

86

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

10

87

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/3B

10

88

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

10

89

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

10

90

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

10

91

David Dahl, COL

OF

10

92

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

10

93

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

10

94

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

8

95

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

8

96

Justin Upton, LAA

OF

8

97

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

8

98

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

8

99

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

8

100

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

8

101

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

8

102

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

8

103

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

8

104

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

8

105

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

8

106

Robinson Cano, NYM

2B

8

107

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

8

108

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

8

109

Jose Leclerc TEX

RP

7

110

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

7

111

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

7

112

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

7

113

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

7

114

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

7

115

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

7

116

Craig Kimbrel, FA

RP

6

117

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

OF

6

118

Edwin Encarnacion, SEA

1B

6

119

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

6

120

Miguel Andujar, NYY

3B

6

121

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

6

122

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

6

123

Wade Davis, COL

RP

6

124

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

6

125

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

6

126

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

5

127

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

SP

5

128

Jurickson Profar, OAK

1B/3B/SS

5

129

Yadier Molina, STL

C

5

130

Jon Gray, COL

SP

5

131

Brian Dozier, WAS

2B

5

132

Buster Posey, SF

C

5

133

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

5

134

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

5

135

Nick Pivetta, PHI

SP

5

136

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

5

137

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

5

138

Jesse Winker, CIN

OF

4

139

David Peralta, ARI

OF

4

140

Wil Myers, SD

3B/OF

4

141

Danny Jansen, TOR

C

4

142

Jose Peraza, CIN

SS

4

143

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

4

144

Stephen Piscotty, OAK

OF

4

145

Rafael Devers, BOS

3B

4

146

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

4

147

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

4

148

Collin McHugh, HOU

RP

3

149

Tyler Skaggs, LAA

SP

3

150

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

3

151

Brad Peacock, HOU

RP

3

152

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

3

153

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

3

154

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

3

155

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

3

156

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

3

157

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS

SP

3

158

Ross Stripling, LAD

SP/RP

3

159

Dallas Keuchel, HOU

SP

2

160

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

2

161

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

2

162

Matt Strahm, SD

SP/RP

2

163

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

RP

2

164

Adam Eaton, WAS

OF

2

165

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

OF

2

166

Nomar Mazara, TEX

OF

2

167

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

DH

2

168

Cody Allen, LAA

RP

1

169

Kyle Freeland, COL

SP

1

170

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

1

171

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

1

172

Cody Burnes, MIL

RP

1

173

Julio Urias, LAD

RP

1

174

David Robertson, PHI

RP

1

175

Mallex Smith, TB

OF

1

176

Miguel Cabrera, DET

1B

1

177

Marco Gonzales, SEA

SP

1

178

Matt Barnes, BOS

RP

1

179

Joey Lucchesi, SD

SP

1

180

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

1

181

Rougned Odor, TEX

2B

1

182

Mike Moustakas, MIL

3B

1

183

Jeff McNeil, NYM

2B

1

184

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B

1

185

Jimmy Nelson, MIL

SP

1

186

Andrew Heaney, LAA

SP

1

187

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

SP

1

188

Carlos Martinez, STL

SP/RP

1

189

Trevor Richards, MIA

SP

1

190

Domingo German, NYY

SP

1

191

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

1

192

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

1

193

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

1

194

Arodys Vizcaino, ATL

RP

1

195

Alex Wood, CIN

SP

1

196

Kyle Gibson, MIN

SP

1

197

Jake Arrieta, PHI

SP

1

198

Francisco Mejia, SD

C

1

199

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

1

200

Zach Eflin, PHI

SP

1

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

