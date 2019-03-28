Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's Top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues say to pay up for top-shelf talent

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

We've all been there.

The season is just starting. So many exciting options are emerging on the waiver. You try to gather up as many as you can but keep finding yourself just a roster spot short.

"I know!" you say. "I'll free up one with a 2-for-1 trade!"

Consolidating resources — it's not a bad plan. But here's the problem: For it to be worth your while, you have to be pretty sure the one is better than each of the two. And this early in the season, you can't be too sure of anything.

That's especially true in our standard Head-to-Head points format, where small roster sizes and selective scoring make the threshold for an impact player unusually high. There are the players who went in the top 50 or 60, and there's everybody else.

So those first 50-60 players are the ones you're pooling your resources to get, but make no mistake: It'll cost you, as my Trade Chart below shows. The sum of the numbers in the "value" column for the two players would most likely have to exceed the individual value of the one — and even then, it's no guarantee. Your prospective trade partner is probably feeling the roster pinch as well.

These trade values can be helpful in other ways, of course, like in identifying possible sell-high candidates. Fernando Tatis, for instance, is a trendy name right now after unexpectedly securing an everyday job. He certainly has stud potential and is certainly must-own, as his 147th placement on this list indicates. But being a completely unproven player with a wide range of possible outcomes, there's a cost to having him occupy a roster spot, and that cost brings down his trade value in a shallower format like this one.

If the hype surrounding him right now allows you to pair him with a mid-range player for one of those top-50 types — the very range Tatis is aspiring to reach — it's worth pursuing. Provided I'm comfortable with my shortstop alternatives, Tatis and Josh Donaldson (15 in combined value) for Kris Bryant (25) is a deal I'm inclined to make.

But there are caveats:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.