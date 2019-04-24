Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues show Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis on the rise

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Anointing a streaking player as a legitimate breakout, complete with all the assurances of a proven stud, is one of the most difficult calls to make, especially when the context is the making of a trade.

You're directly responsible for the outcome of that call, and if you've made it prematurely, you'll suffer the repercussions for the rest of the season.

It's why I tend to be more conservative when moving players up my Trade Chart, preferring to elevate a Pete Alonso 20 spots at a time rather than catapult him straight into the top 50. But the way he has proven himself week after week has ultimately gotten him there -- or close enough, anyway -- moving him ahead of first base mainstays like Joey Votto and Jose Abreu.

Fernando Tatis, another rookie, has similarly climbed into the top 100, which is no small feat given the amount of star power at shortstop these days. Tyler Glasnow and Luis Castillo are verging on ace status, and their latest trade values clearly reflect it.

There is sometimes a case to be made for clinging to the upside play over someone with a more established value in anticipation of the former eventually leapfrogging the ladder. Was there a point this season when I would have traded Alonso for Abreu? My Trade Chart would have said yes, but realistically, I would have wanted to wait and see.

It's just a reminder that there are nuances to player evaluation that can't be expressed within a single number. Everybody brings their own biases and tolerances to the negotiation table, and sometimes a trade that looks OK on paper just doesn't feel right. When it comes to the exchanging of assets that I'm fairly certain I won't be seeing again, I want to be 80-90 percent confident that it's the right move for me. If I'm torn, the default answer is no.

Some additional reminders of how this thing works before diving into the values:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.