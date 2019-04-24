Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues show Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis on the rise

What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares his latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues.

Anointing a streaking player as a legitimate breakout, complete with all the assurances of a proven stud, is one of the most difficult calls to make, especially when the context is the making of a trade. 

You're directly responsible for the outcome of that call, and if you've made it prematurely, you'll suffer the repercussions for the rest of the season. 

It's why I tend to be more conservative when moving players up my Trade Chart, preferring to elevate a Pete Alonso 20 spots at a time rather than catapult him straight into the top 50. But the way he has proven himself week after week has ultimately gotten him there -- or close enough, anyway -- moving him ahead of first base mainstays like Joey Votto and Jose Abreu

Fernando Tatis, another rookie, has similarly climbed into the top 100, which is no small feat given the amount of star power at shortstop these days. Tyler Glasnow and Luis Castillo are verging on ace status, and their latest trade values clearly reflect it. 

There is sometimes a case to be made for clinging to the upside play over someone with a more established value in anticipation of the former eventually leapfrogging the ladder. Was there a point this season when I would have traded Alonso for Abreu? My Trade Chart would have said yes, but realistically, I would have wanted to wait and see. 

It's just a reminder that there are nuances to player evaluation that can't be expressed within a single number. Everybody brings their own biases and tolerances to the negotiation table, and sometimes a trade that looks OK on paper just doesn't feel right. When it comes to the exchanging of assets that I'm fairly certain I won't be seeing again, I want to be 80-90 percent confident that it's the right move for me. If I'm torn, the default answer is no. 

Some additional reminders of how this thing works before diving into the values:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

51

2

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

49

3

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

46

4

J.D. Martinez, BOS

OF

46

5

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

46

6

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

46

7

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

45

8

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

43

9

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

42

10

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

40

11

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

39

12

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

39

13

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

39

14

Manny Machado, SD

3B/SS

39

15

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

39

16

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

38

17

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

38

18

Blake Snell, TB

SP

38

19

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

38

20

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

38

21

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

37

22

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

36

23

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

36

24

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

35

25

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

35

26

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

34

27

Trevor Story, COL

SS

34

28

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

34

29

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

32

30

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

32

31

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

30

32

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

29

33

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

1B/OF

29

34

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

29

35

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

28

36

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

28

37

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

27

38

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

27

39

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

27

40

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

27

41

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

26

42

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

25

43

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

25

44

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

24

45

James Paxton, NYY

SP

23

46

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

23

47

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

22

48

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

22

49

German Marquez, COL

SP

22

50

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

22

51

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

20

52

George Springer, HOU

OF

20

53

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

20

54

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

19

55

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

19

56

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

19

57

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

19

58

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

18

59

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

18

60

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

18

61

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

18

62

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

16

63

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

16

64

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

16

65

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

16

66

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

15

67

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

15

68

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

14

69

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

14

70

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

14

71

Eugenio Suarez, STL

3B

14

72

Daniel Murphy, COL

2B

14

73

Yoan Moncada, CHW

2B/3B

14

74

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

13

75

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

13

76

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

13

77

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

11

78

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

11

79

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

11

80

David Price, BOS

SP

11

81

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

11

82

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

10

83

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

10

84

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

10

85

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

9

86

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

9

87

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

9

88

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

9

89

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

9

90

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

9

91

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

9

92

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

9

93

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

9

94

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

9

95

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

9

96

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

9

97

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

9

98

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

9

99

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

9

100

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

9

101

Collin McHugh, HOU

SP/RP

9

102

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

8

103

Edwin Encarnacion, SEA

1B

8

104

Jon Gray, COL

SP

8

105

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

8

106

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

8

107

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

8

108

Yandy Diaz, TB

1B/3B

8

109

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

7

110

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

7

111

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/2B/3B

7

112

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

7

113

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

7

114

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

7

115

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

7

116

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

OF

7

117

David Dahl, COL

OF

7

118

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

7

119

Matthew Boyd, DET

SP

7

120

Austin Meadows, TB

OF

6

121

Domingo Santana, SEA

OF

6

122

Wade Davis, COL

RP

6

123

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

6

124

Jonathan Villar, BAL

2B/SS

6

125

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

6

126

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

6

127

Paul DeJong, STL

SS

5

128

Elvis Andrus, TEX

SS

5

129

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

5

130

Domingo German, NYY

SP

5

131

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

5

132

David Peralta, ARI

OF

5

133

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B/2B

5

134

Wil Myers, SD

3B/OF

5

135

Yadier Molina, STL

C

5

136

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

5

137

Mike Moustakas, MIL

2B/3B

4

138

Robinson Cano, NYM

2B

4

139

Travis Shaw, MIL

2B/3B

4

140

Miguel Andujar, NYY

3B

4

141

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

4

142

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

4

143

Buster Posey, SF

C

4

144

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

4

145

Greg Holland, ARI

RP

4

146

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

3

147

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

3

148

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

3

149

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

3

150

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

3

151

Jose Leclerc TEX

RP

3

152

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

3

153

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

3

154

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

3

155

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

3

156

Omar Narvaez, SEA

C

3

157

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

3

158

Trevor Richards, MIA

SP

3

159

Enrique Hernandez, LAD

2B/SS/OF

3

160

Trey Mancini, BAL

1B/OF

3

161

Daniel Vogelbach, SEA

1B

3

162

Jurickson Profar, OAK

1B/2B/3B/SS

3

163

Brandon Lowe, TB

2B

3

164

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

3

165

Marcus Stroman, TOR

SP

3

166

Marcus Semien, OAK

SS

2

167

Jorge Polanco, MIN

SS

2

168

Brad Peacock, HOU

RP

2

169

Craig Kimbrel, FA

RP

2

170

Marco Gonzales, SEA

SP

2

171

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

2

172

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

2

173

Kevin Gausman, ATL

SP

1

174

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

1

175

Dansby Swanson, ATL

SS

1

176

Brian Dozier, WAS

2B

1

177

Jesus Aguilar, MIL

1B

1

178

Ryan Brasier, BOS

RP

1

179

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

1

180

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

1

181

Joey Lucchesi, SD

SP

1

182

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

SP

1

183

Kyle Freeland, COL

SP

1

184

Jesse Winker, CIN

OF

1

185

Stephen Piscotty, OAK

OF

1

186

Jason Heyward, CHC

OF

1

187

Justin Smoak, TOR

1B

1

188

Josh Bell, PIT

1B

1

189

Clint Frazier, NYY

OF

1

190

Matt Olson, OAK

1B

1

191

Cody Allen, LAA

RP

1

192

Max Fried, ATL

SP

1

193

Carlos Rodon, CHW

SP

1

194

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

1

195

Mike Soroka, ATL

SP

1

196

Pablo Lopez, MIA

SP

1

197

Jay Bruce, SEA

1B/OF

1

198

Maikel Franco, PHI

3B

1

199

Tyler Skaggs, LAA

SP

1

200

Mike Minor, TEX

SP

1

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

