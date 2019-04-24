Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's top 200 Trade Values for H2H points leagues show Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis on the rise
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares his latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues.
Anointing a streaking player as a legitimate breakout, complete with all the assurances of a proven stud, is one of the most difficult calls to make, especially when the context is the making of a trade.
You're directly responsible for the outcome of that call, and if you've made it prematurely, you'll suffer the repercussions for the rest of the season.
It's why I tend to be more conservative when moving players up my Trade Chart, preferring to elevate a Pete Alonso 20 spots at a time rather than catapult him straight into the top 50. But the way he has proven himself week after week has ultimately gotten him there -- or close enough, anyway -- moving him ahead of first base mainstays like Joey Votto and Jose Abreu.
Fernando Tatis, another rookie, has similarly climbed into the top 100, which is no small feat given the amount of star power at shortstop these days. Tyler Glasnow and Luis Castillo are verging on ace status, and their latest trade values clearly reflect it.
There is sometimes a case to be made for clinging to the upside play over someone with a more established value in anticipation of the former eventually leapfrogging the ladder. Was there a point this season when I would have traded Alonso for Abreu? My Trade Chart would have said yes, but realistically, I would have wanted to wait and see.
It's just a reminder that there are nuances to player evaluation that can't be expressed within a single number. Everybody brings their own biases and tolerances to the negotiation table, and sometimes a trade that looks OK on paper just doesn't feel right. When it comes to the exchanging of assets that I'm fairly certain I won't be seeing again, I want to be 80-90 percent confident that it's the right move for me. If I'm torn, the default answer is no.
Some additional reminders of how this thing works before diving into the values:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank
Player
Position
Value
1
Mike Trout, LAA
OF
51
2
Mookie Betts, BOS
OF
49
3
Nolan Arenado, COL
3B
46
4
J.D. Martinez, BOS
OF
46
5
Max Scherzer, WAS
SP
46
6
Christian Yelich, MIL
OF
46
7
Jacob deGrom, NYM
SP
45
8
Alex Bregman, HOU
3B/SS
43
9
Jose Altuve, HOU
2B
42
10
Jose Ramirez, CLE
3B
40
11
Bryce Harper, PHI
OF
39
12
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
1B
39
13
Justin Verlander, HOU
SP
39
14
Manny Machado, SD
3B/SS
39
15
Ronald Acuna, ATL
OF
39
16
Trevor Bauer, CLE
SP
38
17
Corey Kluber, CLE
SP
38
18
Blake Snell, TB
SP
38
19
Gerrit Cole, HOU
SP
38
20
Freddie Freeman, ATL
1B
38
21
Aaron Nola, PHI
SP
37
22
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
1B
36
23
Cody Bellinger, LAD
1B/OF
36
24
Anthony Rendon, WAS
3B
35
25
Francisco Lindor, CLE
SS
35
26
Charlie Blackmon, COL
OF
34
27
Trevor Story, COL
SS
34
28
Chris Sale, BOS
SP
34
29
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
SP
32
30
Patrick Corbin, WAS
SP
32
31
Juan Soto, WAS
OF
30
32
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
OF
29
33
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
1B/OF
29
34
Javier Baez, CHC
2B/3B/SS
29
35
Trea Turner, WAS
SS
28
36
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
SP
28
37
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
OF
27
38
Carlos Correa, HOU
SS
27
39
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
C
27
40
Khris Davis, OAK
DH
27
41
Zack Greinke, ARI
SP
26
42
Kris Bryant, CHC
3B/OF
25
43
Whit Merrifield, KC
2B/OF
25
44
Gary Sanchez, NYY
C
24
45
James Paxton, NYY
SP
23
46
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
SP
23
47
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
SS
22
48
Corey Seager, LAD
SS
22
49
German Marquez, COL
SP
22
50
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
SP
22
51
Pete Alonso, NYM
1B
20
52
George Springer, HOU
OF
20
53
Matt Chapman, OAK
3B
20
54
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
19
55
Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP
19
56
Jose Berrios, MIN
SP
19
57
Walker Buehler, LAD
SP
19
58
Blake Treinen, OAK
RP
18
59
Jack Flaherty, STL
SP
18
60
Luis Castillo, CIN
SP
18
61
Tyler Glasnow, TB
SP/RP
18
62
Matt Carpenter, STL
1B/3B
16
63
Joey Gallo, TEX
1B/OF
16
64
Ozzie Albies, ATL
2B
16
65
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
SS
16
66
Chris Archer, PIT
SP
15
67
Jameson Taillon, PIT
SP
15
68
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3B
14
69
Tommy Pham, TB
OF
14
70
Jose Abreu, CHW
1B
14
71
Eugenio Suarez, STL
3B
14
72
Daniel Murphy, COL
2B
14
73
Yoan Moncada, CHW
2B/3B
14
74
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
13
75
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
C
13
76
Willson Contreras, CHC
C
13
77
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
OF
11
78
Kenley Jansen, LAD
RP
11
79
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
RP
11
80
David Price, BOS
SP
11
81
Michael Brantley, HOU
OF
11
82
Madison Bumgarner, SF
SP
10
83
Zack Wheeler, NYM
SP
10
84
Shane Bieber, CLE
SP
10
85
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
SP
9
86
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
SP
9
87
Cole Hamels, CHC
SP
9
88
Charlie Morton, TB
SP
9
89
Eddie Rosario, MIN
OF
9
90
Wilson Ramos, NYM
C
9
91
Sean Doolittle, WAS
RP
9
92
Roberto Osuna, HOU
RP
9
93
Brad Hand, CLE
RP
9
94
Fernando Tatis, SD
SS
9
95
Kirby Yates, SD
RP
9
96
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
RP
9
97
Justin Turner, LAD
3B
9
98
A.J. Pollock, LAD
OF
9
99
Mitch Haniger, SEA
OF
9
100
Michael Conforto, NYM
OF
9
101
Collin McHugh, HOU
SP/RP
9
102
Josh Donaldson, ATL
3B
8
103
Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
1B
8
104
Jon Gray, COL
SP
8
105
Joe Musgrove, PIT
SP
8
106
Nelson Cruz, MIN
DH
8
107
Carlos Santana, CLE
1B
8
108
Yandy Diaz, TB
1B/3B
8
109
Marcell Ozuna, STL
OF
7
110
Dee Gordon, SEA
2B/OF
7
111
Max Muncy, LAD
1B/2B/3B
7
112
Mike Clevinger, CLE
SP
7
113
Luis Severino, NYY
SP
7
114
Miles Mikolas, STL
SP
7
115
Starling Marte, PIT
OF
7
116
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
OF
7
117
David Dahl, COL
OF
7
118
Yu Darvish, CHC
SP
7
119
Matthew Boyd, DET
SP
7
120
Austin Meadows, TB
OF
6
121
Domingo Santana, SEA
OF
6
122
Wade Davis, COL
RP
6
123
Gleyber Torres, NYY
2B/SS
6
124
Jonathan Villar, BAL
2B/SS
6
125
Jean Segura, PHI
SS
6
126
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
OF
6
127
Paul DeJong, STL
SS
5
128
Elvis Andrus, TEX
SS
5
129
Jose Quintana, CHC
SP
5
130
Domingo German, NYY
SP
5
131
Caleb Smith, MIA
SP
5
132
David Peralta, ARI
OF
5
133
Ryan McMahon, COL
1B/2B
5
134
Wil Myers, SD
3B/OF
5
135
Yadier Molina, STL
C
5
136
Yasiel Puig, CIN
OF
5
137
Mike Moustakas, MIL
2B/3B
4
138
Robinson Cano, NYM
2B
4
139
Travis Shaw, MIL
2B/3B
4
140
Miguel Andujar, NYY
3B
4
141
Victor Robles, WAS
OF
4
142
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
OF
4
143
Buster Posey, SF
C
4
144
J.A. Happ, NYY
SP
4
145
Greg Holland, ARI
RP
4
146
Aaron Hicks, NYY
OF
3
147
Robbie Ray, ARI
SP
3
148
Kenta Maeda, LAD
SP/RP
3
149
Rich Hill, LAD
SP
3
150
Josh Hader, MIL
RP
3
151
Jose Leclerc TEX
RP
3
152
Ken Giles, TOR
RP
3
153
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
RP
3
154
Chris Paddack, SD
SP
3
155
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
SP
3
156
Omar Narvaez, SEA
C
3
157
Luke Voit, NYY
1B
3
158
Trevor Richards, MIA
SP
3
159
Enrique Hernandez, LAD
2B/SS/OF
3
160
Trey Mancini, BAL
1B/OF
3
161
Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
1B
3
162
Jurickson Profar, OAK
1B/2B/3B/SS
3
163
Brandon Lowe, TB
2B
3
164
Gregory Polanco, PIT
OF
3
165
Marcus Stroman, TOR
SP
3
166
Marcus Semien, OAK
SS
2
167
Jorge Polanco, MIN
SS
2
168
Brad Peacock, HOU
RP
2
169
Craig Kimbrel, FA
RP
2
170
Marco Gonzales, SEA
SP
2
171
Sonny Gray, CIN
SP
2
172
Jordan Hicks, STL
RP
2
173
Kevin Gausman, ATL
SP
1
174
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
SP
1
175
Dansby Swanson, ATL
SS
1
176
Brian Dozier, WAS
2B
1
177
Jesus Aguilar, MIL
1B
1
178
Ryan Brasier, BOS
RP
1
179
Rick Porcello, BOS
SP
1
180
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
SP
1
181
Joey Lucchesi, SD
SP
1
182
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
SP
1
183
Kyle Freeland, COL
SP
1
184
Jesse Winker, CIN
OF
1
185
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
OF
1
186
Jason Heyward, CHC
OF
1
187
Justin Smoak, TOR
1B
1
188
Josh Bell, PIT
1B
1
189
Clint Frazier, NYY
OF
1
190
Matt Olson, OAK
1B
1
191
Cody Allen, LAA
RP
1
192
Max Fried, ATL
SP
1
193
Carlos Rodon, CHW
SP
1
194
Jon Lester, CHC
SP
1
195
Mike Soroka, ATL
SP
1
196
Pablo Lopez, MIA
SP
1
197
Jay Bruce, SEA
1B/OF
1
198
Maikel Franco, PHI
3B
1
199
Tyler Skaggs, LAA
SP
1
200
Mike Minor, TEX
SP
1
