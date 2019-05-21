Fantasy Baseball: 'Do Not Drop' list helps you prioritize those last few roster spots

Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is what Scott White looks to answer here.

So often we talk about who you should add. Rarely do we talk about who you should drop.

It's a sticky subject because it's so context-dependent. And the stakes are high -- making a short-sighted play with a slumping stud could honestly wreck your season.

So here's a simple tool to guide you: These players ... they're too good to drop.

It applies more or less across the board. The standard is a little lower in Rotisserie leagues, where there are typically more roster spots to fill than Head-to-Head, so I've added a few more names at the end of each position specifically for that format. They're denoted by italics.

Whenever you're unsure if you're forfeiting too much potential in pursuit of the latest flavor of the week, you should consult this list. And obviously, if a player isn't on the list, it doesn't necessarily mean you should drop him, but there's a case to be made for it. It becomes a matter of need and personal preference rather than just a bad idea.

Catcher

  1. Gary Sanchez, NYY
  2. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
  3. Willson Contreras, CHC
  4. Yasmani Grandal, MIL
  5. Yadier Molina, STL
  6. Wilson Ramos, NYM
  7. Omar Narvaez, SEA
  8. Buster Posey, SF
  9. Robinson Chirinos, HOU
  10. Mitch Garver, MIN 

First base

  1. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  2. Freddie Freeman, ATL
  3. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
  4. Anthony Rizzo, CHC
  5. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
  6. Pete Alonso, NYM
  7. Joey Gallo, TEX
  8. Jose Abreu, CHW
  9. Josh Bell, PIT
  10. Matt Carpenter, STL
  11. Joey Votto, CIN
  12. Luke Voit, NYY
  13. Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
  14. Hunter Dozier, KC
  15. Carlos Santana, CLE
  16. Yandy Diaz, TB
  17. Christian Walker, ARI
  18. Matt Olson, OAK
  19. Max Muncy, LAD
  20. Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
  21. Trey Mancini, BAL 

Second base

  1. Jose Altuve, HOU
  2. Javier Baez, CHC
  3. Whit Merrifield, KC
  4. Ozzie Albies, ATL
  5. Yoan Moncada, CHW
  6. Ketel Marte, ARI
  7. Mike Moustakas, MIL
  8. Gleyber Torres, NYY
  9. Nick Senzel, CIN
  10. Dee Gordon, SEA
  11. Jonathan Villar, BAL
  12. Brandon Lowe, TB
  13. Max Muncy, LAD
  14. Michael Chavis, BOS

Third base

  1. Nolan Arenado, COL
  2. Alex Bregman, HOU
  3. Jose Ramirez, CLE
  4. Javier Baez, CHC
  5. Anthony Rendon, WAS
  6. Kris Bryant, CHC
  7. Manny Machado, SD
  8. Matt Chapman, OAK
  9. Yoan Moncada, CHW
  10. Eugenio Suarez, CIN
  11. Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
  12. Justin Turner, LAD
  13. Matt Carpenter, STL
  14. Mike Moustakas, MIL
  15. Josh Donaldson, ATL
  16. Hunter Dozier, KC
  17. Yandy Diaz, TB
  18. Max Muncy, LAD
  19. Rafael Devers, BOS
  20. Austin Riley, ATL
  21. Michael Chavis, BOS
  22. Eduardo Escobar, ARI

Shortstop

  1. Alex Bregman, HOU
  2. Francisco Lindor, CLE
  3. Trevor Story, COL
  4. Javier Baez, CHC
  5. Trea Turner, WAS
  6. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
  7. Carlos Correa, HOU
  8. Manny Machado, SD
  9. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
  10. Jorge Polanco, MIN
  11. Elvis Andrus, TEX
  12. Paul DeJong, STL
  13. Corey Seager, LAD
  14. Fernando Tatis, SD
  15. Gleyber Torres, NYY
  16. Ketel Marte, ARI
  17. Jonathan Villar, BAL
  18. Jean Segura, PHI
  19. Tim Anderson, CHW
  20. Eduardo Escobar, ARI  

Outfield

  1. Mike Trout, LAA
  2. Mookie Betts, BOS
  3. Christian Yelich, MIL
  4. Cody Bellinger, LAD
  5. J.D. Martinez, BOS
  6. Kris Bryant, CHC
  7. Ronald Acuna, ATL
  8. Charlie Blackmon, COL
  9. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
  10. George Springer, HOU
  11. Bryce Harper, PHI
  12. Whit Merrifield, KC
  13. Andrew Benintendi, BOS
  14. Juan Soto, WAS
  15. Tommy Pham, TB
  16. Michael Brantley, HOU
  17. Joey Gallo, TEX
  18. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
  19. Aaron Judge, NYY
  20. Marcell Ozuna, STL
  21. Eddie Rosario, MIN
  22. Lorenzo Cain, MIL
  23. Austin Meadows, TB
  24. Starling Marte, PIT
  25. Michael Conforto, NYM
  26. Domingo Santana, SEA
  27. Mitch Haniger, SEA
  28. David Peralta, ARI
  29. Ketel Marte, ARI
  30. Nick Senzel, CIN
  31. Gregory Polanco, PIT
  32. Aaron Hicks, NYY
  33. Nicholas Castellanos, DET
  34. Victor Robles, WAS
  35. Dee Gordon, SEA
  36. Yasiel Puig, CIN
  37. Andrew McCutchen, PHI
  38. Franmil Reyes, SD
  39. Byron Buxton, MIN
  40. Trey Mancini, BAL
  41. Billy Hamilton, KC 

Designated hitter

  1. Khris Davis, OAK
  2. Nelson Cruz, MIN
  3. Shohei Ohtani, LAA

Starting pitcher

  1. Max Scherzer, WAS
  2. Justin Verlander, HOU
  3. Jacob deGrom, NYM
  4. Gerrit Cole, HOU
  5. Trevor Bauer, CLE
  6. Blake Snell, TB
  7. Chris Sale, BOS
  8. Noah Syndergaard, NYM
  9. Patrick Corbin, WAS
  10. Zack Greinke, ARI
  11. Stephen Strasburg, WAS
  12. Carlos Carrasco, CLE
  13. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
  14. German Marquez, COL
  15. Jose Berrios, MIN
  16. Luis Castillo, CIN
  17. Aaron Nola, PHI
  18. Walker Buehler, LAD
  19. Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
  20. James Paxton, NYY
  21. David Price, BOS
  22. Caleb Smith, MIA
  23. Matthew Boyd, DET
  24. Shane Bieber, CLE
  25. Zack Wheeler, NYM
  26. Jack Flaherty, STL
  27. Charlie Morton, TB
  28. Madison Bumgarner, SF
  29. Chris Paddack, SD
  30. Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
  31. Cole Hamels, CHC
  32. Joe Musgrove, PIT
  33. Jose Quintana, CHC
  34. Chris Archer, PIT
  35. Domingo German, NYY
  36. Mike Minor, TEX
  37. Miles Mikolas, STL
  38. Mike Clevinger, CLE
  39. Tyler Glasnow, TB
  40. Corey Kluber, CLE
  41. Luis Severino, NYY
  42. Luke Weaver, ARI
  43. Frankie Montas, OAK
  44. Max Fried, ATL
  45. Mike Soroka, ATL
  46. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
  47. Brandon Woodruff, MIL   

Relief pitcher

  1. Edwin Diaz, NYM
  2. Kenley Jansen, LAD
  3. Aroldis Chapman, NYY
  4. Blake Treinen, OAK
  5. Sean Doolittle, WAS
  6. Kirby Yates, SD
  7. Brad Hand, CLE
  8. Roberto Osuna, HOU
  9. Felipe Vazquez, PIT
  10. Josh Hader, MIL
  11. Greg Holland, ARI
  12. Jordan Hicks, STL
  13. Ken Giles, TOR
  14. Wade Davis, COL
  15. Tyler Glasnow, TB
  16. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
  17. Raisel Iglesias, CIN
  18. Shane Greene, DET
  19. Will Smith, SF
  20. Craig Kimbrel, BOS
  21. Alex Colome, CHW 
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories