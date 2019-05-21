Fantasy Baseball: 'Do Not Drop' list helps you prioritize those last few roster spots
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is what Scott White looks to answer here.
So often we talk about who you should add. Rarely do we talk about who you should drop.
It's a sticky subject because it's so context-dependent. And the stakes are high -- making a short-sighted play with a slumping stud could honestly wreck your season.
So here's a simple tool to guide you: These players ... they're too good to drop.
It applies more or less across the board. The standard is a little lower in Rotisserie leagues, where there are typically more roster spots to fill than Head-to-Head, so I've added a few more names at the end of each position specifically for that format. They're denoted by italics.
Whenever you're unsure if you're forfeiting too much potential in pursuit of the latest flavor of the week, you should consult this list. And obviously, if a player isn't on the list, it doesn't necessarily mean you should drop him, but there's a case to be made for it. It becomes a matter of need and personal preference rather than just a bad idea.
Catcher
- Gary Sanchez, NYY
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI
- Willson Contreras, CHC
- Yasmani Grandal, MIL
- Yadier Molina, STL
- Wilson Ramos, NYM
- Omar Narvaez, SEA
- Buster Posey, SF
- Robinson Chirinos, HOU
- Mitch Garver, MIN
First base
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Freddie Freeman, ATL
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI
- Pete Alonso, NYM
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Jose Abreu, CHW
- Josh Bell, PIT
- Matt Carpenter, STL
- Joey Votto, CIN
- Luke Voit, NYY
- Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
- Hunter Dozier, KC
- Carlos Santana, CLE
- Yandy Diaz, TB
- Christian Walker, ARI
- Matt Olson, OAK
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
- Trey Mancini, BAL
Second base
- Jose Altuve, HOU
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Ozzie Albies, ATL
- Yoan Moncada, CHW
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Mike Moustakas, MIL
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Nick Senzel, CIN
- Dee Gordon, SEA
- Jonathan Villar, BAL
- Brandon Lowe, TB
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Michael Chavis, BOS
Third base
- Nolan Arenado, COL
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Jose Ramirez, CLE
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Anthony Rendon, WAS
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Manny Machado, SD
- Matt Chapman, OAK
- Yoan Moncada, CHW
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN
- Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
- Justin Turner, LAD
- Matt Carpenter, STL
- Mike Moustakas, MIL
- Josh Donaldson, ATL
- Hunter Dozier, KC
- Yandy Diaz, TB
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Rafael Devers, BOS
- Austin Riley, ATL
- Michael Chavis, BOS
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
Shortstop
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Francisco Lindor, CLE
- Trevor Story, COL
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Trea Turner, WAS
- Adalberto Mondesi, KC
- Carlos Correa, HOU
- Manny Machado, SD
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS
- Jorge Polanco, MIN
- Elvis Andrus, TEX
- Paul DeJong, STL
- Corey Seager, LAD
- Fernando Tatis, SD
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Jonathan Villar, BAL
- Jean Segura, PHI
- Tim Anderson, CHW
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
Outfield
- Mike Trout, LAA
- Mookie Betts, BOS
- Christian Yelich, MIL
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- J.D. Martinez, BOS
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Ronald Acuna, ATL
- Charlie Blackmon, COL
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI
- George Springer, HOU
- Bryce Harper, PHI
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Andrew Benintendi, BOS
- Juan Soto, WAS
- Tommy Pham, TB
- Michael Brantley, HOU
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
- Aaron Judge, NYY
- Marcell Ozuna, STL
- Eddie Rosario, MIN
- Lorenzo Cain, MIL
- Austin Meadows, TB
- Starling Marte, PIT
- Michael Conforto, NYM
- Domingo Santana, SEA
- Mitch Haniger, SEA
- David Peralta, ARI
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Nick Senzel, CIN
- Gregory Polanco, PIT
- Aaron Hicks, NYY
- Nicholas Castellanos, DET
- Victor Robles, WAS
- Dee Gordon, SEA
- Yasiel Puig, CIN
- Andrew McCutchen, PHI
- Franmil Reyes, SD
- Byron Buxton, MIN
- Trey Mancini, BAL
- Billy Hamilton, KC
Designated hitter
- Khris Davis, OAK
- Nelson Cruz, MIN
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA
Starting pitcher
- Max Scherzer, WAS
- Justin Verlander, HOU
- Jacob deGrom, NYM
- Gerrit Cole, HOU
- Trevor Bauer, CLE
- Blake Snell, TB
- Chris Sale, BOS
- Noah Syndergaard, NYM
- Patrick Corbin, WAS
- Zack Greinke, ARI
- Stephen Strasburg, WAS
- Carlos Carrasco, CLE
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD
- German Marquez, COL
- Jose Berrios, MIN
- Luis Castillo, CIN
- Aaron Nola, PHI
- Walker Buehler, LAD
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
- James Paxton, NYY
- David Price, BOS
- Caleb Smith, MIA
- Matthew Boyd, DET
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Zack Wheeler, NYM
- Jack Flaherty, STL
- Charlie Morton, TB
- Madison Bumgarner, SF
- Chris Paddack, SD
- Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
- Cole Hamels, CHC
- Joe Musgrove, PIT
- Jose Quintana, CHC
- Chris Archer, PIT
- Domingo German, NYY
- Mike Minor, TEX
- Miles Mikolas, STL
- Mike Clevinger, CLE
- Tyler Glasnow, TB
- Corey Kluber, CLE
- Luis Severino, NYY
- Luke Weaver, ARI
- Frankie Montas, OAK
- Max Fried, ATL
- Mike Soroka, ATL
- Kyle Hendricks, CHC
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
Relief pitcher
- Edwin Diaz, NYM
- Kenley Jansen, LAD
- Aroldis Chapman, NYY
- Blake Treinen, OAK
- Sean Doolittle, WAS
- Kirby Yates, SD
- Brad Hand, CLE
- Roberto Osuna, HOU
- Felipe Vazquez, PIT
- Josh Hader, MIL
- Greg Holland, ARI
- Jordan Hicks, STL
- Ken Giles, TOR
- Wade Davis, COL
- Tyler Glasnow, TB
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
- Raisel Iglesias, CIN
- Shane Greene, DET
- Will Smith, SF
- Craig Kimbrel, BOS
- Alex Colome, CHW
