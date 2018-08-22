Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's updated rest-of-season top-200 for H2H leagues
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H points leagues.
It seems like it takes almost a full season for the starting pitcher rankings to sort themselves out.
Here we are, three-quarters of the way into 2018 and suddenly Jon Gray is trustworthy again, re-emerging as a top-70 player overall in the Head-to-Head points format, where pitching deep into games and positioning oneself for a win are paramount. Marco Gonzales, meanwhile, is falling apart, possibly the result of a workload issue that figures to claim a healthy share of victims before season's end.
Chris Archer and Cole Hamels, who both looked to benefit from switching leagues at the trade deadline, are moving in opposite directions, to the point the latter has nearly overtaken the former. Meanwhile, Michael Kopech dazzled for two innings in a rain-shortened debut and is already getting preferential treatment over fading Andrew Heaney and Sean Manaea types.
Those are just a few of the observations to be made at that one particular position. See where the rubber meets the road at every position in my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|4
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|5
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|6
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|7
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|8
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|9
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|10
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|11
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|12
|Manny Machado, LAD
|3B/SS
|13
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|14
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|15
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|16
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|17
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|18
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|19
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|20
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|21
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|22
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|24
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|25
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|26
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|27
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|28
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|30
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|31
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|33
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|34
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|35
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|36
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|37
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|38
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|39
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|40
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|41
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|42
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|43
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|44
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|45
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|46
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|47
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|48
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|49
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C/1B
|50
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|51
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|52
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|53
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|54
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|55
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|56
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|57
|Nick Markakis, ATL
|OF
|58
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|59
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|60
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|61
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|62
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|63
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|64
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|65
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|66
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|67
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|68
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|69
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|70
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|71
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|72
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|73
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL
|1B/3B
|74
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|75
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|76
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|77
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|78
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|79
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|80
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|81
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|82
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|83
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|84
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|85
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|86
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|87
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|1B/2B/OF
|88
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C/1B
|89
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|90
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|91
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|92
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|SP
|93
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|94
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|95
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|96
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|97
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|98
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|99
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|100
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|101
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|102
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|103
|Wilson Ramos, PHI
|C
|104
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|105
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|106
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|107
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|108
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|109
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|110
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|111
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|112
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|113
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|114
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|115
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|116
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|117
|Michael Kopech, CHW
|SP
|118
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B/OF
|119
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|120
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|121
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|122
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|123
|Daniel Murphy, CHC
|1B/2B
|124
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|125
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|126
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|127
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|128
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|129
|A.J. Minter, ATL
|RP
|130
|Jose Leclerc, TEX
|RP
|131
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP/RP
|132
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|SP
|133
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|134
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|135
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|136
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|SP
|137
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|OF
|138
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|139
|Bud Norris, STL
|RP
|140
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|141
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|142
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|143
|Jurickson Profar, TEX
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|144
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|145
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|146
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|147
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF
|SP
|148
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|149
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|150
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|151
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|SP
|152
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|153
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|154
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B/OF
|155
|Miguel Andujar, NYY
|3B
|156
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|157
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP/RP
|158
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|159
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|3B
|160
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|2B/3B
|161
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|3B/SS
|162
|Jed Lowrie, OAK
|2B/3B
|163
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|164
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|165
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|166
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|167
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|168
|Kole Calhoun, LAA
|OF
|169
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|170
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|171
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|172
|Taylor Ward, LAA
|C/3B
|173
|Robinson Chirinos, TEX
|C
|174
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|SP
|175
|Kevin Gausman, ATL
|SP
|176
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|SP
|177
|Trevor Cahill, OAK
|SP
|178
|Brian Anderson, MIA
|3B/OF
|179
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|180
|Ian Desmond, COL
|1B/OF
|181
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|182
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|183
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|184
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|185
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI
|SP/RP
|186
|Pedro Strop, CHC
|RP
|187
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|188
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|SP
|189
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|SP
|190
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|191
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|192
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|193
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|194
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|195
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT
|C
|196
|Blake Parker, LAA
|RP
|197
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|198
|Lance Lynn, NYY
|SP
|199
|Mike Fiers, OAK
|SP
|200
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
