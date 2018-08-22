Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's updated rest-of-season top-200 for H2H leagues

It seems like it takes almost a full season for the starting pitcher rankings to sort themselves out.

Here we are, three-quarters of the way into 2018 and suddenly Jon Gray is trustworthy again, re-emerging as a top-70 player overall in the Head-to-Head points format, where pitching deep into games and positioning oneself for a win are paramount. Marco Gonzales, meanwhile, is falling apart, possibly the result of a workload issue that figures to claim a healthy share of victims before season's end.

Chris Archer and Cole Hamels, who both looked to benefit from switching leagues at the trade deadline, are moving in opposite directions, to the point the latter has nearly overtaken the former. Meanwhile, Michael Kopech dazzled for two innings in a rain-shortened debut and is already getting preferential treatment over fading Andrew Heaney and Sean Manaea types.

Those are just a few of the observations to be made at that one particular position. See where the rubber meets the road at every position in my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues: