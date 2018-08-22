Fantasy Baseball: Scott White's updated rest-of-season top-200 for H2H leagues

Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H points leagues.

It seems like it takes almost a full season for the starting pitcher rankings to sort themselves out.

Here we are, three-quarters of the way into 2018 and suddenly Jon Gray is trustworthy again, re-emerging as a top-70 player overall in the Head-to-Head points format, where pitching deep into games and positioning oneself for a win are paramount. Marco Gonzales, meanwhile, is falling apart, possibly the result of a workload issue that figures to claim a healthy share of victims   before season's end.

Chris Archer and Cole Hamels, who both looked to benefit from switching leagues at the trade deadline, are moving in opposite directions, to the point the latter has nearly overtaken the former. Meanwhile, Michael Kopech dazzled for two innings in a rain-shortened debut and is already getting preferential treatment over fading Andrew Heaney and Sean Manaea types.

Those are just a few of the observations to be made at that one particular position. See where the rubber meets the road at every position in my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues: 

RankPlayerPosition
1Mike Trout, LAAOF
2Mookie Betts, BOSOF
3Jose Ramirez, CLE2B/3B
4Max Scherzer, WASSP
5J.D. Martinez, BOSOF
6Francisco Lindor, CLESS
7Jacob deGrom, NYMSP
8Nolan Arenado, COL3B
9Chris Sale, BOSSP
10Justin Verlander, HOUSP
11Bryce Harper, WASOF
12Manny Machado, LAD3B/SS
13Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS
14Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF
15Corey Kluber, CLESP
16Jose Altuve, HOU2B
17Gerrit Cole, HOUSP
18Clayton Kershaw, LADSP
19Aaron Nola, PHISP
20Zack Greinke, ARISP
21Javier Baez, CHC2B/3B/SS
22Freddie Freeman, ATL1B
23Paul Goldschmidt, ARI1B
24Trea Turner, WASSS
25Patrick Corbin, ARISP
26Charlie Blackmon, COLOF
27Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF
28Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP
29Blake Snell, TBSP
30Carlos Carrasco, CLESP
31Matt Carpenter, STL1B/2B/3B
32Trevor Story, COLSS
33Christian Yelich, MILOF
34James Paxton, SEASP
35Charlie Morton, HOUSP
36Luis Severino, NYYSP
37Eugenio Suarez, CIN3B
38Ozzie Albies, ATL2B
39Carlos Correa, HOUSS
40Juan Soto, WASOF
41Khris Davis, OAKOF
42Joey Votto, CIN1B
43George Springer, HOUOF
44Starling Marte, PITOF
45Aaron Judge, NYYOF
46Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF
47Anthony Rendon, WAS3B
48Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B
49J.T. Realmuto, MIAC/1B
50Stephen Strasburg, WASSP
51Jose Berrios, MINSP
52Edwin Diaz, SEARP
53Craig Kimbrel, BOSRP
54Blake Treinen, OAKRP
55Eddie Rosario, MINOF
56Michael Brantley, CLEOF
57Nick Markakis, ATLOF
58Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS
59Mike Clevinger, CLESP
60Miles Mikolas, STLSP
61Rick Porcello, BOSSP
62David Price, BOSSP
63Madison Bumgarner, SFSP
64Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP
65Jack Flaherty, STLSP
66Jon Gray, COLSP
67Carlos Santana, PHI1B
68Nelson Cruz, SEADH
69Mitch Haniger, SEAOF
70Ronald Acuna, ATLOF
71Didi Gregorius, NYYSS
72Scooter Gennett, CIN2B
73Jesus Aguilar, MIL1B/3B
74Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP
75Jean Segura, SEASS
76Brian Dozier, MIN2B
77Lorenzo Cain, MILOF
78A.J. Pollock, ARIOF
79Shin-Soo Choo, TEXOF
80Kenley Jansen, LADRP
81Felipe Vazquez, PITRP
82Dallas Keuchel, HOUSP
83Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF
84Kris Bryant, CHC3B/OF
85Justin Upton, LAAOF
86Gleyber Torres, NYY2B/SS
87Whit Merrifield, KC1B/2B/OF
88Yadier Molina, STLC/1B
89Jose Abreu, CHW1B
90Gary Sanchez, NYYC
91Yasmani Grandal, LADC
92J.A. Happ, NYYSP
93Chris Archer, PITSP
94Zack Godley, ARISP
95Mike Foltynewicz, ATLSP
96Jameson Taillon, PITSP
97Cole Hamels, CHCSP
98Edwin Encarnacion, CLE1B
99David Peralta, ARIOF
100Nicholas Castellanos, DET3B/OF
101Matt Chapman, OAK3B
102Evan Gattis, HOUC
103Wilson Ramos, PHIC
104Roberto Osuna, HOURP
105Ross Stripling, LADSP/RP
106Gregory Polanco, PITOF
107Andrew McCutchen, SFOF
108Aaron Hicks, NYYOF
109Justin Turner, LAD3B
110Willson Contreras, CHCC
111German Marquez, COLSP
112Brad Boxberger, ARIRP
113Raisel Iglesias, CINRP
114Trevor Bauer, CLESP
115Kyle Gibson, MINSP
116Jake Arrieta, PHISP
117Michael Kopech, CHWSP
118Wil Myers, SD1B/OF
119Max Muncy, LAD1B/2B/3B/OF
120Dee Gordon, SEA2B/OF
121Robinson Cano, SEA2B
122Rougned Odor, TEX2B
123Daniel Murphy, CHC1B/2B
124Andrelton Simmons, LAASS
125Buster Posey, SFC/1B
126Salvador Perez, KCC
127Elvis Andrus, TEXSS
128Kirby Yates, SDRP
129A.J. Minter, ATLRP
130Jose Leclerc, TEXRP
131Walker Buehler, LADSP/RP
132Andrew Heaney, LAASP
133Sean Manaea, OAKSP
134Nick Pivetta, PHISP
135Zack Wheeler, NYMSP
136Carlos Rodon, CHWSP
137Odubel Herrera, PHIOF
138Will Smith, SFRP
139Bud Norris, STLRP
140Marcell Ozuna, STLOF
141Nomar Mazara, TEXOF
142DJ LeMahieu, COL2B
143Jurickson Profar, TEX1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
144Marco Gonzales, SEASP
145Robbie Ray, ARISP
146Rich Hill, LADSP
147Dereck Rodriguez, SFSP
148Tanner Roark, WASSP
149Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP
150Jose Quintana, CHCSP
151Vince Velasquez, PHISP
152Sean Newcomb, ATLSP
153Zach Eflin, PHISP
154Joey Gallo, TEX1B/3B/OF
155Miguel Andujar, NYY3B
156Luis Castillo, CINSP
157Joe Musgrove, PITSP/RP
158Wade Davis, COLRP
159Mike Moustakas, MIL3B
160Travis Shaw, MIL2B/3B
161Eduardo Escobar, ARI3B/SS
162Jed Lowrie, OAK2B/3B
163Justin Smoak, TOR1B
164Jon Lester, CHCSP
165Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP
166Alex Wood, LADSP
167Shane Bieber, CLESP
168Kole Calhoun, LAAOF
169Mallex Smith, TBOF
170Tyler Glasnow, TBSP/RP
171Shohei Ohtani, LAASP/DH
172Taylor Ward, LAAC/3B
173Robinson Chirinos, TEXC
174Kyle Freeland, COLSP
175Kevin Gausman, ATLSP
176Tyler Anderson, COLSP
177Trevor Cahill, OAKSP
178Brian Anderson, MIA3B/OF
179Matt Olson, OAK1B
180Ian Desmond, COL1B/OF
181Cody Allen, CLERP
182Michael Fulmer, DETSP
183Brandon Morrow, CHCRP
184Sean Doolittle, WASRP
185Seranthony Dominguez, PHISP/RP
186Pedro Strop, CHCRP
187Marcus Stroman, TORSP
188Nathan Eovaldi, BOSSP
189Junior Guerra, MILSP
190Tyler Skaggs, LAASP
191Lance McCullers, HOUSP
192Cesar Hernandez, PHI2B
193Josh Donaldson, TOR3B
194Tommy Pham, TBOF
195Francisco Cervelli, PITC
196Blake Parker, LAARP
197Chase Anderson, MILSP
198Lance Lynn, NYYSP
199Mike Fiers, OAKSP
200Yasiel Puig, LADOF
