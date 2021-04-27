Vladimir Guerrero 1B TOR Toronto • #27 • Age: 22 Sell high? No AVG .338 HR 4 OPS 1.035 AB 71 BB 16 K 13 The inevitable has come. With a ground-ball rate under 45 percent, his lowest ever, Vladimir Guerrero has learned to elevate the ball just enough for his preternatural bat-to-ball skills and top-of-the-scale exit velocity to have their say. The results so far have been breathtaking, and the best-case outcome is too transformational for you to defer to prudence, shopping him out of fear he'll go back to hitting everything into the ground.

Eric Hosmer 1B SD San Diego • #30 • Age: 31 Sell high? Yes AVG .315 HR 3 OPS .846 AB 89 BB 8 K 15 Why would Guerrero go back to hitting everything into the ground, you ask? Old habits die hard, as Eric Hosmer is proving. Granted, his habits are a lot older than Guerrero's, but he acknowledged the need to put the ball in the air more last year and was able to do so for a few weeks, leading to the best power output of his career. His launch angle regressed in September, though, and is now the worst it has ever been, giving him virtually no chance of measuring up as a power hitter. As production normalizes across the league -- and at first base in particular -- he'll end up looking pretty ordinary.

J.D. Martinez DH BOS Boston • #28 • Age: 33 Sell high? No AVG .370 HR 7 OPS 1.199 AB 81 BB 10 K 18 I've been getting a lot of questions about whether we can trust in J.D. Martinez's hot start, and to me, the answer is obvious. If you look at the balance of his career, one of these things is not like the others, and it's not what he's doing right now. We've seen a number of hitters bounce back to their typical production after the weirdness that was 2020, and Martinez may be the poster child. He, after all, raised the biggest stink last year about losing in-game video access, which has since been restored. Just enjoy the second-round production, because it's very likely to last.

Byron Buxton CF MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 27 Sell high? Yes AVG .382 HR 6 SB 1 AB 55 BB 2 K 14 This sell-high recommendation only flies, of course, if you're dealing with a True Believer. Byron Buxton's Statcat page is lit up like a Christmas tree, flashing numbers like a 26.8 percent barrel rate, 63.4 percent hard-hit rate and .841 xSLG, so it's no surprise that he's taken the Fantasy Baseball world by storm. But he's a six-year veteran. Never has he had an xSLG higher than .415 or an xBA higher than .247. Only once has he been healthy enough to play even 100 games. There's just too much history that suggests things will go wrong for him, so if you can capitalize on the hype with a legitimate haul, let someone else roll the dice on the upside.

Kris Bryant 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #17 • Age: 29 Sell high? No AVG .289 HR 6 OPS .993 AB 76 BB 10 K 19 Seemed like most everyone, including myself, was out on Kris Bryant coming into the season. His quality-of-contact numbers had been in steady decline, helped by a string of nagging injuries, and I was beginning to worry he may never amount to anything in Fantasy again. One month in, he's already alleviated that concern. My worst-case outcome had him struggling to hit six homers all season. Maybe there was no cause for hysterics in the first place seeing as he hit .282 with 31 homers and a .903 OPS as recently as 2019. Seems like he's back on that track.

Justin Turner 3B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #10 • Age: 36 Sell high? Yes AVG .346 HR 5 OPS 1.046 AB 78 BB 10 K 19 It really shouldn't surprise anyone that Justin Turner is off to the kind of start he is. He's hit .298 with an .884 OPS over the past six years, including .307 with an .860 OPS last year, and his Statcast numbers so far look the same as they always do. So why did he stick around so long in drafts? At 36 and on a team with unmatched depth, he tends to sit once or twice a week, which means his totals won't measure up even if his ratios do. He's been *so* hot to begin the year that the totals are there, too, but over the long haul, they won't be. Cash in for a true stud now.

Alex Verdugo CF BOS Boston • #99 • Age: 24 Sell high? No AVG .325 HR 3 SB 2 OPS .908 AB 80 K 13 Though his surface numbers came out just fine, Alex Verdugo seemed to be trending the wrong direction last year, his strikeout rate swelling to a not-so-spectacular 20.4 percent and his groundball rate rising back up over 50 percent. This year, though, he has the peripherals to match his production and then some. His strikeout rate is back below 15 percent where it belongs, and the ground balls have been replaced by a line-drive rate that's like something you'd see from Freddie Freeman. It shouldn't be so surprising, then, to see Verdugo with a .351 xBA, and since he's not a zero for home runs or stolen bases, I'm content to stick with him.

Mitch Haniger RF SEA Seattle • #17 • Age: 30 Sell high? Yes AVG .280 HR 5 OPS .854 AB 93 BB 6 K 23 It's not that I think Mitch Haniger is a fraud or on the verge of statistical collapse or anything like that. It's just that he's currently top 10 in both points and 5x5 formats at a position that's been lagging out of the gate, and I'm confident he won't stay there even if he's basically the same moving forward. He's not fast enough to impact the stolen base category and hasn't even attempted one yet. He topped out at 26 homers even in his prime. He's also outperforming what would be a reasonable RBI and runs pace, particularly given his .317 on-base percentage. I'll bet on him being a top-30 outfielder this year, but someone who's hurting at the position may pay up for his current ranking.

Ty France 2B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26 Sell high? No AVG .325 HR 3 OPS .942 AB 83 BB 9 K 22 Considering Ty France hit .399 with a 1.247 OPS in the minors two years ago, .305 with an .836 OPS as a part-timer last year and .327 with a 1.135 OPS this spring, what he's doing now really shouldn't defy the imagination. Sure, his BABIP (.407) is high, but for a second straight year, his line-drive rate (37.1 percent) is off the charts. That's how you get a high BABIP. Seems like he just has an unusual talent for getting hits on balls in play -- and with enough power for it to play up.

Dylan Carlson CF STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 22 Sell high? Yes AVG .292 HR 3 OPS .916 AB 72 BB 10 K 21 Isn't Dylan Carlson's hot start just a case of a top prospect making good? I can't discount the possibility, but it's that all-too-predictable narrative that makes it possible to cash in with a sell-high deal. The underlying numbers offer reason for skepticism. Between the low average exit velocity, the suspect line drive rate and so-so strikeout rate, Statcast has pegged Carlson for just a .230 batting average and .418 slugging percentage so far, and between this year and last, he has yet to show an inclination to run. I wouldn't hope for more than a .275 batting average and 20-25 home runs from him, and you're likely to get less than that.

Ryan McMahon 2B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 26 Sell high? No AVG .274 HR 7 OPS .870 AB 84 BB 3 K 20 It's easy to see the glass half full for Ryan McMahon given that he plays his home games in a BABIP-inflating paradise that hasn't even begun to play like one yet because of some cold weather this month. There are two notable changes to his profile that have me hopeful he'll finally begin to take advantage of that environment: a career-best 23 percent strikeout rate and a launch angle that's twice as high as ever before. You don't get the benefits of Coors Field unless you make contact and put the ball in the air, and McMahon is doing that now. Besides, his past failures would make him a tough sell anyway.