You say my Sleepers 2.0 were too obvious, my Breakouts 2.0 too well known? First of all, rude. But I aim to please, and to that end, I say we take things deeper.

How deep? Deeper than I'm comfortable going, honestly. The draft pool has been chewed over so much by this point that you can't expect to find anything of sustenance outside of the top 300. You're just hoping to get lucky.

Casting a wide net makes the most sense, then, which is why I couldn't bring myself to whittle down this list beyond 40. While these are the players I'm most looking to target if the drafts extends that far, I wouldn't say I'm pounding the table for any one of them (well, maybe Bryce Eldridge).

And when I say outside of the top 300, I mean in the last week, which I can only determine using NFBC ADP. I don't want to pass off some recent riser as a deep sleeper because nobody was onto him in late February, skewing his ADP. With that criteria in mind, here are some players who I might have been able to call a deep sleeper at some point during Draft Prep season, but I know longer can:

And that's too bad. I like Burrows, Lawlar, Ponce and Rodriguez, especially.

But in the interest of giving you some truly deep names that you may not have considered drafting yet, here's who I've had to settle for instead.

Catcher Victor Caratini C MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 32 At 32, Caratini isn't about to break any new ground, but the Twins signed him to play a bigger role than he's ever had before: primary DH, in addition to backup catcher. Caratini is competent enough at the plate that he's likely to matter in two-catcher leagues, possibly coming close to matching JT Realmuto's production. Harry Ford C WAS Washington • #17 • Age: 23 It's not clear yet if Ford will overtake Keibert Ruiz for the lion's share of the at-bats in Washington (being away for the World Baseball Classic hasn't helped), but it's only a matter of time for a player who has nothing left to accomplish at Triple-A. His on-base skills and base-stealing ability would be rare among catchers, and he's not totally punchless either.

First base Coby Mayo 3B BAL Baltimore • #16 • Age: 24 Mayo has had the look of an OPS hog in the minors, earning high prospect marks when he last he qualified for such lists, but strikeout issues have prevented him from finding firm footing in the majors. Jordan Westburg's elbow injury gives him his clearest path to playing time yet, though, and he's had an eye-opening spring in which he's struck out just once. Charlie Condon RF COL Colorado • Age: 22 The third overall pick in 2024 has yet to deliver in the minors the sort of power numbers that put him on the map in college, but the Rockies said he'd have a real chance to win the first base job this spring. He's hit the ball plenty hard in Cactus League play, and without any strikeout issues. TJ Rumfield 3B COL Colorado • #68 • Age: 25 Condon's biggest competition for the first base job is Rumfield, a low-key offseason acquisition who's been even more impressive this spring, homering four times with five walks to just one strikeout. Given that he's 25, the Rockies may feel more urgency to see what they have in him.

Second base Luisangel Acuna 2B CHW Chi. White Sox • Age: 24 Ronald's little brother stands only 5-feet-7 but hits the ball hard enough that you could see him growing into power if he could just angle the ball properly. He'll get a chance to try in a super utility role for the White Sox, having come over from the Mets in the Luis Robert trade, and should at least be a capable base-stealer. Jonathan India 2B KC Kansas City • #6 • Age: 29 India's first year in Kansas City was a dud, but the underlying characteristics didn't change for the worse. If the Royals' newly shortened fences play like they did in the early 2000s, when they were a similar distance from home plate, he could get back to performing like he did with the Reds, only now with triple eligibility. Cole Young SS SEA Seattle • #2 • Age: 22 Young's minor league numbers never quite lived up to his high prospect standing, which made his failed debut last year not terribly surprising. But he's already homered as many times this spring (four) as he did in those 77 games and is earning rave reviews in Mariners camp. Sung-Mun Song 2B SD San Diego • Relative to the trio coming out of Japan this offseason, little has been written about KBO veteran Song, and an oblique injury has prevented him from making much of an impression this spring either. He's likely to have a significant role as a super sub, though, and could generate surprising power with his big leg kick and lift-and-pull approach.

Third base Brady House 3B WAS Washington • #12 • Age: 22 Power is supposed to be House's carrying tool, so seeing him homer four times in 73 games as a rookie was disenchanting, to say the least. He seems to have secured the starting third base job with a big performance this spring, though, and you may be heartened to hear that he twice looked like a lost cause in the minors before rebounding the following year.

Shortstop Colt Emerson SS SEA Seattle • #85 • Age: 20 Emerson was initially floated as an opening day possibility, same as Konnor Griffin and Kevin McGonigle, though the Brendan Donovan acquisition tamped down that talk. Still, the 20-year-old took a big step forward in the minors last year, and an injury to any infielder (or perhaps even outfielder, given Donovan's versatility) would be enough to usher him in. Ha-seong Kim 2B ATL Atlanta • #7 • Age: 30 It's getting harder to remember that Kim was a must-start player in Fantasy when he had 17 homers and 38 steals for the Padres in 2023, and he seemed to be in a good spot to recapture some of that before a bad fall led to him needing finger surgery late in the offseason. He should be back in early May, though, and is well worth stashing in leagues deep enough to drain the shortstop pool.

Outfield Dylan Beavers RF BAL Baltimore • #12 • Age: 24 Beavers has always had a knack for getting on base and an inclination to run once he got there, but his power breakthrough last year is what truly elevated him to top prospect status. He'll have to fight for every at-bat this year but should have a leg up after reaching at a .375 clip in his debut season. Carson Benge RF NYM N.Y. Mets • Age: 23 The Mets traded away Brandon Nimmo this offseason in part because they had Benge waiting in the wings, but it's not clear yet if he's going to beat out Brett Baty and Mike Tauchman for the starting right field job. It would only be a short stay at Triple-A if he doesn't, though, seeing as he's arguably the top outfield prospect in the game now. Dominic Canzone LF SEA Seattle • #8 • Age: 28 Canzone makes some of the hardest contact of any major-league hitter -- no, really -- and had a .300/.358/.481 slash line during his time with the big club last season. The expectation is that he'll have to sit against left-handers, which puts a hard cap on his ceiling for Fantasy, but if he's able to break free of the platoon, there will be a mad dash for him on the waiver wire. Tyler O'Neill LF BAL Baltimore • #9 • Age: 30 Did we forget this guy hit 31 homers the year before last? O'Neill has had an up-and-down career, but his 2025 was marred by injury and he's still owed big money. Jake McCarthy RF COL Colorado • #31 • Age: 28 McCarthy ran out of chances in Arizona but had a couple years of Fantasy usefulness there, namely for his contributions in batting average and stolen bases. He gets second life in Colorado, and while Coors Field isn't as transformative as it once was, its BABIP-boosting ways could make him a pretty effective leadoff man for the Rockies. Owen Caissie OF MIA Miami • #17 • Age: 23 Caissie grew into his long-touted power last year and is with an organization that offers a clear path to playing time. He comes as a blessing late in Rotisserie drafts, when few home run hitters are available. Isaac Collins LF KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 28 Collins had a surprising midseason run for the Brewers last year, and they may have felt like they got away with something, trading him to the Royals in the offseason. He should have an everyday role for his new team, though, and could make a TJ Friedl-like impact as an on-base specialist with modest home run and decent stolen base contributions. Zach Cole OF HOU Houston • #16 • Age: 25 Between the .279/.377/.539 slash line and 30/30 pace (prorated for 162 games, that is), Cole performed like a stud in the minors last year, but with a 35 percent strikeout rate that figured to sink him in the majors. But he actually performed well enough in a 15-game trial, homering four times and stealing three bases, that he should get a legitimate chance to sink or swim this year.

Designated hitter Bryce Eldridge 1B SF San Francisco • #78 • Age: 21 Eldridge is universally regarded as an elite power hitting prospect and is generally expected to be on the Giants' opening day roster, so speaking as someone who's suspicious of his high strikeout rates, the disrespect shown to him in drafts is unreal to me. He's likely to gain first base eligibility at some point. Moises Ballesteros C CHC Chi. Cubs • #25 • Age: 22 Ballesteros is an extremely polished hitter who made a strong impression down the stretch and is poised to be the Cubs' primary DH at age 22. His inexperience and questionable power outlook make him an uninspiring choice for your DH spot, but he could hit his way into mattering there and perhaps even gain catcher eligibility at some point.

Starting pitcher Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 30 One of the top 25 starting pitchers off the board a year ago, Ober dealt with a hip impingement early on that compromised him mechanically and cost him a couple ticks on his fastball. Though his velocity has remained a source of concern this spring, it's only spring, and the discount a year later for a possible WHIP standout is incredible. Zebby Matthews P MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 25 Zebby Matthews has gotten burned by the long ball so far in his career, but his consistent strike-throwing and 10.1 K/9 rate across 25 starts both point to a high ceiling. He may begin the year at Triple-A but wouldn't seem to have much to accomplish there after delivering a 1.72 ERA in eight starts last year. Reynaldo Lopez RP ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 32 When we last saw Lopez healthy, he was putting together a 1.99 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 over 26 appearances (25 starts) for the Braves in 2024, and while that performance was thought to be too good to be true, there's basically no downside to gambling on him now. His velocity has lagged so far this spring, but the results have been there, and the Braves have left themselves no recourse if he falls flat. Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Sometimes a stint in the bullpen can help straighten out a talented pitcher by redirecting his focus and simplifying his approach. The Angels are testing that theory with Reid Detmers, who had a successful stint in the bullpen last year and whose whiff rates on his fastball and slider still point to big upside. Mick Abel P MIN Minnesota • #20 • Age: 24 Abel's fastball has turned heads this spring, peaking at 98 mph and generating whiffs aplenty. He also has yet to walk a batter in 10 innings, which had been the biggest hurdle in his development. Jacob Lopez RP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 Though his fastball barely eclipses 90 mph, Lopez's unorthodox delivery and unconventional fastball shape have made him a big strikeout pitcher wherever he's gone, including in the majors last year with 11.0 K/9. He was especially good over his final 14 starts, delivering a 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.8 K/9. Rhett Lowder SP CIN Cincinnati • #25 • Age: 24 Though he was a high draft pick and highly regarded prospect, Lowder never showed the kind of bat-missing ability that would allow me to embrace him in Fantasy. He's come back from an injury-plagued 2025 throwing his secondary offerings harder, though, and has a 13.5 percent swinging-strike rate this spring. The Reds can't stop raving about him either. Grant Holmes RP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 Though erratic, Holmes can be untouchable on the days when his slider is working, and he just racked up nine strikeouts on 18 whifffs in a start against the Pirates on Thursday. He's downplayed the UCL issue that ended his 2025 early, and the results speak for themselves. Kyle Harrison SP MIL Milwaukee • #52 • Age: 24 Harrison was once a huge prospect in the Giants organization who consistently delivered high strikeout rates in the minors, but he could never develop enough of a secondary arsenal to translate that success to the majors. Just a short time in the Brewers' pitching lab, though, has equipped him with a kick change that seems to be pulling his entire arsenal together, if his minimal spring results are to be believed. Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #32 • Age: 26 Though he's never been much of a bat-misser, Liberatore has recorded double-digit swinging strikes in all three of his starts this spring for an incredible 21.3 percent swinging-strike rate. I haven't been able to identify the reason for his success, but he's repeated it enough for me to take it seriously. Payton Tolle SP BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 23 Tolle will begin 2026 in the minors after a so-so stint in the majors last year, but his fastball is such a world-beater -- as evidenced by his 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 in the minors last year -- that I imagine his second stint will go much better. Joe Boyle SP TB Tampa Bay • #36 • Age: 26 The story remains the same for Boyle -- massive stuff undermined by significant control issues -- but he's the most obvious choice to fill the next rotation opening for the Rays, who happen to be one of the best organizations at helping pitchers improve their control. JR Ritchie SP ATL Atlanta • #92 • Age: 22 Ritchie shares some traits with Nolan McLean, boasting a six-pitch arsenal and knack for generating weak contact, and with the patch job the Braves have already had to perform on their rotation, it won't be long before he's up. Tyler Wells SP BAL Baltimore • #68 • Age: 31 The Orioles acquired too many pitchers this offseason for Wells to retain his rotation spot, but he affirmed last year that he's a WHIP fiend, combining superlative control with the sort of fly-ball rate that rarely results on hits in play, which makes me enthusiastic about him rejoining the rotation at some point.