The Braves nightmare season took another terrifying turn Wednesday, as the team announced Spencer Schwellenbach has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured right elbow.

And if you're thinking this injury came out of nowhere, you're not wrong. Schwellenbach is coming off arguably his best start ever, striking out 12 over seven one-run innings against the Phillies Saturday. There were no real red flags in that start – his velocity was down 0.4 mph on his four-seamer, which is pretty typical – and Schwellenbach has been a workhorse lately, throwing at least six innings in 10 straight starts, including seven or more in seven of them.

There was no sign that things were about to go wrong for Schwellenbach, but they did because, well, that's how pitching works. Schwellenbach will be sidelined from throwing for at least four weeks before the team will determine whether he can be cleared, but that won't happen until the fracture is fully healed. So, while reports indicate the team expects he will be able to pitch again in September, that sounds more like a "hope" than an "expects" to me.

So, what does that mean for those of you with Schwellenbach on your roster? It depends on what they mean by "September," right? If it's "We think he'll be cleared to return to the majors on September 1," then it's an easy call: You keep him stashed, either on your bench or in an IL spot, no matter what. In H2H points leagues, there's a chance that even an early September return won't be in time if your playoffs start in August, as many do. But having Schwellenbach back for the playoffs would obviously be a huge gain for you, or a boon for an opponent if you drop him. You can't take that risk.

If we're talking about more of a mid-September timeline, well, things start to look a lot iffier. In H2H leagues, that might mean Schwellenbach might just be back in time for the finals if you make it, with no guarantee he'll be fully stretched out by then. In Roto leagues, where you play through the last day of the season, that's less of a concern, but it's not a non-zero concern – if Schwellenbach is back by mid-September but not fully stretched out, he might not even be worth using.

And that's assuming he makes it all the way back – the Braves are in fourth place in the NL East right now at six games under .500, and may not have any incentive to rush Schwellenbach back after this injury. Any even minor setback could make a 2025 return all but impossible. Add in the chances that Schwellenbach returns but isn't truly himself again until 2026, and … well, I think you should approach this one with the thought process that anything you get from him the rest of the way is a bonus.

So we need some replacements, don't we? If you can afford to, keep Schwellenbach stashed and hope for that September return. But you need someone to take his place in your lineup, and while there's very little chance you're going to replace a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 25% strikeout rate on an ace's workload, you've gotta try.

Your best bet might be to look at the trade market and try to buy low on a struggling ace. Look for someone like Jesus Luzardo (4.06 ERA, 2.75 FIP) or Dylan Cease (4.53 ERA, 3.23 FIP), both of whom feel like very good bets to pitch much better moving forward than they have so far. They've both struggled with consistency over the years, but if you get the positive side of their variance, both could very capably fill in for Schwellenbach without costing you an arm and a leg.

Or you can look to the likes of Sandy Alcantara or Eury Perez, both of whom have shown ace upside in the past but have struggled in their returns from Tommy John surgery. They are both much less safe bets than even Luzardo or Cease, but have similar upside if all goes right. You could also say the same for Chase Burns, the fireballing rookie for the Reds who was bombed for five runs without getting out of the first inning in his second career start. He just might not be ready to be a difference maker at the MLB level, but he certainly has ace upside if it all comes together relatively quickly.

If you can't pull off a trade for one of those names, here are 10 pitchers to look to add on waivers: