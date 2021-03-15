Injuries were the story of the weekend, including a pair for a Reds starting rotation with some noteworthy arms in waiting.

Sonny Gray is expected to begin the year on the IL because of back spasms that are preventing him from throwing. It was back soreness that sidelined him for a stretch in the middle of last season as well and may have compromised his effectiveness. It sounds like the Reds are trying to prevent it from becoming a lingering issue, but at this point, you have to consider it a recurring one.

"It's just the way it kind of breaks down and the way we've all kind of thought about it was, 'Do we take five or six days right now and completely try to knock it out so you're a week behind to start the season or eight days or whatever it ends up being?'" Gray said. "'Or do you just keep going and maybe it turns into a larger issue and then maybe you miss 10 starts? Maybe you miss 12 starts? Maybe you miss 15 starts?' Maybe you miss zero, I don't know."

Gray drops out of the top 35 starting pitchers with this news, but his absence will create an opportunity for a young pitcher who deserves one. Of course, whether Tejay Antone himself is healthy enough to claim the job is a question unto itself after he left Sunday's game with a groin strain. The 27-year-old with the swing-and-miss slider expects to make his next spring start, however. He has struck out 13 in 7 2/3 innings this spring, allowing just one earned run.

If Antone himself were to miss time or veteran Wade Miley (hamstring) isn't ready for the start of the season, then another spot potentially opens up for Jose De Leon, the former Dodgers prospect who has been sidetracked by injuries the past few years. Throwing harder and with more confidence in his slider, the 28-year-old struck out eight over three innings in his last appearance Wednesday, though he also issued three walks.

We analyze the Sonny Gray injury and boom or bust players on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast embedded below, and make sure you subscribe at Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts for more of our comprehensive draft prep coverage:

Other injury updates

Other developments