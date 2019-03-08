Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Notes: Injuries create opportunity for Corey Knebel to close, Ross Stripling to start

Want more sleepers for your Fantasy draft? Head to SportsLine.com and check out the all-new ACES metric to find overlooked starting pitchers. You'll find some names from this list ranked surprisingly high.

There was a time we were excited about Ross Stripling, Brad Peacock and even Jonathan Loaisiga.

That time wasn't two weeks ago, granted, but at some indefinite point the past, the idea of rostering them gave us warm feelings.

So what if I told you that they're all expected to be in their teams' starting rotations to begin the season?

It's understandable if you're just now hearing about it. Again, it wasn't true as of two weeks ago. But teams have a tendency to play it safe with starting pitchers who are just beginning to ramp it up for a new seasons, and well, there have been a few snags.

For Stripling, it's the expectation that Clayton Kershaw's sore shoulder will land him on the injured list. There was some speculation earlier this spring that 22-year-old Julio Urias could get the first crack at replacing him, but manager Dave Roberts put that idea to rest Thursday:

Roberts also said Ross Stripling is the next man into the rotation if any starter were to begin the season on the DL. Stripling starts today, and would need one extra day of rest between now and 3/28 to pitch Opening Day. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) March 7, 2019

IL. He means IL, not DL.

As for Peacock, it's the quadriceps strain that took late-blooming prospect Josh James out of the running early on. Framber Valdez was the presumed favorite immediately afterward, but apparently things have changed:

Brad Peacock, who's the front-runner for the 5th start spot, allowed no earned runs and one hit and struck out two in three innings. He threw 48 pitches (30 strikes). — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 6, 2019

Stripling was an All-Star just last year, so you probably don't need any reminders of his upside. But Peacock ... well, here's what he did as a starter in 2017:

View Profile Brad Peacock HOU • SP • 41 2017, as starter ERA 3.22 WHIP 1.22 IP 111.2 BB 46 K 135

Then there's Loaisiga, who burst onto the prospect scene last year with a stellar strikeout-to-walk ratio between Double- and Triple-A, even getting a look in the majors before the much-visited injury bug bit again. The presumption was that either he or Domingo German — and presumably German — would take Luis Severino's place in the starting rotation, but now that it sounds like CC Sabathia is headed to the IL as well, a product of his offseason angioplasty and knee surgery, manager Aaron Boone says there's room for both. Loaisiga in particular has drawn rave reviews.

"Loaisiga has some of the best stuff I've ever seen," reliever Zack Britton told MLB.com. "His stuff is absolutely electric."

What's especially interesting about these three — Stripling, Peacock and Loaisiga — is that they're all eligible at relief pitcher, which ups their value even more in Head-to-Head points leagues. And while they all seem like just short-term beneficiaries (with the exception of maybe Peacock), you never know what kind of opportunities might present themselves in the future, particularly if they make the most of the ones available to them. Pitchers tend to get hurt, after all, and not just in spring training.

Closer by default?

Corey Knebel was already the presumptive favorite to close heading into 2019, but it was far from a sure thing. After all, Jeremy Jeffress finished last season in the role, and considering he, Knebel and Josh Hader all recorded between 12 and 15 saves, the stage was set for manager Craig Counsell to deploy the most high-profile committee the world has ever known.

But when Jeffress tried to make his spring debut Wednesday, he lasted just three pitches. Weakness in his pitching shoulder, the ailment that had already delayed his start to the exhibition season, will be claiming even more of his time.

It's not even a question. His fastball was registering in the low 80s. He thinks he'll be ready for the start of the season still, but at this point it seems like a long shot. In which case Knebel has the opportunity to take the job and run with it.

Sure, he'll face some interference from Hader, but the left-hander was never in the discussion to be a full-time closer. He's too valuable in a situational/multi-inning role. Knebel, though, has been the full-time closer once already, back in 2017, and was so good that he was the fourth reliever off the board the following year. He struggled for much of last season, but after a brief trip to the minor leagues, he returned to put up these numbers in September:

View Profile Corey Knebel MIL • RP • 46 September 2018 IP 16.1 H 5 ER 0 BB 3 K 33

Yup, still good.

And so are the Brewers, which means Knebel could quickly find himself among the top five relievers again. He should be drafted now as though he's the clear favorite, because he is.

The can only be one

Luke Voit entered this spring as one of my favorite sleepers because of the potential he showed as an everyday player at Yankee Stadium down the stretch last year. If you needed the reminder, here it is:

View Profile Luke Voit NYY • 1B • 45 2018, with Yankees BA .333 HR 14 OPS 1.095 AB 132 K 39

But with longtime internal favorite Greg Bird supposedly healthy and swinging a hot bat early on, concern began to grow that he might interfere with Voit's playing time. Apparently, though, mere interference isn't even on the table.

"It's tough for me to envision us having two first basemen, especially when I feel like [DJ] LeMahieu would be that guy that gets backup reps there," manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.

General manager Brian Cashman backed it up.

"My gut is, we're not carrying both Bird and Voit on the club," he said. "I think going into spring training, we were like, 'May the best person win at first base.' I don't think there was a thought process of carrying both, because I'm not sure if the at-bats are there."

It's all or nothing, in other words, and while that might seem to make Voit a more dangerous pick, the reality is that in most Fantasy formats a part-timer isn't any more useful than a no-timer. At least we know now he's basically a full-timer if he wins the job.

And he should, right? How could they send him down after he so thoroughly dominated the league for a month and a half?

Toussaint makes his pitch

With Mike Soroka again nursing a shoulder injury, Touki Toussaint seemed like the favorite for the Braves' final rotation spot. But Kyle Wright, the team's first-round pick in 2017, began making inroads with a couple of impressive starts to open the exhibition season.

As much as is possible with three weeks still to go, though, Toussaint put a decisive end to that line of thinking with this dominant outing Wednesday:

View Profile Touki Toussaint ATL • RP • 62 Wednesday vs. Tigers IP 3 H 0 ER 0 BB 1 K 4

Either Wright or Toussaint would make for an excellent sleeper in Fantasy if awarded the role — and there's still the possibility of both joining the starting rotation depending what happens to Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) — but Toussaint is further along developmentally. He has big swing-and-miss potential thanks to a particularly nasty curveball. It's just a matter of how often he throws it for strikes.

Reyes hits one Franmillion miles

Franmil Reyes wants a job in the Padres outfield. He made that loud and clear (emphasis on the loud) with this blast Thursday against the Rangers.

Reyes of course has big-time power, having delivered the 14th-best average exit velocity last year while hitting a combined 32 homers between the majors and minors. But it was after a return trip to the minors last July that he really found his form, coming back to hit .318 (50 for 157) with 10 homers and a .933 OPS over the final two months. And his 21.8 percent strikeout rate during that stretch was pretty impressive for a power hitter.

There's so much upside here that you'd hate to see the Padres waste those at-bats on Hunter Renfroe. No really, you may think you like Renfroe, but you actually like Reyes more. He's a much more complete hitter.

A Jordan comeback?

Long shot alert! Jordan Zimmermann may have figured something out.

You mean the Jordan Zimmermann who used to be a Fantasy mainstay for the Nationals, then took the Tigers for everything they were worth and hasn't made a positive Fantasy contribution since 2015? Yep, that one.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the 32-year-old has made significant changes, making extensive use of a changeup for the first time and refining the grip on what was once considered his best pitch, the slider. Most of all, though, he's healthy for the first time in years, having had surgeries to address longstanding neck and core issues.

It's the sort of story that wouldn't normally resonate this time of year because every player can come up with a reason why he's going to be better, but the early returns are surprising. Zimmermann struck out six over four innings Thursday against the Phillies to give him 14 strikeouts in nine innings this spring.

Zimmermann's decline always struck me as curiously swift, so maybe health did have something to do with it. Remember: Justin Verlander looked like a lost cause for a couple years because of core issues. Again, it's a long shot, but we'll keep monitoring.