Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Notes: Mike Moustakas confirmed at second base while Jimmy Nelson hits 95 mph in return

To whatever degree being official about these things matters, manager Craig Counsell made it official Monday.

Mike Moustakas "is going to play second base," Counsell told MLB.com. "That debate is over internally."

Brewers beat writers have described it as Counsell anointing Moustakas the team's "primary" second baseman. Primary. Which isn't quite the same as everyday, is it?

It's an important distinction because, well, words matter. Travis Shaw was the Brewers' "primary" second baseman after they acquired Moustakas for the stretch run last season but wound up only starting two-thirds of the time there. Why? He was a defensive liability, one they didn't feel comfortable using late in games or behind certain pitchers. Problem is he was also one of their best hitters.

View Profile Travis Shaw MIL • 3B • 21 2018 season BA .241 HR 32 OBP .345 OPS .825 AB 498

And that, I think, is the impetus for this switcheroo that the Brewers are hoping to pull off now, leaving Shaw at third base and trying Moustakas at second. It's more about who they don't want to have to remove than who improves their chances at second base. Counsell himself acknowledged Moustakas' defensive shortcomings at the keystone.

"He's not going to have high-end range, but he's got very good feet and very good hands and he also can accomplish a lot at the plate," Counsell said. "We hope we can guess where the ball's going to be hit. If you're doing a good job of it, hopefully you're standing where it's hit, and you don't need to run to where it's hit."

So ... they're going to make up for his lack of range through careful positioning (as if it wasn't a priority already)? OK, but you know a more straightforward way of limiting his exposure at second base? Not putting him there to begin with.

View Profile Mike Moustakas MIL • 3B • 11 2018 season BA .251 HR 28 OBP .315 OPS .774 AB 573

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe this is just some hare-brained theory from a no-brained dummy, but I think they're going to handle Moustakas just like they handled Shaw down the stretch last year, sticking him at second base because they want to stick his bat somewhere but not fully trusting him when push comes to shove. This way, instead of shifting Shaw back and forth or removing him altogether, Moustakas is the one who suffers. And everyone but him and his Fantasy owners wins.

Look, if he lasts to the late rounds and you want to take the chance on him just in case I'm wrong, fair enough. Miller Park is a great place to hit, after all. But I think there are enough Fantasy players eager to see him play a full year in that environment that this news could push him into the uncomfortable range.

Nelson full again

Making his first start at any level of competition since September 2017, Jimmy Nelson allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, in one inning of work Monday against the White Sox. Not great, Bob.

Of course, that's not how manager Craig Counsell summed it up after the game.

"He threw the ball great, but it's not a day to evaluate how he threw, regardless," Counsell told MLB.com. "It's a day for Jimmy to realize he is getting there. I'm happy for him, and happy how the whole inning went. It couldn't have gone better."

View Profile Jimmy Nelson MIL • SP • 52 2017 season ERA 3.49 WHIP 1.25 IP 175.1 BB 48 K 199

That last sentence may have been an overstatement, but there were some positives. Nelson recorded all three of his outs via strikeout and hit 95 mph with his fastball. That's harder than he was reportedly throwing on the backfields, and while he'll need to average close to that mark to get back where he was prior to rotator cuff surgery, it's not dissimilar to the velocity drop most pitchers experience in their first spring start.

"To me, this is a step," Nelson said. "All the bullpens, all the live BPs and intrasquads were just a formality. This is the actual step -- getting to the game and getting that one under your belt. The command is there. I don't think I got to three balls [in any count]. This is definitely, to me, an actual step."

Stock up for a pitcher who was emerging as a top-20 type in Fantasy prior to the injury, combining big strikeout potential with the ability to gobble up innings.

Jonesin' to play

The Diamondbacks did indeed take Adam Jones off the free agent market Monday, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran outfielder, but it's not the most welcome news to Fantasy owners because of the complications it brings to the starting lineup.

"We see [Jones] playing quite a bit," general manager Mike Hazen told MLB.com. "I think he's going to play all three outfield spots for us. He obviously is a really good hitter, makes a lot of contact, has power. When we broke it down, we felt like given the days off we would give guys, in and around our team, there was a large chunk of at-bats that were going to be divided out over the course of the season."

It's an on-brand move for 2019, I'll say that much. Why pay big dollars for a true standout when you can mix and match useful parts? The player who figures to move around the most with this news is Ketel Marte, who the Diamondbacks have been introducing to center field this spring, and it sounds like he'll still get the majority of the starts there. But he'll move back to the infield sometimes, stealing starts from Wilmer Flores and Nick Ahmed, to accommodate Jones.

Of course, an injury or another terrible showing from Steven Souza clears things up nicely, but failing that, everyone who plays the same positions as Jones and Marte suffers with this news — I'm guessing none more than Souza and Ahmed.

The Wright stuff

It's sounding more and more like Kyle Wright, the fifth overall pick in the 2017, will have a spot in the Braves starting rotation. This is partly because Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) may not be ready to go but partly because the 23-year-old has been so much better than expected, continuing his dominant spring Monday against the Pirates by striking out five over three innings.

View Profile Kyle Wright ATL • SP • 65 2019 spring IP 8 H 8 ER 2 BB 1 K 11

Or maybe "better" isn't as applicable as "further along."

"We love the ability, a top-five pick, long-term," general manager Alex Anthopoulos told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "but I wouldn't have told you that I thought coming into camp he'd be right there battling for a rotation start with the way he's throwing."

Wright sought out plenty of advice to get to this point, working out with some of his former Vanderbilt coaches this offseason and picking up a cutter from former Vanderbilt teammate Walker Buehler.

It's possible he's still the odd man out if Foltynewicz makes an especially quick recovery, but right now, I'm anticipating the battle between Wright and Touki Toussaint to continue into the regular season.

Padres have the pitching

Though they've gotten more attention this offseason for the potential of their starting lineup with Manny Machado now in the mix, the Padres have their own slew of young arms competing for rotation spots, and three in particular have stood out.

View Profile Joey Lucchesi SD • SP • 37 2019 spring IP 9 H 7 ER 3 BB 2 K 10

The easy call is Joey Lucchesi, who along with Eric Lauer seemed like a sure bet even before spring training began. He has missed bats as expected this spring, and though I worry he may never have the third pitch necessary to last a third time through the order, he has worked to develop a cutter this spring.

View Profile Matt Strahm SD • RP • 55 2019 spring IP 9 H 5 ER 0 BB 1 K 12

Then there's Matt Strahm, the converted reliever who the Padres think is better equipped to start given his four-pitch mix. That's saying something after he put together a 2.05 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight over four innings against the Reds Saturday.

View Profile Chris Paddack SD • SP • 59 2019 spring IP 8.2 H 8 ER 2 BB 2 K 14

Finally, Chris Paddack, who has been the most impressive of any Padres pitcher. Problem is he has thrown only 37 2/3 innings above A-ball, with a career high of 90 after losing all of 2017 to Tommy John surgery. Still, in what was billed as a wide-open competition, featuring few pitchers who've already established themselves in the majors, he seems like an obvious winner.

"He's got great focus," manager Andy Green said. "He does a really good job of blocking out all the noise. We think he's wired to be able to handle a lot of things we put in front of him."

They're all sleepers in mixed leagues, as far as I'm concerned, and though the order to draft them is probably Lucchesi, Strahm and Paddack, the extent of their upside might be the exact reverse.

How now Brandon Lowe?

The assumption in Fantasy Baseball circles still seems to be that Brandon Lowe isn't making the opening day roster. How else would you explain him going virtually undrafted, judging by FantasyPros combined ADP? The guy hit .297 with 22 homers and a .949 OPS in only 380 at-bats in the minors last year, and then after a 0-for-19 start, he hit .273 with six homers and an .884 OPS over the final 110 at-bats of his first major-league stint.

It's true the Rays have a crowded lineup, but Lowe has been picking up first base this spring to go along with second base and left field. And nobody's doing what he has done in at the plate, batting .448 with two homers and six doubles.

Check out this monster mash from Saturday:

Not only do I think he'll make the team, but between the three positions he's capable of playing, I suspect Lowe will get enough at-bats to contribute in all formats, despite what the ADP shows. There's serious on-base and power potential here, making him one of my favorite deep sleepers for 2019.