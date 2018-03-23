Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Takeaways: Get excited about Michael Conforto again, but downgrade Jeff Samardzija

How's this for good news? Michael Conforto is back and better than ever!

OK, it may be too early for that particular take, but the doomsday scenario I laid out when he first tore his shoulder capsule in August would appear to be off base.

Thing is we hadn't seen a hitter suffer that particular injury -- at least not that I could find. We had seen a handful of pitchers -- Mark Prior, Johan Santana, Rich Harden, Dallas Braden, John Danks and Sean Marshall pretty much round out the list -- and they were more or less ruined by it.

But they weren't hitters, and their tears were anterior rather than posterior. Conforto's rehabilitation so far has been a joke by comparison. Even the most optimistic scenarios had him returning in May, but he's set to appear in a Grapefruit League game Friday -- as a DH, but still. That's after homering twice in a minor-league game Wednesday and recently saying he feels back to full strength.

"He's in a really good spot," manager Mickey Callaway told MLB.com. "You saw the way the ball's coming off his bat when he squares it up. I don't know how far [one of his two home runs Wednesday] was, but it went a very long ways. The bat speed's there."

Conforto had emerged as a must-start Fantasy outfielder at the time of the injury, so suddenly the prospect of grabbing him in the late rounds is awfully appealing to me.

What the pec?

News broke Thursday that Jeff Samardzija was having an MRI on his shoulder and would miss the start of the season. Turns out it's a strained pectoral muscle, which isn't so bad, all things considered, and may help explain his reduced velocity and dreadful numbers this spring. But it is going to cost him some time.

"I think he's been dealing with it," said manager Bruce Bochy. "He hasn't said anything, but that's who he is. He's such a tough guy and a strong man that he kept pitching with it."

The Giants plan to shut Samardzija down for only a week, but he'll need some building up again after a period of inactivity, meaning there's a chance he misses much of April. It's enough to drop him outside of my top 75 at starting pitcher, but I'm keeping him ahead Ervin Santana, who also figures to miss the first month.

Meanwhile, Steven Souza strained a pec of his own while diving for a ball Wednesday, and his sounds a little more severe. Manager Torey Lovullo told The Athletic he could be out until mid-May, which obviously opens the door for Jarrod Dyson to play more. It's a little harder to justify drafting Souza as even a fourth outfielder, though, and with the humidor concerns, I didn't like the cost in the first place.

Helping Hand

So Padres manager Andy Green threw us a curveball Thursday, telling MLB.com that Brad Hand isn't necessarily the ninth-inning option.

"You'd love to lock Brad into the ninth, but I've said it before, if it's the eighth inning and you're looking at the other team's best hitters in a one-run game, Brad's pitching," Green said. "It would be foolish not to."

So who would get the saves when Hand pitches early?

"I'd probably say it is Yates at this point in time," Green said. "He's probably the guy we'd go to if we flip those guys out."

It obviously improves Kirby Yates' value. As middle relievers go, he may have already been underrated considering he averaged 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings last year, but a dreadful August inflated his ERA to 3.97. Those comments, though, sound to me like what most every manager in 2018 aims to do, which is save his best reliever for the highest-leverage situation. It's just that more often than not, the highest-leverage situation doesn't present itself until the ninth inning.

Does it hurt Hand's saves potential? Maybe a little, but he'll still be the go-to in San Diego, I think, and is good enough by other measures to draft as a No. 2 reliever.

Moncada turns it around

After a sluggish start to spring training, Yoan Moncada has shown real signs of life lately, batting .333 (13 for 39) with three home runs over his last 11 games. He also has two stolen bases this spring, which is notable because he has only three in 62 career major-league games. If steals don't become a regular contribution for him, he'll have a hard time living up to the hype in Fantasy.

He of course finished strong last year, batting .276 with five home runs and an .818 OPS in September, but strikeouts were an issue then and have been this spring. I could definitely see him being a big help in mixed leagues, but among upside mid-round second basemen, I'm still slotting him behind Ozzie Albies, Ian Happ and, yeah, Scooter Gennett.

Miles ahead of where he started

Miles Mikolas was one of the worst pitchers of spring training over his first two starts, allowing 10 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has been one of the best over his past three, allowing two in 15.

We're beginning to see what made him so successful in Japan, where he compiled a 2.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings across three seasons. He combines a 98-mph fastball with a wicked curveball, and it's fun to watch.

The key for him, according to pitching coach Mike Maddux, is fastball location.

"Before, when he was getting hit, he was throwing that fastball around mid-thigh," Maddux told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Now, he's keeping it at the knees for strikes and then he runs [that pitch] at the belt, so he's staying out of the waffle house."

It's worth noting Mikolas has just 10 strikeouts in 15 innings over those three impressive starts, and he wasn't exactly a strikeout artist in Japan. It limits his upside, but I could still see him doing a pretty good Lance Lynn impression.

Minor issues

So Mike Minor, who's attempting to turn his successful return to the mound last year into a successful return to the starting rotation, had another shaky outing Thursday against the Reds, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. In four official Cactus League starts, only once has he done his job, but it's worth noting he made a minor-league start March 17 in which he struck out 11 over five innings.

Honestly, who knows? Minor was dominant in relief last season, and it's always exciting when one of those guys tries his hand at starting -- especially one who has already found success as a starter. But 2013 was a long time ago, and Minor's arsenal is a little different now.

He's still my favorite relief pitcher-eligible starting pitcher, but even in Head-to-Head points leagues, I'm leaving him for the late rounds.