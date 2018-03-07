Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Takeaways: Injury concerns grow for Matt Carpenter, Adam Eaton, Daniel Murphy

It's an annual tradition, the exaggerated concern over every red cross next to a player's name as if those aren't going to pop up all the time during the regular season.

Most turn out to be no big deal, but lately, concerns have been raised for several Fantasy mainstays.

Perhaps the most surprising is Matt Carpenter, who manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday may not be ready for opening day because of a sore back that has held him out of Grapefruit League play thus far.

"It's time things need to be progressing, and they are," Matheny told MLB.com. "We're pushing it right now in terms of getting him locked in timing-wise. We're probably right at that edge."

So that one sounds only like a short stay on the DL, if at all. Of greater concern are the two Nationals returning from surgery: Daniel Murphy, who had microfracture surgery on his right knee this offseason, and of course Adam Eaton, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee last April.

Murphy's status has been up in the air for a while, but Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post said Monday that it's looking more like he won't be ready for opening day. Eaton seems like he has had plenty of time to recover and hasn't suffered any sort of setback, but the Nationals are nonetheless proceeding cautiously with him, possibly due to the presence of 20-year-old phenom Victor Robles.

The good news is Corey Seager is looking more likely to be ready for opening day. He has taken part in throwing drills and is expected to appear as more than just a DH in the coming days. Manager Dave Roberts calls him asymptomatic, so the Dodgers' careful handling of his elbow, which plagued him down the stretch and into the playoffs last year, appears to be just an abundance of caution.

All four, Seager included, have slipped in the drafts I've done recently, but the possibility of them missing a week or two at the start of the season isn't enough to scare me away.

My Clevinger

My fourth-most intriguing position battle of spring training has already been decided. Manager Terry Francona announced Monday that Mike Clevinger is in the starting rotation.

The announcement came on the heels of a six-strikeout effort over six shutout innings at the Dodgers. And that's par for the course for the 27-year-old, a big reason why he seemed like the obvious choice for the job to me. Even though his 3.11 ERA last year seemed a bit on the low side given his walk rate, his 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings would have ranked 12th among qualifiers, and 21.9 percent swinging strike rate, according to Baseball-Reference, would have ranked 10th.

Of course, the fact a shoulder injury has prevented Danny Salazar from getting off the ground means Clevinger won the job by default, but regardless, this is a sleeper who people may soon wake up to.

Not by Happ-enstance

Though he was off Tuesday, Ian Happ had another big game out of the leadoff spot Monday at the Rockies, going 3 for 4 with a home run and a double to raise his spring batting average to .471 (8 for 17) with four homers. It's no wonder he's building momentum toward occupying that spot on a full-time basis.

The big question coming into spring training was if a position would actually be available to him, but president of baseball operations Theo Epstein put those concerns to rest pretty early, noting that the 23-year-old slimmed down this offseason to become quicker and is now someone they fully trust in center field.

"It puts him in a position to be considered as a legit center fielder, which honestly we never thought was the case when we drafted him," Epstein told 670 The Score in Chicago. "Now he's someone who might see a lot of playing time in center field for a contending team. He deserves a ton of credit for that."

Whether or not he'll tone down the strikeouts remains to be seen. But we know he has power, and hitting in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo is an exciting possibility.

Manaea of many talents

Sean Manaea's Cactus League debut Tuesday was good enough. He allowed no runs on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in two innings.

But of greater note is that he came out of the start encouraged by the progress of his slider, a pitch that came and went for him last year.

"It feels amazing right now," he told MLB.com. "I'm starting to get that confidence, even in warmups, throwing it for strikes, and it just feels really, really good right now."

Already equipped with an impressive changeup, a consistent slider would round out his arsenal in a way that could make him a serious breakthrough candidate this year.

"Past couple years, I've just kinda been searching for it and nothing has really stuck or felt as good as it does right now," he said. "Just having that third pitch is so big."

Case in point: In the first three months of last season, when the whiff rate for his slider was up over 20 percent, the whiff rate for his changeup was also. When the slider faltered, the changeup became less effective as well, both whiff rates dropping below 20 percent over the final three months.

Hi, Jack

Presumably, Miles Mikolas has a spot in the Cardinals starting rotation no matter how awful his spring turns out to be (he presently boasts a 19.29 ERA and 3.00 WHIP in two starts), which means it's not especially relevant how Jack Flaherty performs this exhibition season.

But the 29-year-old who made a couple starts for the big club down the stretch last season is the first in line for a rotation with several land mines, and he certainly flashed major-league readiness in his most recent start Tuesday at the Marlins, equaling a league-high seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs over four innings.

He picked up some velocity last season, emerging as a top prospect with a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings between two levels, and is already worth a draft-and-stash in deeper mixed leagues.

Reed to succeed?

After a miserable start to spring training, A.J. Reed has now homered in back-to-back games, going 2 for 4 with a walk Tuesday at the Nationals.

He's still batting just .174 (4 for 23) with seven strikeouts, but the 24-year-old was once considered the best first base prospect in baseball and actually led all the minors with 34 home runs last season. His plate discipline faltered upon reaching Triple-A, and previous stints in the majors haven't gone so well. Still, with Yuli Gurriel expected to miss the first several weeks with a hand injury, Reed would appear to be a ready-made replacement.

It's still a long shot considering utility player Marwin Gonzalez is perfectly capable of manning first base, but Reed at least has some AL-only sleeper appeal.