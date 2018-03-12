Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Takeaways: New heights for Delino DeShields, Luke Weaver?

Couple big announcements from the Rangers this weekend.

First, manager Jeff Banister named Delino DeShields the starting center fielder and leadoff man, which I think we were all expecting but were also wary of embracing after Banister's failure to commit to DeShields last spring.

But now, not only is Banister committed to playing DeShields. He's committed to using him a certain way, saying could steal as many 50 bases this season.

"I think that's a legitimate goal just based on his previous on-base performances and his speed," Banister told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We feel that he's that type of player."

Granted, we were already drafting DeShields as a late-round steals source, but that was in the hope he might steal 29 again. The possibility for 50 -- or even if Banister's being too ambitious and it's actually more like 40 -- could make DeShields an out-and-out Roto stud in an era of stolen base scarcity. You'll definitely want to make him more of a priority now.

Matt Bush, meanwhile, is out of the rotation running and back in the bullpen, which potentially means the Rangers won't go with a six-man route after all. Clearly, the idea of drafting Bush as a SPARP (a relief pitcher-eligible starting pitcher, basically) is out the window, though he could emerge as a saves source down the line.

The kids can wait

The Yankees' decision to sign Neil Walker Monday effectively ends both Gleyber Torres' and Miguel Andujar's bids for roster spots. The Yankees now have Brandon Drury positioned to man third base and Walker of course at second.

It's not entirely surprising they'd want to give either Torres or Andujar additional development time. The former is coming back from Tommy John surgery and hasn't impressed at the plate this spring. The latter has impressed, batting .281 (9 for 32) with four home runs, but is still a defensive liability at the hot corner.

My guess is the Yankees have no trouble working Torres into the mix when he proves ready, but it may be at third base now, bumping Drury to a super utility role. Andujar's defensive limitations make him a tougher fit and a player only worth stashing in AL-only leagues.

Walker, meanwhile, has the potential for a big RBI total batting in the bottom third of that lineup and is himself an AL-only sleeper. He may even have some low-end mixed-league appeal.

Carpenter antsy

Though just a week ago there was some concern Matt Carpenter may not be ready for the start of the season because of a back issue, that concern is rapidly fading. Carpenter played in an intrasquad game Sunday and said his back felt "perfect."

Two weeks is plenty of time for a position player (especially one as experienced as Carpenter) to ready himself for the start of the season.

One concern that came during this ordeal, though, is that the Cardinals may be less willing to move him around the diamond given his recent propensity for injury. It's bad news for Jose Martinez, who needs Carpenter at third base to crack the lineup, but good news for Jedd Gyorko.

Luke out for the slurve

Luke Weaver struck out four over four perfect innings Sunday, continuing a spring training that has so far yielded a 1.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and nine strikeouts in nine innings. And apparently, he has a new curveball to credit for it.

"Or, 'Slurve-ball,'" Weaver told MLB.com. "Whatever you want to call it."

What's interesting is he saw the pitch as a must after the way his 2017 ended, which may sound strange since he was a revelation for Fantasy owners when he arrived midseason, but he did have 16.43 ERA over his final two appearances vs. 2.05 over his first 11.

"It got a little fastball-changeup heavy," said Weaver. "I think we needed to incorporate a third pitch into that."

The MLB.com article, written by Joe Trezza, is fascinating for a number of reasons, noting that a big reason why Weaver is so hard to square up is because he pushes off the mound differently from most every other pitcher, which gives his pitches an unusual angle to plate. It's also why Weaver's curveball moves sideways, which could make it another exceptional pitch for him.

"I felt like I had to get on top of it, throw it 12-to-6," Weaver said. "I had to stop trying to make that happen and instead get to my natural position and realize it's OK for it to look like that, as long as it has good movement. When I finally got over that hump, that's when it began working better."

Stock up, I'd say.

A Giolito treat

Though he was regarded at times as the game's best pitching prospect, Lucas Giolito didn't look the part his last two years in the minors or even while compiling a 2.38 ERA across seven starts in the majors last year. More specifically, he lacked the swing-and-miss ability expected of that title and more or less required of a front-line pitcher in today's MLB.

But in his latest spring start Saturday at the Cubs, he showed just how devastating he can be when his curveball is in peak form.

In all, he struck out eight over four two-hit innings and gave us renewed optimism for seeing him achieve his ultimate ceiling. Given Giolito's pedigree, he's certainly worth a late-round gamble.

Mac attack

One popular discussion topic for Fantasy Baseball analysts this spring is "who's the next Aaron Judge?" It's of course a ridiculous exercise that's doomed to failure, but along the lines of this-guy-could-be-huge-and-nobody-sees-it-coming, Mac Williamson is batting .412 (14 for 34) with four homers, two triples and two doubles this spring.

And while it's baseball in Arizona, you can't deny this one was a major-league poke:

Going back through the minor-league scouting reports, there was always the thought that the tall 27-year-old should have more power than he does, and he met this offseason with hitting guru Doug Latta, who's credited for transforming Justin Turner into the player he is today, in an effort to tap into it.

The most visible change? He holds his hands lower at the plate.

"The basic ideas and principles are being balanced throughout the swing, getting everything moving in the right direction toward the pitcher," Williamson told The Mercury News. "Try to have minimal wasted movement and try to get my hands down a little bit and be more quiet."

The reality is you probably shouldn't be drafting him outside of NL-only leagues since he doesn't have a position to call his own, but Hunter Pence is an injury risk and on the downside of his career. If Williamson takes this kind of production into the regular season, it's only a matter of time.