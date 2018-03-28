Fantasy Baseball: Spring training winners and losers, from Ryan McMahon to Scott Kingery to Brad Boxberger

We know more than we did a month ago. I can say that much with certainty.

Whether we know as much as we'd like to know is another matter.

Some of these position battles, particularly when it comes to the ninth inning, are only halfway resolved, the can kicked down the road to allow things to develop organically. It's not complete clarity, but it's as much as we're going to get right now.

So here on the eve of opening day, let's recap what we know, what we sort of know and what it means for Fantasy Baseball.

That Acuna guy

The top prospect in baseball did everything he needed to do to ensure he'd be sent down for only the minimum 14 days needed to give the Braves an extra year of team control. His demotion came at a good time, too, keeping his ADP in the 100 range just when it was beginning to surge. Ronald Acuna will be up on April 13, in all likelihood, and his steals potential gives him a fairly high floor even at age 20. The story here isn't the floor, though, but the first round-caliber ceiling that should propel him to Rookie of the Year honors.

Some real clarity

View Profile Steven Matz NYM • SP • 32 2018 spring ERA 6.3 WHIP 1.5 IP 20 BB 9 K 21

View Profile Sean Newcomb ATL • SP • 15 2018 spring ERA 2.35 WHIP .91 IP 15.1 BB 5 K 15

View Profile Brandon Woodruff MIL • SP • 53 2018 spring ERA 7.11 WHIP 1.58 IP 12.2 BB 3 K 15

View Profile Brian Anderson MIA • 3B • 15 2018 spring BA .275 HR 4 AB 51 BB 9 K 11

Steven Matz's overall line isn't so impressive, but his spring turned on a dime two starts in. In his final four starts, he allowed four runs on 13 hits with 20 strikeouts to five walks in 18 1/3 innings. Sean Newcomb, meanwhile, was strong throughout. Both still have areas for concern -- for Matz, the disappearance of the slider that carried him during his rookie 2016 season, and for Newcomb, some shaky control -- but the strong showings combined with their former top-prospect status make them legitimate sleepers.

Brandon Woodruff is, too, even though his spring wasn't as encouraging. He had his high points during a late-season showing with the Brewers last year and led all the minors in strikeouts two years ago. Anderson, meanwhile, could pop 20 homers, giving him a profile not too unlike Brandon Drury.

The ones nobody saw coming

View Profile Scott Kingery PHI • 2B • 80 2018 spring BA .411 HR 5 SB 4 OPS 1.226 AB 56

View Profile Daniel Vogelbach SEA • 1B • 20 2018 spring BA .407 HR 7 AB 54 BB 13 K 11

View Profile Matt Kemp LAD • LF • 27 2018 spring BA .263 HR 5 OPS .879 AB 57 K 11

Once Acuna got sent down, the talk of spring training was Scott Kingery, who performed so well that the Phillies not only awarded him a roster spot but signed him to a long-term contract to do it. He became just the second player ever to ink such a deal before making his major-league debut, but without it, the Phillies might have been tempted to play the same service time game the Braves are playing with Acuna. Kingery is expected to play all over the infield and outfield, getting full-time at-bats along the way, and if it makes him a speedier version of what Marwin Gonzalez was last year, that's a super handy player for Fantasy owners.

Once Kingery drama was resolved, Daniel Vogelbach became the talk of spring training, leading it in both batting average and home runs while walking more than he struck out. How could the Mariners not give him a job after doing that? Where they'll play him is fair to wonder, but between Nelson Cruz shifting to left field, freeing up DH, and Ryon Healy getting more off days at first base, I think Vogelbach will get his and do a decent Carlos Santana impression.

Matt Kemp, meanwhile, showed up in great shape (sound familiar?), earning rave reviews from manager Dave Roberts (sound familiar?), who doesn't think he's a total disaster in the outfield (stop me if you've heard this before). Let's just say say I'm skeptical the love fest will last, especially on a team with playoff aspirations. He looks like the primary left fielder for now, though.

Looks like a good situation

View Profile Ian Happ CHC • CF • 8 2018 spring BA .321 HR 7 SB 3 AB 53 K 19

View Profile Ryan McMahon COL • 3B • 24 2018 spring BA .319 HR 2 OPS .887 AB 69 K 12

View Profile Jose Martinez STL • 1B • 38 2018 spring BA .273 HR 3 AB 55 BB 6 K 4

View Profile Jose Pirela SD • LF • 2 2018 spring BA .385 HR 2 AB 52 BB 8 K 14

What at first looked like a playing time crunch between Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist and Albert Almora between second base and center fielder was quickly resolved when Joe Maddon penciled in Happ as his leadoff hitter, all while Theo Epstein raved about his range in center field. The stellar spring numbers didn't hurt either.

Ryan McMahon looked like he'd have to begin the year in the minors after the Rockies brought in Carlos Gonzalez late, but the Rockies obviously wouldn't keep him around to sit the bench. We don't know exactly how they'll divide time between McMahon, Gonzalez, Ian Desmond and Gerardo Parra, but the fact is a guy who hit .355 with a .986 OPS between two minor-league stops last year will now be getting semi-regular at-bats at Coors Field.

Matt Carpenter spent most of his time at third base this spring, presumably to free up first base for Jose Martinez. It probably won't be an everyday thing, and the same is true for Jose Pirela in left field with Hunter Renfroe also on the Padres' roster. Pirela should also get some time at second base, though, making him a fine sleeper in leagues where 300 or more players are rostered.

The closer carousel

View Profile Brad Boxberger ARI • RP • 31 2018 spring IP 6 H 4 ER 1 BB 1 K 7

View Profile Blake Parker LAA • RP • 53 2018 spring IP 8.2 H 19 ER 14 BB 3 K 11

View Profile Dominic Leone STL • RP • 55 2018 spring IP 10 H 4 ER 1 BB 6 K 13

View Profile Nate Jones CHW • RP • 65 2018 spring IP 6.1 H 3 ER 0 BB 2 K 8

View Profile Alex Claudio TEX • RP • 58 IP 9 H 4 ER 2 BB 2 K 9

Few of these closer battles were fully resolved. Brad Boxberger is the guy for the Diamondbacks, who seem committed to keeping Archie Bradley in a more versatile role, and while Boxberger is no relief ace, he misses bats and has a 40-save season on his resume. He should do fine.

Blake Parker is presumed to be for the favorite for saves in Anaheim, but manager Mike Scioscia has no interest in sharing his thoughts on the matter. Cam Bedrosian looms there. Dominic Leone looks like the front-runner for saves in St. Louis with Luke Gregerson sidelined by a hamstring injury, and I think he's good enough to keep the job. Nate Jones will supposedly be splitting save opportunities with Joakim Soria, but the White Sox have been trying to make him their closer for years. My guess is he wins out in good time.

Then there's the mysterious Rangers situation, where nobody seems like a good fit. Alex Claudio was the man down the stretch last year, but the Rangers have said they don't want to confine him to the ninth inning this year. Keone Kela looks like the most talented of the lot, but his ability to pitch multiple days in a row is in question. Don't be surprised if lefty Jake Diekman emerges here ... or if the Rangers given in and sign Greg Holland.

Still waiting

View Profile Tyler Glasnow PIT • SP • 24 2018 spring ERA 7.31 WHIP 1.69 IP 16 BB 5 K 25

View Profile Willie Calhoun TEX • LF • 5 2018 spring BA .243 HR 1 AB 37 BB 2 K 1

View Profile Austin Hays BAL • RF • 18 2018 spring BA .243 HR 0 AB 37 BB 2 K 12

View Profile Steven Duggar SF • RF • 78 2018 spring BA .236 HR 4 SB 3 OPS .813 AB 55

View Profile Gleyber Torres NYY • SS • 81 2018 spring BA .219 HR 0 AB 32 BB 3 K 10

View Profile Dustin Fowler OAK • RF • 11 2018 spring BA .222 HR 0 SB 3 OPS .512 AB 45

View Profile David Dahl COL • LF • 26 2018 spring BA .274 HR 5 SB 4 OPS .915 AB 62

These are the players we so desperately wanted to see win their position battles this spring, but the odds were against them both for service time reasons and because teams are reluctant to turn the page until it's abundantly obvious it's time.

I thought we were there for Steven Duggar especially, but the Giants want to see if the Austin Jackson can handle everyday at-bats first. The Yankees secured contingencies at both second and third base late in the offseason, giving Gleyber Torres a chance to prove himself after Tommy John surgery, but I wouldn't say he's blocked at either position. Dustin Fowler, likewise, is coming back from a serious knee injury and could use some more time.

A sore back kept Austin Hays from claiming his rightful spot in the Orioles outfield, but it's only Colby Rasmus blocking him. Willie Calhoun's situation is a little more concerning because there's reason to wonder if the Rangers trust him in the outfield. His bat is clearly major-league ready, but you don't see many players start out as full-time DHs.

Tyler Glasnow will try to fine tune his arsenal in the bullpen, but an eventual transition to the rotation is likely. David Dahl is part of the same playing-time crunch as McMahon but finished spring training on such a high note that I expect him to overtake Parra or Desmond sooner than not. In fact, I'd say all seven of these players are worth stashing in leagues where 300 or more players are rostered.

Man, who knows?

View Profile Aaron Altherr PHI • LF • 23 2018 spring BA .296 HR 4 SB 2 OPS .93 AB 54

View Profile Nick Williams PHI • RF • 5 2018 spring BA .259 HR 0 AB 54 BB 0 K 16

View Profile Domingo Santana MIL • RF • 16 2018 spring BA .185 HR 1 AB 54 BB 3 K 25

View Profile Eric Thames MIL • 1B • 7 2018 spring BA .17 HR 2 AB 53 BB 5 K 19

It's fair to say the Phillies aren't going with a strict platoon in right field. Aaron Altherr, the one who bats right-handed, was better than Nick Williams both last season and this spring. The appearance of Kingery complicates this situation further because he'll see some time in the outfield as well.

How much Domingo Santana and Eric Thames play is totally dependent on whether the Brewers prefer Ryan Braun at first base or right field. Neither is his best position, but right field is an easier transition. Fantasy owners are rooting for first base so that they can enjoy the power-speed combo that Santana provides, but more so for him than Thames, there are questions about the legitimacy of last year's numbers.