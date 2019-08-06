Fantasy Baseball: Still hope for these injured players? Ranking the top IL stashes in light of Edwin Encarnacion's, David Dahl's injuries

Every injury this time of year is enough to make your heart sink.

We're to the point where anything that sidelines a player for multiple weeks has the potential to be a season-ender -- or at least all of the season that matters to Fantasy Baseballers.

Taking Week 20 (Aug. 5-11) off the table now that lineups are locked, there are technically seven weeks to go, but if you play in a Head-to-Head league, you could be eliminated well before then. You may even play in a league that doesn't include the final week or two of the season, making a player's window to come back and contribute even smaller.

So depending on your format, Edwin Encarnacion's broken wrist this weekend, which figures to sideline him for 3-5 weeks, ranges from disappointing to devastating. Ditto for David Dahl's high ankle sprain, which doesn't have as concrete of a timetable but figures to take him out of commission for weeks.

Craig Kimbrel's knee inflammation doesn't sound as bad and could potentially result in only a minimal stay, but even so, you're not putting him in your lineup this week or next. So what's he worth to you?

I can't break down every injury for every format, of course, so you'll have to tailor these designations of mine for your own specific needs. But recognizing that timetable is as much of a factor now as potential impact (or how good the player is), I've tweaked the way I'm presenting my top IL stashes, moving away from a straight rank list and instead grouping them by how much hope we can realistically have for them.

The designations are as follows:

Impact expected and soon

Impact probable, but it'll be a while

Impact questionable but worth waiting to see

Could be of some use when they return

Potentially long wait for modest reward

Not looking good

How much should we care really?

I've included 44 names in all, which is I think the deepest I've ever gone. The way the injuries are piling up, though, it's worth taking the time to sort them all out.

IL Stashes Injury Designations

Impact expected and soon Player

Injury

Last update Max Scherzer WAS SP

strained back

eligible to return but not ready yet; soon? Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD SP

sore neck

could return Sunday Gary Sanchez NYY C

strained groin

on rehab assignment, expected back this weekend Corey Kluber CLE SP

fractured arm

set to make the first of possibly two rehab starts Thursday Craig Kimbrel CHC RP

knee inflammation

potentially a minimal stay Yoan Moncada CHW 3B

strained hamstring

more than the minimum but sounds like mid-to-late August Dansby Swanson ATL SS

bruised foot

quick return delayed but probably no more than a week away

Impact probable, but it'll be a while Player

Injury

Last update Blake Snell TB SP

loose bodies in elbow

shooting for early September Brandon Woodruff MIL SP

strained oblique

two weeks into six-week timetable, early September possible Willson Contreras CHC C

strained hamstring

out four weeks, expected to return in early September David Dahl COL CF

sprained ankle

figures to miss a couple weeks, could be out until September Edwin Encarnacion NYY DH

fractured wrist

out 3-5 weeks, hoping to return in early September

Impact questionable but worth waiting to see Player

Injury

Last update Adalberto Mondesi KC SS

shoulder subluxation

able to swing a bat, likely still a few weeks away Giancarlo Stanton NYY LF

sprained knee

no baseball activities yet but could make quick progress thereafter Joey Gallo TEX CF

broken hamate bone

mid-September possible but may not be full strength Ramon Laureano OAK CF

stress reaction in shin

hoping to return in early September Luke Voit NYY 1B

sports hernia

cortisone injection for now but surgery possible and would likely prevent return Mitch Haniger SEA RF

ruptured testicle

taking part in baseball activities with an eye on rehab assignment Yonny Chirinos TB SP

finger inflammation

won't throw for two weeks, likely back in early September

Could be of some use when they return Player

Injury

Last update Michael Pineda MIN SP

strained triceps

potentially a minimal stay Griffin Canning LAA SP

elbow inflammation

no UCL damage, hoping for a quick return Jay Bruce PHI LF

strained oblique

days away at last report but no word of rehab assignment Yadier Molina STL C

strained thumb

on rehab assignment, could return Friday Pablo Lopez MIA SP

torn shoulder labrum

set for third rehab start, trying to build up to 100 pitches Shawn Kelley TEX RP

strained biceps

set to throw batting practice and rehab outing, end of week possible Ross Stripling LAD RP

stiff neck

beginning rehab assignment Tuesday but could return as reliever Sean Manaea OAK SP

shoulder inflammation

felt side soreness on rehab assignment, shouldn't alter timeline too much Jose Alvarado TB RP

strained oblique

on rehab assignment, could return Friday

Potentially long wait for modest reward Player

Injury

Last update Yandy Diaz TB 3B

bruised foot

doing some running but still in discomfort, return unknown Tommy La Stella LAA 2B

fractured tibia

quiet recovery so far but early September remains the goal Brandon Lowe TB 2B

bruised shin

doing some fielding but no concrete timetable Johnny Cueto SF SP

Tommy John surgery

just began rehab assignment, could make it back when rosters expand Aaron Hicks NYY CF

strained elbow flexor

should begin throwing in a week, September return possible

Not looking good Player

Injury

Last update Rich Hill LAD SP

strained forearm

three weeks away from even throwing off mound, so mid-September at best Luis Severino NYY SP

strained lat

nearing bullpen session, may have to settle for relief role Tyler Glasnow TB SP

strained forearm

throwing again after recent setback but may simply run out of time Carlos Carrasco CLE SP

leukemia

set for bullpen sessions, but you can't put a timeline on this one Byron Buxton MIN CF

shoulder subluxation

reevaluated in two weeks, doesn't sound promising Luke Weaver ARI SP

sprained elbow

playing catch but no word on rehab assignment