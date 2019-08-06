Fantasy Baseball: Still hope for these injured players? Ranking the top IL stashes in light of Edwin Encarnacion's, David Dahl's injuries

With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the trouble anymore. Scott White sorts out the likelihood of 44 of the biggest names still making an impact.

Every injury this time of year is enough to make your heart sink.

We're to the point where anything that sidelines a player for multiple weeks has the potential to be a season-ender -- or at least all of the season that matters to Fantasy Baseballers.

Taking Week 20 (Aug. 5-11) off the table now that lineups are locked, there are technically seven weeks to go, but if you play in a Head-to-Head league, you could be eliminated well before then. You may even play in a league that doesn't include the final week or two of the season, making a player's window to come back and contribute even smaller.

So depending on your format, Edwin Encarnacion's broken wrist this weekend, which figures to sideline him for 3-5 weeks, ranges from disappointing to devastating. Ditto for David Dahl's high ankle sprain, which doesn't have as concrete of a timetable but figures to take him out of commission for weeks.

Craig Kimbrel's knee inflammation doesn't sound as bad and could potentially result in only a minimal stay, but even so, you're not putting him in your lineup this week or next. So what's he worth to you?

I can't break down every injury for every format, of course, so you'll have to tailor these designations of mine for your own specific needs. But recognizing that timetable is as much of a factor now as potential impact (or how good the player is), I've tweaked the way I'm presenting my top IL stashes, moving away from a straight rank list and instead grouping them by how much hope we can realistically have for them.

The designations are as follows:

  • Impact expected and soon
  • Impact probable, but it'll be a while
  • Impact questionable but worth waiting to see
  • Could be of some use when they return
  • Potentially long wait for modest reward
  • Not looking good
  • How much should we care really?

I've included 44 names in all, which is I think the deepest I've ever gone. The way the injuries are piling up, though, it's worth taking the time to sort them all out.

IL Stashes
Injury Designations
Impact expected and soon
Player
Injury
Last update
Max Scherzer WAS SP

strained back
eligible to return but not ready yet; soon?
Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD SP

sore neck
could return Sunday
Gary Sanchez NYY C

strained groin
on rehab assignment, expected back this weekend
Corey Kluber CLE SP

fractured arm
set to make the first of possibly two rehab starts Thursday
Craig Kimbrel CHC RP

knee inflammation
potentially a minimal stay
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B

strained hamstring
more than the minimum but sounds like mid-to-late August
Dansby Swanson ATL SS

bruised foot
quick return delayed but probably no more than a week away
Impact probable, but it'll be a while
Player
Injury
Last update
Blake Snell TB SP

loose bodies in elbow
shooting for early September
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP

strained oblique
two weeks into six-week timetable, early September possible
Willson Contreras CHC C

strained hamstring
out four weeks, expected to return in early September
David Dahl COL CF

sprained ankle
figures to miss a couple weeks, could be out until September
Edwin Encarnacion NYY DH

fractured wrist
out 3-5 weeks, hoping to return in early September
Impact questionable but worth waiting to see
Player
Injury
Last update
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS

shoulder subluxation
able to swing a bat, likely still a few weeks away
Giancarlo Stanton NYY LF

sprained knee
no baseball activities yet but could make quick progress thereafter
Joey Gallo TEX CF

broken hamate bone
mid-September possible but may not be full strength
Ramon Laureano OAK CF

stress reaction in shin
hoping to return in early September
Luke Voit NYY 1B

sports hernia
cortisone injection for now but surgery possible and would likely prevent return
Mitch Haniger SEA RF

ruptured testicle
taking part in baseball activities with an eye on rehab assignment
Yonny Chirinos TB SP

finger inflammation
won't throw for two weeks, likely back in early September
Could be of some use when they return
Player
Injury
Last update
Michael Pineda MIN SP

strained triceps
potentially a minimal stay
Griffin Canning LAA SP

elbow inflammation
no UCL damage, hoping for a quick return
Jay Bruce PHI LF

strained oblique
days away at last report but no word of rehab assignment
Yadier Molina STL C

strained thumb
on rehab assignment, could return Friday
Pablo Lopez MIA SP

torn shoulder labrum
set for third rehab start, trying to build up to 100 pitches
Shawn Kelley TEX RP

strained biceps
set to throw batting practice and rehab outing, end of week possible
Ross Stripling LAD RP

stiff neck
beginning rehab assignment Tuesday but could return as reliever
Sean Manaea OAK SP

shoulder inflammation
felt side soreness on rehab assignment, shouldn't alter timeline too much
Jose Alvarado TB RP

strained oblique
on rehab assignment, could return Friday
Potentially long wait for modest reward
Player
Injury
Last update
Yandy Diaz TB 3B

bruised foot
doing some running but still in discomfort, return unknown
Tommy La Stella LAA 2B

fractured tibia
quiet recovery so far but early September remains the goal
Brandon Lowe TB 2B

bruised shin
doing some fielding but no concrete timetable
Johnny Cueto SF SP

Tommy John surgery
just began rehab assignment, could make it back when rosters expand
Aaron Hicks NYY CF

strained elbow flexor
should begin throwing in a week, September return possible
Not looking good
Player
Injury
Last update
Rich Hill LAD SP

strained forearm
three weeks away from even throwing off mound, so mid-September at best
Luis Severino NYY SP

strained lat
nearing bullpen session, may have to settle for relief role
Tyler Glasnow TB SP

strained forearm
throwing again after recent setback but may simply run out of time
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP

leukemia
set for bullpen sessions, but you can't put a timeline on this one
Byron Buxton MIN CF

shoulder subluxation
reevaluated in two weeks, doesn't sound promising
Luke Weaver ARI SP

sprained elbow
playing catch but no word on rehab assignment
How much should we care really?
Player
Injury
Last update
Dee Gordon SEA 2B

strained quadriceps
running without issue, could return this week
Andrew Heaney LAA SP

shoulder inflammation
has thrown simulated game, expected back this weekend
John Means BAL SP

strained biceps
scheduled to return Wednesday
Zach Davies MIL SP

back spasms
potentially a minimal stay
Nick Markakis ATL RF

fractured wrist
a week into 6-to-8 week timetable, not guaranteed to return
