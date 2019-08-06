Fantasy Baseball: Still hope for these injured players? Ranking the top IL stashes in light of Edwin Encarnacion's, David Dahl's injuries
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the trouble anymore. Scott White sorts out the likelihood of 44 of the biggest names still making an impact.
Every injury this time of year is enough to make your heart sink.
We're to the point where anything that sidelines a player for multiple weeks has the potential to be a season-ender -- or at least all of the season that matters to Fantasy Baseballers.
Taking Week 20 (Aug. 5-11) off the table now that lineups are locked, there are technically seven weeks to go, but if you play in a Head-to-Head league, you could be eliminated well before then. You may even play in a league that doesn't include the final week or two of the season, making a player's window to come back and contribute even smaller.
So depending on your format, Edwin Encarnacion's broken wrist this weekend, which figures to sideline him for 3-5 weeks, ranges from disappointing to devastating. Ditto for David Dahl's high ankle sprain, which doesn't have as concrete of a timetable but figures to take him out of commission for weeks.
Craig Kimbrel's knee inflammation doesn't sound as bad and could potentially result in only a minimal stay, but even so, you're not putting him in your lineup this week or next. So what's he worth to you?
I can't break down every injury for every format, of course, so you'll have to tailor these designations of mine for your own specific needs. But recognizing that timetable is as much of a factor now as potential impact (or how good the player is), I've tweaked the way I'm presenting my top IL stashes, moving away from a straight rank list and instead grouping them by how much hope we can realistically have for them.
The designations are as follows:
- Impact expected and soon
- Impact probable, but it'll be a while
- Impact questionable but worth waiting to see
- Could be of some use when they return
- Potentially long wait for modest reward
- Not looking good
- How much should we care really?
I've included 44 names in all, which is I think the deepest I've ever gone. The way the injuries are piling up, though, it's worth taking the time to sort them all out.
Injury Designations
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|strained back
|eligible to return but not ready yet; soon?
Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD SP
|sore neck
|could return Sunday
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|strained groin
|on rehab assignment, expected back this weekend
Corey Kluber CLE SP
|fractured arm
|set to make the first of possibly two rehab starts Thursday
Craig Kimbrel CHC RP
|knee inflammation
|potentially a minimal stay
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|strained hamstring
|more than the minimum but sounds like mid-to-late August
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
|bruised foot
|quick return delayed but probably no more than a week away
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Blake Snell TB SP
|loose bodies in elbow
|shooting for early September
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|strained oblique
|two weeks into six-week timetable, early September possible
Willson Contreras CHC C
|strained hamstring
|out four weeks, expected to return in early September
David Dahl COL CF
|sprained ankle
|figures to miss a couple weeks, could be out until September
Edwin Encarnacion NYY DH
|fractured wrist
|out 3-5 weeks, hoping to return in early September
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|shoulder subluxation
|able to swing a bat, likely still a few weeks away
Giancarlo Stanton NYY LF
|sprained knee
|no baseball activities yet but could make quick progress thereafter
Joey Gallo TEX CF
|broken hamate bone
|mid-September possible but may not be full strength
Ramon Laureano OAK CF
|stress reaction in shin
|hoping to return in early September
Luke Voit NYY 1B
|sports hernia
|cortisone injection for now but surgery possible and would likely prevent return
Mitch Haniger SEA RF
|ruptured testicle
|taking part in baseball activities with an eye on rehab assignment
Yonny Chirinos TB SP
|finger inflammation
|won't throw for two weeks, likely back in early September
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Michael Pineda MIN SP
|strained triceps
|potentially a minimal stay
Griffin Canning LAA SP
|elbow inflammation
|no UCL damage, hoping for a quick return
Jay Bruce PHI LF
|strained oblique
|days away at last report but no word of rehab assignment
Yadier Molina STL C
|strained thumb
|on rehab assignment, could return Friday
Pablo Lopez MIA SP
|torn shoulder labrum
|set for third rehab start, trying to build up to 100 pitches
Shawn Kelley TEX RP
|strained biceps
|set to throw batting practice and rehab outing, end of week possible
Ross Stripling LAD RP
|stiff neck
|beginning rehab assignment Tuesday but could return as reliever
Sean Manaea OAK SP
|shoulder inflammation
|felt side soreness on rehab assignment, shouldn't alter timeline too much
Jose Alvarado TB RP
|strained oblique
|on rehab assignment, could return Friday
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Yandy Diaz TB 3B
|bruised foot
|doing some running but still in discomfort, return unknown
Tommy La Stella LAA 2B
|fractured tibia
|quiet recovery so far but early September remains the goal
Brandon Lowe TB 2B
|bruised shin
|doing some fielding but no concrete timetable
Johnny Cueto SF SP
|Tommy John surgery
|just began rehab assignment, could make it back when rosters expand
Aaron Hicks NYY CF
|strained elbow flexor
|should begin throwing in a week, September return possible
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Rich Hill LAD SP
|strained forearm
|three weeks away from even throwing off mound, so mid-September at best
Luis Severino NYY SP
|strained lat
|nearing bullpen session, may have to settle for relief role
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|strained forearm
|throwing again after recent setback but may simply run out of time
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
|leukemia
|set for bullpen sessions, but you can't put a timeline on this one
Byron Buxton MIN CF
|shoulder subluxation
|reevaluated in two weeks, doesn't sound promising
Luke Weaver ARI SP
|sprained elbow
|playing catch but no word on rehab assignment
|Player
|Injury
|Last update
Dee Gordon SEA 2B
|strained quadriceps
|running without issue, could return this week
Andrew Heaney LAA SP
|shoulder inflammation
|has thrown simulated game, expected back this weekend
John Means BAL SP
|strained biceps
|scheduled to return Wednesday
Zach Davies MIL SP
|back spasms
|potentially a minimal stay
Nick Markakis ATL RF
|fractured wrist
|a week into 6-to-8 week timetable, not guaranteed to return
