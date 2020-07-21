Watch Now: Teams That Could Surprise In Shortened Season ( 1:25 )

It's been harder to see with so much developing off camera and in empty stadiums, but certain players have gained and lost Fantasy appeal during this sprint up to the shortened season.

Here are 20 examples:

Stock up

Ross Stripling quickly emerged as the favorite to replace David Price, who opted out. Manager Dave Roberts seems inclined to use him as a full-fledged starter and not just a "bulk" guy, stretching him out to throw seven innings.

When Carlos Martinez secured the final rotation spot to the Cardinals, his prime competitor, Kwang Hyun Kim, became an unlikely candidate to close, leapfrogging Ryan Helsley in the pecking order. It may only be until Giovanny Gallegos, who was late reporting, has a chance to stretch out, but you never know.

Nobody knew what to expect from Yoenis Cespedes after surgery on both heels and one ankle, especially when he wasn't quite back to full strength in spring training. But now, the former MVP candidate is seeing time in the outfield, which isn't even necessary with the DH spot becoming available in the NL.

Lately, it seems like not a day goes by without Aaron Judge hitting a home run (or two) in camp, so that fractured rib that had been nagging him since last fall appears to be fully healed now. Don't let the game's preeminent power hitter slip too far.

Corbin Burnes has been stretched out like a starter and lighting up the radar gun with his 98 mph fastball and mid-90s slider. Brian Anderson's blister likely guarantees the 25-year-old a spot in the Brewers rotation (though it was looking likely either way).

So much for those "chronic changes" to his UCL back in spring training. Griffin Canning has come out firing in summer camp, reclaiming his rotation spot while at least partly restoring his sleeper appeal as a young bat-misser.

The gains Isiah Kiner-Falefa made as a hitter — seemingly adding power to his profile with a retooled swing — carried over from spring training, putting him on the verge of winning the Rangers' third base job. It's an especially big deal since he's catcher-eligible in Fantasy.

Josh James seemed like he was on the verge of losing value when he was late reporting to camp, but when we found out it was for the birth of his daughter and that he was able to continue working on the side, it relieved many of those concerns. There's massive upside here now that he's confirmed to the be the Astros' fourth starter.

Vince Velasquez has impressed with his cutter in camp, perhaps finally developing the third pitch needed to maximize his arsenal. He allowed just a solo home run in five-plus innings against the Yankees' best lineup Monday, striking out six.

Bradley Zimmer, a former top prospect besieged by injuries over the past two years, has forced his way into the Indians' outfield mix with one big game after another. There was even a day when he homered off Mike Clevinger ... twice.

Stock down

Seeing how long it took some players to be cleared to play back at the start of camp really brought into focus just how much time Mike Trout figures to miss for the birth of his child in August. Even a week is significant in a nine-week season, so now we're seeing him get drafted closer to the end of the first round.

Like Trout, Zack Wheeler has a baby on the way, and like Trout, we know it's going to cost him some time — he thinks as much as two starts. Unlike with Trout, the baby could come right at the start of the season, putting you and your pitching staff in an immediate hole.

While most pitchers surprised by how stretched out they already were at the start of camp, Walker Buehler hardly did any throwing during the shutdown (by design) and still has some catching up to do. If he's not able to go at least five within his first couple turns, it puts him at a major disadvantage in such a short season.

Austin Meadows RF •

Unlike many of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 during intake, Austin Meadows still has yet to turn in two negative tests and rejoin the team (though he's feeling healthy). We've seen position players rebound quickly when they do, but for all we know, it could be weeks for him still.

Yordan Alvarez DH •

Yordan Alvarez has yet to report to camp for reasons unknown, and the Astros haven't updated his status in nearly three weeks. While once no worse than a fourth-round pick, we've been seeing him slide to like Round 7. In a season this short, timetables are a must.

Jose Urquidy SP •

Everything I just said about Alvarez also applies to Jose Urquidy. He just hasn't shown up yet, and the Astros aren't telling us why. He'll need to build up and reclaim a rotation spot before he's of Fantasy significance again, and neither is a guarantee.

Alvarez's absence, if it lasts long enough, may salvage Kyle Tucker's value by opening up the DH spot for him, but it doesn't sound like right field is an option. Manager Dusty Baker has said Tucker can only win the job away from Josh Reddick "over time," and time isn't a luxury we have this year.

Top prospect Gavin Lux hasn't been starting so consistently at second base, causing manager Dave Roberts to say, with less than a week left in camp, that the position is open. Lux is the one we want to see there, of course, but as a left-handed batter without much experience, he could easily fall victim to a timeshare.

Despite a disastrous first season with the Mets in which he couldn't quite get a feel for his slider, Edwin Diaz was expected to get the first crack at the closer gig this year, but at the start of camp, rookie manager Luis Rojas said he might go with a committee instead. Maybe it was just talk, but it'll make you think twice before drafting the former saves leader.

Still making his way back from Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani has had a terrible time finding the strike zone in camp, walking 16 in the three outings we know about. How many clean starts will he need before you're confident using him?