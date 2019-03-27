Fantasy Baseball: Tatis Mania; most added; Week 1 help; For the People draft
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most added, Week 1 help, news and our For The People League draft.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Not much fires up the Fantasy Baseball world more than a top prospect getting his big-league call. Fernando Tatis Jr., is the obvious hottest topic on Wednesday's edition of Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer.
The Padres made the bold decision to keep their 21-year-old shortstop prospect for the start of this season, apparently to start next to $300-million third baseman Manny Machado on the left side of their infield.
"Is he a must-add in any format?" Aizer asks
"Yes, any format," Cummings says before pointing out the risks.
"There is a range of outcomes from him being a top-five shortstop and a borderline first-round pick next year to him striking out 35 percent of the time and getting sent down in three weeks."
Towers sees the Tatis comp of fellow phenom Eloy Jimenez, but likes Tatis' upside more because of stolen-base potential. "He has 30-30 potential."
So how many of your FAAB dollars (assuming a $100 budget) do you bid to get him? Aizer rates that at $13-15, but Towers says $30.
"Fernando Tatis is the No. 3 prospect in baseball, actually No. 2 right now ... a profile that looks really good for Fantasy. I think this is what you spend $30 on. I think you go to $35."
Also on the show:
- The rest of the big news (10:30) including notes on Nick Senzel, Carlos Correa and Jeremy Jeffress
- Recapping the For the People League draft (16:16). What kind of pitching strategies did we use in this "Wild Wild West" format?
- We've also got Buy or Sell (24:02) with Corey Kluber, Josh Donaldson, Byron Buxton, Nomar Mazara and more
- A look at players who had terrible plate discipline in Spring Training (33:45). Are we concerned about Lewis Brinson? Travis Shaw?
- The Most Added list (35:55) and Week 1 help (45:30)
- Email us fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...