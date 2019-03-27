Fantasy Baseball: Tatis Mania; most added; Week 1 help; For the People draft

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Not much fires up the Fantasy Baseball world more than a top prospect getting his big-league call. Fernando Tatis Jr., is the obvious hottest topic on Wednesday's edition of Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer.

The Padres made the bold decision to keep their 21-year-old shortstop prospect for the start of this season, apparently to start next to $300-million third baseman Manny Machado on the left side of their infield.

"Is he a must-add in any format?" Aizer asks

"Yes, any format," Cummings says before pointing out the risks.

"There is a range of outcomes from him being a top-five shortstop and a borderline first-round pick next year to him striking out 35 percent of the time and getting sent down in three weeks."

Towers sees the Tatis comp of fellow phenom Eloy Jimenez, but likes Tatis' upside more because of stolen-base potential. "He has 30-30 potential."

So how many of your FAAB dollars (assuming a $100 budget) do you bid to get him? Aizer rates that at $13-15, but Towers says $30.

"Fernando Tatis is the No. 3 prospect in baseball, actually No. 2 right now ... a profile that looks really good for Fantasy. I think this is what you spend $30 on. I think you go to $35."

Also on the show: