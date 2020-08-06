Watch Now: Notable MLB Performances ( 1:13 )

This just in! Mike Trout is the G.O.A.T. Seriously, if you were able to draft him outside of the top three picks in your draft because of concerns over his paternity leave, just laugh at your league mates. I actually had multiple leagues with a top-three pick and I passed on Trout for that very reason. Don't be like me. Be a smart Fantasy player.

Trout homered two more times Wednesday night, including this mammoth shot. Instead, I have Christian Yelich .088 with a .368 OPS. Good times! We had 16 games on Wednesday so enough with the chit chat. Let's jump right in.

Check out Scott White's takes on the top priorities on the Thursday Waiver Wire. Plus we discussed many of these developments Thursday on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Wednesday's Biggest Winners

BABIP this, regression that. Fernando Tatis is a bonafide five-category stud. He picked up two more hits Wednesday, including his fourth homer and fourth steal of the young season. He's striking out a decent bit but when he makes contact, the ball goes very far. I'm starting to think Tatis is just one of those rare Ronald Acuña-esque talents. If you had any doubts over which Aaron Nola would show up against the Yankees on Wednesday, he shut you up and then some. Nola pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out 12 against one of the hottest lineups in baseball. He had it all working, evidenced by his 19 swinging strikes. Nola is a sure-fire top 15 starting pitcher. Somebody else who needed a bounce-back performance Wednesday was Hyun Jin Ryu and he got just that. While he only went five innings, he struck out eight Braves with a whopping 21 swinging strikes. His changeup was on a different level in this one and hopefully this is a sign of more to come. I came away very impressed by Kris Bubic on Wednesday night against the Cubs. They're a pesky lineup that takes a lot of pitches, but the rookie would not be denied. He allowed just two runs over six innings while striking out six. Bubic is worth a look in 12-team leagues or deeper, although I'm not sure I want to start him his next time out in Cincy. As long as Trevor Gott continues to convert save opportunities, I don't see a reason for the Giants to go away from him. On Wednesday night he closed out the Rockies in Colorado, allowing just a walk in protecting a one-run lead. Please don't mess this up, Gabe Kapler.

Wednesday's Biggest Losers

Sean Manaea put up another clunker on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs while failing to complete four innings of work. Per Martin Gallegos who covers the A's for MLB.com, Manaea now has a 22.50 ERA in the fourth and fifth innings this season. Manaea can be dropped in 12-team leagues or deeper. The clunkers didn't stop at Manaea, Lance McCullers allowed eight earned runs over just 3.2 innings pitched in Arizona. He got crushed the second time through the lineup and there was speculation he was tipping his pitches. This is now two rough performances in a row. I wouldn't be dropping McCullers because his upside is higher than that of Manaea, but you can't start him right now. Earning a win while allowing six earned runs is now known as the Robbie Ray. He should just give up on whatever mechanical adjustment he was going for heading into the season. Ray has now allowed 11 walks and 14 earned runs through his first three starts of 2020. I don't blame you if you've had enough.

Wednesday's Swinging Strike Leaders

Hyun Jin Ryu at ATL – 21

Aaron Nola vs. NYY – 19

Dallas Keuchel vs. MIL – 17

Alex Cobb vs. MIA – 14

Ryan Yarbrough vs. BOS – 14

Mike Clevinger vs. CIN – 13

Kris Bubic vs. CHC – 13

Robbie Ray vs. HOU – 13

Tejay Antone at CLE – 13

Kyle Gibson at OAK – 12