Waivers have started in your league, and you're itching to make a play. Maybe you didn't know what you were doing with your last few picks in the draft and feel like there has to be someone better out there. But who could it be?

I have 14 names for you.

The emphasis is impact. If I'm devoting a roster spot to a player this time of year, I need to believe he's a potential game-changer. You can always fall back on mediocrity later. There's never any shortage of it on the waiver wire. But upside? You need to go for the glory while the glory can still get got.

Going through rostership percentages in CBS Sports leagues, I see instances of mediocrity getting preferential treatment. For each of these players below, I've made some suggestions as to whom you might drop at that same position.

We talk Casey Mize and Dylan Cease hype and Week 1 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Better option than Carson Kelly and Jorge Alfaro at ... Catcher Dom Nunez C COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 26 Rostered 5% Spring Stats AVG .333 HR 2 OPS 1.054 AB 36 BB 5 K 9 Dom Nunez has said he can be one of the better offensive catchers in the league, and just his home venue could get him a long way there. But he does have legitimate skills, having homered 17 times in 213 at-bats in the minors two years ago while reaching base at a .362 clip. It's not clear yet how playing time will shake out between him and veteran Elias Diaz, but seeing as Nunez is the one who bats left-handed, I'll give him the leg up there.

Better option than Jared Walsh and Ryan Mountcastle at ... First base C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Rostered 59% Spring Stats AVG .354 HR 5 OPS 1.186 AB 48 BB 5 K 9 C.J. Cron has been a 30-homer guy in the past, and his strikeout rate hasn't been bad for that kind of power. It sets him up to get the most out of Coors Field, which is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the venues he's called home so far and may do as much for his batting average as his power output. His spring performance shows he's healthy after last year's knee surgery, with his exit velocities standing out in particular.

Better options than Jean Segura, Ryan McMahon, Tommy La Stella and Chris Taylor at ... Second base Ty France DH SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 26 Rostered 69% Spring Stats AVG .327 HR 5 OPS 1.135 AB 49 BB 5 K 7 Ty France's rostership is creeping up there after a big spring, but I'm to the point where I'd be cool just slotting him in as my second baseman and seeing where it takes me. The floor seems pretty high for a player who already delivered a .305 batting average and .836 OPS in a semi-regular role last year, and it's not unthinkable he could unlock more power with more consistent playing time this year. He did, after all, hit 27 homers (to go along with a .399 batting average) in 296 at-bats during his last minor-league season. Jazz Chisholm 2B MIA Miami • #70 • Age: 23 Rostered 27% Spring Stats AVG .268 HR 3 SB 4 OPS .821 AB 41 K 13 Though it's easy to fixate on his flaws -- the high strikeout rate, the wide range of outcomes -- the Marlins believed enough in Jazz Chisholm to trade an ascendant Zac Gallen for him two years ago. And he showed enough of the positives, namely that power/speed combo, to secure the starting second base job this spring. You shoot for the upside when the cost is so low, trusting you can backfill with a boring alternative later. Josh Rojas 2B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 26 Rostered 23% Spring Stats AVG .347 HR 4 OPS .988 AB 72 BB 7 K 19 Josh Rojas' last minor-league batting line was nearly as impressive as France's, seeing him hit .332 with 23 homers, 33 doubles, 33 steals and a 1.023 OPS in 416 at-bats across two levels, and he was a big reason why the Diamondbacks pulled the trigger on the Zack Greinke deal with the Astros two years ago. He got more serious about baseball this offseason, adjusting his diet and sleeping habits while also tweaking his stance. The Diamondbacks sent him out there almost every day this spring, and he just kept hitting, securing the second base job in the process.

Better option than Adam Eaton, A.J. Pollock and Andrew Benintendi at ... Outfield Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #10 • Age: 33 Rostered 45% Spring Stats AVG .364 HR 4 SB 2 OPS 1.132 AB 44 K 12 Justin Upton had a decade of Fantasy prominence before his struggles the past two years, when he was slowed by a knee issue that required surgery in September 2019. A miserable start last year gave way to a strong finish, with him hitting .286 (20 for 70) with six home runs and a .967 OPS in his final 20 games, and he's kept it going this spring. At 33, he may have something left in the tank and is in a prime RBI spot with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon batting ahead of him.