Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Those who break MLB's COVID-19 protocols will be suspended for the season ( 2:15 )

Look, you don't need me to tell you Fernando Tatis is a winner anymore. "El Niño" has taken the league by storm over the first quarter of the season, proving last year was no fluke.

Almost three weeks in, Tatis is the No. 1 hitter in both H2H points and Roto. He's homered six times in his past six games with all of those being played in Petco Park. These aren't wallscrapers, either. These are mammoth home runs from a 21-year old. Will there be regression? There should be, but in a truncated 60-game season, who knows? We saw Tatis maintain a .410 BABIP over 84 games in 2019! Nonetheless, if you had any doubts over the talent level coming in, you shouldn't anymore.

Check out Scott White's take on the Monday Waiver Wire plus the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast as we break down all the weekend developments. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Onto the rest of Sunday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday to find out the severity of the injury. Mike Ford was the designated hitter Sunday against RHP Charlie Morton. The Yankees will likely mix and match at DH for the time being.

Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland on Sunday after he violated team rules and went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night. He will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily. Nobody knows as of now, but my guess is he won't make a start this week, which is unfortunate considering how he's pitched.

The St. Louis Cardinals are now up to 17 total positive cases, including 10 players and seven staff members. Their series with the Pirates has been postponed and there's a chance their series with the White Sox later in the week is also in jeopardy.

Charlie Morton left Sunday's start with right shoulder tightness. After the game he told reporters he is "not worried about missing much time." My guess is he doesn't make a start this week and could miss even more than that.

Corey Seager remained out of the lineup Sunday due to lower back discomfort. Apparently, the IL is not a consideration for Seager at this time, according to Dave Roberts.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his next scheduled start this Tuesday against the New York Mets.

Mike Moustakas (quad) and Josh Donaldson (calf) were both placed on the injured list this weekend. Make sure to get them out of your lineups this upcoming week.

Sunday's Biggest Winners

Dinelson Lamet was a popular breakout pick in the Fantasy industry this season and on Sunday reminded us why. He allowed just one run over 6.2 innings against the Diamondbacks, striking out 11. Normally we don't advocate two-pitch pitchers, but Lamet might be able to make it last because of his 97 MPH fastball. He's firmly a top-35 starting pitcher moving forward. This was more of a mixed bag performance, but I'll call it a net win for James Paxton. He melted down in his final inning of work, allowing three runs but still finished with 11 strikeouts and 13 swinging strikes. The reason it was a mixed bag for Paxton was because his fastball velocity was still down about 3 MPH from last season. If you can find somebody willing to give up a top 30 starting pitcher for Paxton, take it and run. Every now and again Kevin Gausman likes to tease us with a great pitching performance and then (usually) comes back down to earth. Sunday was one of those great performances. Gausman limited a potent Dodgers lineup to just one run over 6.1 innings pitched, striking out 11. According to Baseball Savant, his four-seam fastball averaged 97 MPH in this start, much higher than usual. He's worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. Jesse Winker is a lot like Gausman in that he's teased us at times but has never really put it together consistently. Well, he's been playing more for the Reds and is coming on recently. Winker has three multi-hit games in his last four and hit a long home run off Brandon Woodruff on Sunday. He's only rostered in 23% of leagues and should be added in five-outfielder formats.

Sunday's Biggest Losers

It's only one game and he's returning from nerve discomfort in his pitching hand, but Stephen Strasburg wasn't great in his debut Sunday. He allowed five runs over 4.1 innings pitched against the Orioles, striking out just two. You shouldn't do anything hasty with him, but it would be nice to see a strong outing the second time out. I want to be excited over Jose Berrios because his velocity is up this season, but through four starts he has a 5.31 ERA. Sunday was pretty bad, too, as he allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Royals. He's now allowed exactly three walks in back-to-back starts. I'm not benching him yet, but we need to see progress. It's sad seeing a popular player fall from grace, but things are not looking good for Madison Bumgarner. He lasted just two innings Sunday, allowing six runs over just two innings against the Padres. His fastball velocity is sitting 87-88 down 3-4 MPH from last season. He also left this start due to "back spasms." He can be dropped in shallower leagues.

Sunday's Swinging Strike Leaders

Shane Bieber at CWS – 27

Dinelson Lamet vs. ARI – 21

Nathan Eovaldi vs. TOR – 19

Walker Buehler vs. SF – 19

Matt Shoemaker at BOS – 17

Lance Lynn vs. LAA – 17

Jacob deGrom vs. MIA – 16

Lucas Giolito vs. CLE – 16

James Paxton at TB – 13

Vince Velasquez vs. ATL – 13

German Marquez at SEA – 13

Justus Sheffield vs. COL – 13