Chances are you're feeling the crunch right about now. Players seem to be going on the IL faster than they're coming off, and you only have so much space to work with. If you're lucky, your commissioner has thrown you an IL spot or two (or, um ... five?) so you don't lose a bench spot every time a player is sidelined, but you may be reaching the point where even those are beginning to overflow.
The good news is that some season-long stashes are on the verge of being activated. Kyle Lewis, out since late in spring training with a bone bruise in his knee, is expected in the lineup Tuesday, and the Padres have finally built up Dinelson Lamet to the point that they'll turn him loose Wednesday. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are set to exit COVID-19 protocols, and Ke'Bryan Hayes and Austin Nola are also on the path to returning.
But there's downside when a player comes off the IL, too. If you had him stashed in an IL spot, you have to cut someone, and sometimes -- probably not in the case of those players I mentioned, but sometimes -- the right player to cut is the very one you're activating.
It might make you wonder why you stashed him in the first place. Well, this list is intended to advise you as to which injured players are most worth stashing and which aren't so much, in case you have to make some tough decisions. The criteria is a combination of how good the player is, how long he's expected to miss and whether the injury might have a lingering effect on his performance.
|1
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
|strained back
|2
Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers CF
|hairline fracture in fibula
|3
Alex Bregman Houston Astros 3B
|undisclosed
|4
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|strained groin
|5
Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP
|strained trapezius
|6
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|undisclosed
|7
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays CF
|strained quadriceps
|8
Carlos Carrasco New York Mets SP
|strained hamstring
|9
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks CF
|strained hamstring
|10
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
|illness
|11
Dinelson Lamet San Diego Padres SP
|sprained elbow
|12
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
|strained hamstring
|13
Luke Voit New York Yankees 1B
|torn meniscus
|14
Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS
|strained oblique
|15
Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
|jammed wrist
|16
Jake McGee San Francisco Giants RP
|illness
|17
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
|shoulder inflammation
|18
Starling Marte Miami Marlins CF
|fractured rib
|19
Kyle Lewis Seattle Mariners CF
|bruised knee
|20
Teoscar Hernandez Toronto Blue Jays RF
|illness
|21
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
|ulnar neuritis
|22
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
|shoulder discomfort, ruptured Achilles
|23
Framber Valdez Houston Astros SP
|fractured finger
|24
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|Tommy John surgery
|25
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
|Tommy John surgery
|26
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder inflammation
|27
Austin Nola San Diego Padres C
|fractured finger
|28
Julian Merryweather Toronto Blue Jays RP
|strained oblique
|29
Gavin Lux Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|sore wrist
|30
Drew Smyly Atlanta Braves SP
|forearm inflammation
|31
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
|strained lat
|32
Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies 2B
|strained hamstring
|33
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery
|34
Nate Pearson Toronto Blue Jays SP
|strained groin
|35
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
|strained oblique