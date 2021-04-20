kyle-lewis.jpg

Chances are you're feeling the crunch right about now. Players seem to be going on the IL faster than they're coming off, and you only have so much space to work with. If you're lucky, your commissioner has thrown you an IL spot or two (or, um ... five?) so you don't lose a bench spot every time a player is sidelined, but you may be reaching the point where even those are beginning to overflow.

The good news is that some season-long stashes are on the verge of being activated. Kyle Lewis, out since late in spring training with a bone bruise in his knee, is expected in the lineup Tuesday, and the Padres have finally built up Dinelson Lamet to the point that they'll turn him loose Wednesday. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are set to exit COVID-19 protocols, and Ke'Bryan Hayes and Austin Nola are also on the path to returning.

But there's downside when a player comes off the IL, too. If you had him stashed in an IL spot, you have to cut someone, and sometimes -- probably not in the case of those players I mentioned, but sometimes -- the right player to cut is the very one you're activating.

It might make you wonder why you stashed him in the first place. Well, this list is intended to advise you as to which injured players are most worth stashing and which aren't so much, in case you have to make some tough decisions. The criteria is a combination of how good the player is, how long he's expected to miss and whether the injury might have a lingering effect on his performance.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
headshot-image
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
strained back
2
headshot-image
Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers CF
hairline fracture in fibula
3
headshot-image
Alex Bregman Houston Astros 3B
undisclosed
4
headshot-image
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
strained groin
5
headshot-image
Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP
strained trapezius
6
headshot-image
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
undisclosed
7
headshot-image
George Springer Toronto Blue Jays CF
strained quadriceps
8
headshot-image
Carlos Carrasco New York Mets SP
strained hamstring
9
headshot-image
Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks CF
strained hamstring
10
headshot-image
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
illness
11
headshot-image
Dinelson Lamet San Diego Padres SP
sprained elbow
12
headshot-image
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
strained hamstring
13
headshot-image
Luke Voit New York Yankees 1B
torn meniscus
14
headshot-image
Adalberto Mondesi Kansas City Royals SS
strained oblique
15
headshot-image
Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
jammed wrist
16
headshot-image
Jake McGee San Francisco Giants RP
illness
Maybe in the shallowest leagues
17
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals SP
shoulder inflammation
18
headshot-image
Starling Marte Miami Marlins CF
fractured rib
19
headshot-image
Kyle Lewis Seattle Mariners CF
bruised knee
20
headshot-image
Teoscar Hernandez Toronto Blue Jays RF
illness
21
headshot-image
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
ulnar neuritis
If you have to, you have to
22
headshot-image
Mike Soroka Atlanta Braves SP
shoulder discomfort, ruptured Achilles
23
headshot-image
Framber Valdez Houston Astros SP
fractured finger
24
headshot-image
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
Tommy John surgery
25
headshot-image
Noah Syndergaard New York Mets SP
Tommy John surgery
26
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation
27
headshot-image
Austin Nola San Diego Padres C
fractured finger
28
headshot-image
Julian Merryweather Toronto Blue Jays RP
strained oblique
Stashing is purely a luxury
29
headshot-image
Gavin Lux Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
sore wrist
30
headshot-image
Drew Smyly Atlanta Braves SP
forearm inflammation
31
headshot-image
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
strained lat
32
headshot-image
Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies 2B
strained hamstring
33
headshot-image
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
Tommy John surgery
34
headshot-image
Nate Pearson Toronto Blue Jays SP
strained groin
35
headshot-image
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
strained oblique