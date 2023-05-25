Happy Thursday, everyone! As we recap the key nuggets from Wednesday's action, it's important to note the pitchers who turned in optimal outings. We've got a potential post-hype breakout situation brewing with White Sox SP Michael Kopech and that's where we'll start today.

Kopech has now delivered consecutive elite-level starts, most recently against the Guardians on Wednesday. He racked up seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters. Perhaps the most exciting development in Kpech's dominant Wednesday start is that he allowed just two hard hits the entire game. Kopech's command has taken a major leap forward as well and his fastball velocity has increased, along with improvements in his slider and changeup. Over his last two starts, Kopech has thrown 15 shutout innings, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out 19 batters. Currently rostered in just 68% of leagues, Kopech will face the Angels and Tigers in his next two matchups. Run don't walk to the waiver wire if Kopech is still there in your shallower leaguers.

Let's take a look at some of the other interesting nuggets from Wednesday's action.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Miller dominates the Athletics

Bryce Miller dropped another great outing this time completely shutting down the Athletics. Miller racked up six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Miller showcased his command and racked up 13 swinging strikes on just 90 pitches, with 11 coming on his fastball and 2 on his slider. He also completely limited hard contact. Miller boasts a stellar 1.15 ERA, and a 0.51 WHIP, and has struck out 28 batters over 31 1/3 innings. Keep an eye on Miller's upcoming matchups against Houston, Detroit, Atlanta, and Oakland.

Other waiver wire SPs to consider

James Paxton, Red Sox

Paxton endured a rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels, but he remains an intriguing waiver wire option. In his latest start, he pitched three innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Despite the rough outing, Paxton has shown promise throughout the season. He holds a 72% rostered rate and could be a nice buy low candidate after this outing.

Tyler Anderson, Angels

A Scott White preseason favorite, Anderson turned in a quality start against the Red Sox on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing only one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three Boston batters. Although his season statistics show a 4.81 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, he has had stretches of consistent play dating back through most of the 2023 season and this could be a sign of good things to come. Currently rostered in 31% of leagues, Anderson is worth considering.

Zack Greinke, Royals

Greinke has been impressive over his last five starts, including a matchup against Detroit on Wednesday. In his most recent outing, he pitched five innings, allowing only one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five. Throughout May, Greinke has been red hot with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings. His command has been the biggest difference -- Greinke has just two walks during this span. He's rostered in 15% of leagues and faces the Cardinals next.

Adrian Houser, Brewers

Houser continues to impress, delivering another strong start against the Astros on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball with just two hits and one walk allowed. Houser also struck out three batters. and generated nine swinging straight ikes on 73 pitches. He limited hard hits with an average exit velocity against of 86.9 mph. Houser showcased an increased usage of his sinker in this outing, with a 47% usage rate compared to his previous 35%. With a strong 2.25 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 20 innings this season, Houser has demonstrated consistency. Although he is currently rostered in only 7% of leagues, he faces Toronto and Cincinnati in his upcoming matchups.

News & notes