Happy Wednesday, everyone! It was a night to remember in baseball and particularly for fans of the New York Yankees. What a dramatic night for the Bronx Bombers, and there's really no better place to start today. The Yankees entered the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Pirates down 8-4! Aaron Judge led the inning off and blasted his 60th home run of the season. Then, the Yankees loaded the bases and Giancarlo Stanton delivered a walk-off grand slam.

I can't wait to see where Judge comes off the board in Fantasy Baseball drafts next season. I draft in a lot of leagues with New Yorkers, and my guess is that he'll be a mid first-round pick. I can't wait to see how the industry reacts. We discussed where Judge belongs in 2023 drafts on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast.

It's important to note that Judge now leads the AL in batting average (.316) and has a legitimate chance to be the first player to win the Triple Crown for the Yankees since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956.

We'll dive into more of the action from Tuesday below, but first, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White broke down key bullpen situations that you're going to want to be tuned into down the stretch run here.

Here's how Scott broke down the Rays bullpen:

"It wouldn't be the first time manager Kevin Cash has faked me out this year -- or make that the past five -- but I think his recent leanings toward Peter Fairbanks in the ninth inning are about as strong as he's ever been. It's easier to say with the right-hander having recorded four of the team's past five saves, and I'd be remiss not to point out that other Rays relievers (yes, multiple) have enjoyed similar stretches this year. But none of them profile as the sort of shutdown reliever Fairbanks has been since returning from a strained lat, having finally gotten his electric stuff under control for a 1.29 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13.7 K/9.

"Fellow righty Jason Adam's numbers come pretty close to those, and the fact Cash has two of them now makes it easier to confine one to the ninth inning. Each of Fairbanks' past four appearances has been for a save, so the consistency of his role is beginning to stand out."

And here's Scott's thoughts on the Twins bullpen situation:

"Manager Rocco Baldelli didn't settle on a closer until the Twins acquired Jorge Lopez at the trade deadline. With the way that's gone, he may never again. Lopez is basically out of the role now and deserves to be after allowing eight earned runs in seven appearances this month, including four on Monday alone. Rookie flamethrower Jhoan Duran has gotten each of the team's past two saves and still boasts a 1.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 for the year. I had lost faith in him claiming the closer role even prior to the Lopez acquisition, and I still don't trust Baldelli to adhere to anything. Nevertheless, Duran is looking like a legitimate saves source at the moment."

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Shane O Mac injured again

Terrible news out of Tuesday night with ace Shane McClanahan being forced to leave his outing with left neck tightness and spasms. It sure sounds like this was a compensation injury for McClanahan, but for what it's worth, he downplayed the injury after the start. He feels like he won't miss time -- but we've heard player optimism go the other way plenty of times. This late in the season, it's possible the Rays are even more cautious with their ace.

Shane O Mac lasted just four innings, allowed five hits, five earned runs, four walks and struck out three batters. His velocity was fine and he continued to lean on his fastball, a development that has been true since he returned from the IL.

Scoop up Civale?

Aaron Civale might be hanging around your waiver wire (41% rostered) and he could be worth adding to your roster. Civale had a nice return against the White Sox on Tuesday and went five innings allowing just four hits, one walk and two earned runs. His curveball velocity was up and he ditched both the splitter and slider in this one. He has a 3.46 ERA over his last five starts. He draws the Rangers this weekend and the Royals next week.

Who's hot

The entire Blue Jays roster went off. They racked up 18 runs on 21 hits! Teoscar Hernandez has been scuffling big time but went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Matt Chapman collected two hits with his 27th homer, three runs, three RBI. Danny Jansen continues to stay hot with three hits, two doubles and two RBI. Jansen is just 28% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: